Read full article on original website
Related
‘Harry Potter’ Stars: Where Are They Now?
All aboard the Hogwarts express! Over the course of 10 years, the stars of Harry Potter brought magic, mischief and more to millions of fans around the world. Based on the series of seven books by J.K. Rowling, stars Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint captured the hearts of viewers between 2001 and 2011. […]
Gamespot
The Walking Dead's Daryl Dixon Spin-Off Adds Chernobyl Star To Its Cast
Daryl Dixon's world just got a little bigger with brand-new additions to the spin-off's cast. Deadline is reporting that actors Clémence Poésy (The Essex Serpent) and Adam Nagaitis (Chernobyl) are set to star opposite Norman Reedus in the upcoming spin-off aptly titled The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon. The...
Gamespot
The 20 Best Action Movies Streaming On Peacock Right Now
While Peacock may not be the oldest streaming service in the game, it certainly has an impressive library of programming, including tons of movies, TV shows, and more. That's a far cry from its launch, where the most notable thing about it was that it housed every season of The Office, becoming the series' home after Netflix.
Gamespot
Star Wars TV Show The Acolyte Cast Confirmed With Matrix Star, As Production Begins
Disney has announced that production is now underway on its next Star Wars live-action TV series, The Acolyte, and the company also confirmed the cast. As announced previously, Amandla Stenberg (The Hate U Give) and Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game) will star on the show alongside Carrie-Anne Moss (The Matrix), Manny Jacinto (The Good Place), Dafne Keen (Logan), Jodie Turner-Smith (Queen & Slim), Rebecca Henderson (Inventing Anna), Charlie Barnett (Russian Doll), and Dean-Charles Chapman (Game of Thrones).
Lenny Kravitz talks fashion icon status, Kim Kardashian accepts honor at CFDA Awards (plus Cher!)
Cher, Kim Kardashian, Martha Stewart, Lenny Kravitz and more celebrated and honored fashion's best and brightest for the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards.
Gamespot
James Cameron Might End Avatar Series After 3 Movies: "These Are Hideously Expensive"
2009's Avatar is the highest-grossing movie of all time, but writer-director James Cameron isn't sure his sequels, including Avatar: The Way of Water and Avatar 3, will find an audience. Those films were shot back-to-back, but whether or not the series will continue for Avatar 4 and 5--which Cameron has already outlined--depends on the box office success of The Way of Water and Avatar 3.
Gamespot
Gears Of War Movie And Animated Series Coming To Netflix
Gears of War, one of the biggest video game franchises, is heading to Netflix as not just a film, but also animated series, reports The Hollywood Reporter. The announcement comes after long months of negotiations in a competitive environment with the streamer nabbing the media rights and partnering with the Canadian gaming developer, The Coalition, who originally released the game back in 2007.
Gamespot
7 Great Netflix Games To Check Out
Netflix's gaming section is relatively new, and players haven't always known what to expect from the streaming behemoth that is known primarily for movies and TV shows. But in recent months, Netflix has been steadily stocking the gaming catalog with great mobile ports like Into the Breach and Spiritfarer--giving hints as to what direction the company's new gaming division will take.
Comments / 0