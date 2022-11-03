Read full article on original website
Related
dakotanewsnow.com
Changes for SD State Penitentiary employees November 9 add to growing frustration, security concerns
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -While many South Dakotans for eyeing Tuesday’s election, correctional officers at the South Dakota State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls are looking at the following day when changes are to take place on the job. The main change is the shifts from 12 hours...
dakotanewsnow.com
Minnehaha County precinct superintendent allegedly claims he’ll fill out ballots in his care
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Minnehaha county administration was busy with. a new activity Friday. Precinct superintendents arrived to pick up ballots and boxes for Tuesday’s election, a departure from previous elections. The candidate for Minnehaha County commissioner arrived to ask a few questions and witnessed what...
dakotanewsnow.com
South Dakota State Employees allege lawmakers conflict of interest suppresses wages
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -If you drive down nearly any South Dakota street, you’ll find businesses with help wanted signs, paying impressive wages. But a group of State employees is concerned that state lawmakers are intentionally suppressing their wages. The lawmakers in question include Republican State Senator...
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls accepting proposals for Downtown Parking Ramp Site
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The City of Sioux Falls is now accepting proposals for the development of the Downtown Parking Ramp and adjacent vacant lot located at 140 East Tenth Street. The Sioux Falls City Council approved a resolution allowing the lease and/or sale of the site,...
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls Casey’s manager reacts to million-dollar ticket
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Powerball mania continues as the pot nears $2 billion, and a 10th Street Casey’s sold a million-dollar ticket on Saturday. Bernice Archer is the manager of the store. “I do know it was a regular customer do not know the name. Somebody...
dakotanewsnow.com
Remembering Father Cathal Gallagher
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A South Dakota Priest, who once faced deportation back to his home country of Ireland, has passed away. Father Cathal Gallagher died last Monday. He spent 26 years ministering in the dioceses of Minnesota and Sioux Falls, serving in Marty, Lake Andes, De...
dakotanewsnow.com
Increasing clouds today
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We’re going to see increasing cloud cover around the region today. The wind will start to pick up a little bit ahead of a storm system that will be rolling through this week. Wind gusts between 30 and 40 mph will be possible up north and out west later today. There’s also a high risk for fire danger in southern parts of the region, so a Red Flag Warning will be in effect this afternoon.
dakotanewsnow.com
Two injured in car rollover accident in Minnehaha County
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office reported that a rollover accident ejected the driver and passenger west of Sioux Falls. Authorities say the accident on Sunday around 1 p.m. when the car was northbound on 463rd Avenue. The driver drove on the east shoulder, overcorrected, and lost control. The car then went into the west ditch and rolled. The driver and passenger were ejected and transported to local hospitals, one with serious injuries.
dakotanewsnow.com
Travel expert discusses holiday budgets
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Record inflation has forced Americans to tighten up their budgets as they prepare for the holiday season, especially for those hoping to travel. Travel expert and CEO of HotelByDay, Yannis Moati, joined Dakota News Now to explain more about travel prices as well...
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Man blames his dog for accidental shot fired
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police investigated a weapons violation only to find a dog was blamed for the accidental discharge. According to Adam Peterson with the Sioux Falls Police Department, on Sunday at 3:19 p.m., a man told Sioux Falls officers that his dog knocked a gun off a table, and it accidentally went off. No one was injured, but a video game controller was damaged. After investigating, authorities determined the man was lying, and he admitted that he was trying to clear his gun when it was accidentally discharged. The man said he was too embarrassed to tell the truth initially.
dakotanewsnow.com
Sanford offers veterans free pharmacogenomics testing
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sanford Health is offering current and past military members free pharmacogenomics testing. According to Sanford’s press release, PGx testing helps provide patients with information on how they process certain medications, which can help doctors make more informed decisions about treatments and care plans for patients.
dakotanewsnow.com
Umami Café & Catering opens at Signature Aviation in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Jess Blodgett is both the head chef and owner at Umami Cafe. The cafe is located at Signature Aviation which is a private airport right next to the Sioux Falls Regional Airport. Chef Jess says being at the airport only adds to the...
dakotanewsnow.com
SD State Penitentiary face changes in shifts, other changes November 9
Powerball mania continues as the pot nears $2 billion, and a 10th Street Casey’s sold a million-dollar ticket on Saturday. Dakota Wesleyan sweeps Presentation, Mount Marty and Valley City State split. GRIDIRON GREATNESS-PLAYOFFS Week 11 (11-6-22) Updated: 22 hours ago. Top sights, sounds and moments from prep and college...
dakotanewsnow.com
Permanent lighting on your home
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It’s the holiday season, so it’s time to put up lights on your home. Have you ever considered permanent lighting? Ryan Raak, owner of Night Lights Unlimited, joined Dakota News Now on Monday morning.
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Driver arrested after hitting officer’s squad car
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police report a drunk driver drove into a Sioux Falls patrol officer’s squad car. According to Adam Peterson with the Sioux Falls Police Department, on Friday at 11:42 p.m., an officer with the Sioux Falls Police Department patrolled 26th Street and Southeastern Ave. when a car made an illegal turn and hit the officer’s squad car. The officer was treated at a local hospital for minor injuries, and the suspect was not injured.
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Suspect shot family dog near Wall Lake
WALL LAKE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Minnehaha County Sheriffs are looking for the suspects responsible for shooting a family’s dog near Wall Lake. According to Captain Josh Phillips with the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday around 5:30 p.m. four miles west of Wall Lake, a neighbor heard a gunshot and then heard a dog yelp. The neighbor called the homeowner, who was not home at the time. The homeowners checked their security camera, which showed a black four-door pickup drive past a house, then reverse around the time the shots were fired. One of the homeowner’s children found the dog the following day.
dakotanewsnow.com
Two hurt in rollover crash near Wall Lake Corner
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A multi-agency response was called to the area of 463rd Avenue and 265th Street around 1 p.m. Sunday for reports of a rollover accident. The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s office says a vehicle was northbound on 463rd Avenue when it drove on the east shoulder.
dakotanewsnow.com
One million dollar Powerball ticket sold in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One lucky winner won one million dollars in Saturday’s Powerball drawings. South Dakota Lottery tweeted Sunday morning that last night’s drawing featured a one million dollar winner. The winning ticket was purchased at Casey’s General Store on East 10th Street.
dakotanewsnow.com
Christmas Tree Skirt Dash supporting pediatric cancer patients
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Christmas Tree Skirt Dash takes place in Sioux Falls on Saturday to help support pediatric cancer patients. Participants have a choice between a 1-mile run, a 2-mile run, or a 5k. Race director, Katie Nelson, joined Dakota News Now to explain more...
dakotanewsnow.com
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: High winds, near critical fire weather conditions headline Sunday’s forecast
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We will be dealing with a fire weather risk for our Sunday thanks to high winds, low humidity and dry conditions. A RED FLAG WARNING is in place for the entire area with a WIND ADVISORY in place for areas along and north of Highway 14. Both of these alerts will run until 6 PM. We’ll have a mainly sunny sky as a cold front clears the area. Winds will be strong out of the west and west-northwest at 15-35 mph with gusts as high as 50 mph. Highs will be in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
Comments / 0