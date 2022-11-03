Read full article on original website
New Art Museum to Be Named After Patagonia Artist
The Wittner Museum: a real brick and mortar museum named after Patagonia artist Paula Wittner. It sounds like a fantasy, a dope dream. But it is as real as the building standing at 204 N. Morley Avenue in Nogales, and the money behind it. Against great odds it is a reality in progress.
Crowds, Rain Mark Artisan Market in Patagonia
This year’s Sky Islands Fall Artisan Market was well attended despite the unexpected October rains. The Southern Arizona Arts & Cultural Alliance (SAACA) along with the Sky Islands Tourism Association (SITA) partnered again this year to sponsor the event. Now, in its 32nd year, the market can attract more than 15,000 visitors to Patagonia’s lovely tree-shaded park in the center of town.
Mountain Empire Rotary Club Notes
2022 continues to be a very busy year for the Mountain Empire Rotary Club (MER). The Club will be holding a “Game of Thrones”-themed Casino Night Fundraiser on Nov. 5. Hope you can join us for an evening of gaming, fun, food and silent auction. Remember that these fundraisers allow the Club to continue with projects supporting the needs of our community. Details are available at: mebrc.betterworld.org/events/casino-night.
Cowbelles Celebrate 75 Years
Karen Bond, President of the Santa Cruz Cowbelles, welcomed guests to a celebration of the 75th anniversary of the founding of the Santa Cruz County Cowbelles, held Oct. 22 at the Patagonia Museum. Guests at the party included AZ State Cowbelle Secretary Trina Sue Riggs. Live music was provided by Bruce Andre.
New Teacher Profile: John Lynch
John J. Lynch, a Southern California native, is the new Patagonia Union High School math teacher. After graduating from UC Santa Barbara, where he studied math and anthropology, he has taught math for the past 30 years. Students at PUHS have welcomed his presence at the school. “Mr. Lynch is...
Halloween Scenes 2022: Sonoita Fairgrounds Community Party
This year’s Community Halloween party at the Sonoita Fairgrounds featured costume contests, cotton candy, a cake walk, hot dogs and nachos, hay rides, a D.J., and more than a hundred excited kids and their families. The Sonoita Rodeo Queen greeted party goers at the door and handed out fake...
New Manager Takes on a Big Job at Conservancy
Aaron Mrotek, the recently hired manager at the Nature Conservancy Preserve on Blue Haven Road, holds an unusual distinction. He may be the only person you’ll ever meet who has lived and worked in both Patagonias – the real one here in southeastern Arizona and that other one you’ve heard about in Argentina. He has carried his passion for ecosystem restoration to both settings.
Winemaker Carries on Family Tradition
Winemaking in Sonoita-Elgin is inherently challenging. Capital is hard to come by. The climate is tough. The physical work is daunting. And land, vines, fencing, weather protection and predator control are very expensive. Elgin-based Najar Cellars Winery approaches these challenges with a unique philosophy: biodynamic viticulture. While Najar is not...
Nominate Your Neighbor
The first annual PRT Good Neighbor Award will recognize the efforts of residents who are making exceptional contributions to our communities. Do you have a good neighbor? Are there any unsung heroes in your community? Perhaps somebody has gone above and beyond the normal call of duty during these challenging times? Whether he or she has provided care and support for others, is always on hand when needed, performs acts of kindness, is an active volunteer in the community or has simply been a friendly face around your neighborhood, you can nominate them for the PRT Good Neighbor Award. Prizes will be awarded to recognize these individuals and the winning stories will be shared in the January issue of the PRT and online.
Play Serves Up Dinner and a Murder at PUHS
Students at the Patagonia High School entertained audiences with two performances of “Café Murder,” an interactive murder mystery and dinner theater experience, held Oct. 25 and 26 at the school. Guests were first served a murder themed meal, prepared by Audrey Doles, that included bloody basil soup,...
Local News Is Essential, So Is Your Support
November marks the beginning of the Patagonia Regional Times’ annual fundraising campaign, that time of year when we ask our community to step up and help us continue our mission to provide local news for our community here in Eastern Santa Cruz County. Our reporting is community driven and...
Halloween 2022: Patagonia Trunk or Treat
At this year’s Trunk or Treat event, about 18 vehicles lined up against the Town park’s south edge, each displaying its own brand of Halloween wackiness. Kids with wildly varied costumes (and a few adults) cruised everywhere, and the gazebo had been colonized by spiders playing music with enough beat to get a few dancers going. A cowboy was seen riding on a pekinese, humans rode on horses, witches abounded, gory body parts were occasionally spotted, dinosaurs danced, monarch butterflies flitted, festive color and lights were everywhere, hot dogs were scarfed up, and of course a river of candy flowed.
End of the Line for Local Gas Station
In early October, news began to spread that Patagonia was down one basic amenity, as Charlie Montoy’s gas station emptied its tanks of unleaded and diesel. The tanks at PIGS, the Politically Incorrect Gas Station, at 300 Naugle Avenue, will not be filled again, at least not by Charlie. In short, the station is being offered for sale, with or without equipment.
Town Council Notes – Sept./Oct. 2022
The Mayor and Council approved a special event liquor license for the AZ Trail Association for November 3-5, 2022, in conjunction with the Spirit World 100 bicycle event. The Mayor and Council approved a proclamation of the Town, declaring October 2022 to be “Domestic Violence Awareness Month” in Patagonia.
Let’s Go Get Stones: Melendrez Pass
The Santa Rita Mountain Range lies due west of where I live in Elgin. (Note to Siri: it’s Elgin as in gin and tonic, not Elgin as in the Greek Marbles pilfered from the Parthenon by agents of Thomas Bruce, 7th Earl of Elgin, in the first decade of the 1800s.) The Santa Ritas are the first range that I look to in the morning and the last one that I see if I go out to watch the evening sunset.
Letters to the Editor – Nov. 2022
I read with interest comments from PRT readers objecting to my use of the term “Food Desert” in a PRT interview on food insecurity in our community. I am not interested in engaging in an argument about labeling or parsing definitions. My reality, as president of the East Santa Cruz County Community Food Bank, and the reality of our many client families in Eastern Santa Cruz County, is that there is a food crisis that makes support from our organization for the elderly, disabled, single parents, low-income adults and families essential to their wellbeing.
Community Member in Need of Life-Saving Kidney Donation
Longtime Patagonia resident Terra Wright is in end-stage kidney failure. Terra is in need of a kidney transplant. She and her family had high hopes that her sister would be able to donate her kidney, but they recently received the news that she is not a match. Terra is hoping that someone in our community may be a match.
