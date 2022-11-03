ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gilbert, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SignalsAZ

Merry Main Street Returns to Downtown Mesa

Merry Main Street returns on Nov. 25 in downtown Mesa. The event begins with a brief program and tree lighting ceremony at 5:45pm at Main and Macdonald along with the arrival of Santa. Details at merrymainst.com. Merry Main Street will bring holiday cheer and thousands of revelers to downtown Mesa....
MESA, AZ
SignalsAZ

City of Phoenix Veterans Day Holiday Closures

City of Phoenix offices will be closed Friday, November 11 in observance of the Veterans Day holiday. Trash and recycling will be collected as usual. There will be no change in collection day. Please place your trash and recycling containers 4 feet apart at the curb by 5:30 a.m. Transfer...
PHOENIX, AZ
SignalsAZ

Chandler Accepting Applications for CIVIC Program

Mayor Kevin Hartke and the Chandler City Council are pleased to announce that applications are open for CIVIC, an interactive, 13-session program providing Chandler residents with a behind-the-scenes look at city services. This free program will again launch in January 2023 and is the latest offering by the City to...
CHANDLER, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy