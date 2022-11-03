Read full article on original website
Related
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima County's federal rental assistance grant cut again, this time by $900,000
After returning $1.1 million in federal rental assistance funds last year because of processing delays, Yakima County saw a $900,000 reduction in those funds this year. The federal rental assistance was part of COVID-19 relief funds. Yakima County was the only county in the state to have to return funds last year.
Yakima Herald Republic
Officials say new Zillah road will lead to new homes and commercial development
ZILLAH — City of Zillah officials are optimistic the long-awaited completion of a new roadway will lead to more residential and commercial development. The 2.5-mile-long Vintage Valley Parkway officially opened Tuesday afternoon as Mayor Scott Carmack joined other city and county elected officials, staff and residents for a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima County's White Pass Ski Area eyes changes as new season nears
Questions about chairlift lines, expanded beginning skier offerings and even jokes about the price of beer showed that many attending the weekly Rotary Club lunch program are regulars at White Pass Ski Area. The ski resort on the western edge of Yakima County underwent key changes in ownership and leadership...
Yakima Herald Republic
Letter: Saunders would fight for county's liberty, safety
To the editor — Steve Saunders is running for commissioner in District 3. Please vote for this man of integrity and honest character. He has the will not only to sacrifice his precious time, but to fight for our liberty, safety and justice that has been so lacking with our current incumbent.
Yakima Herald Republic
Fire destroys home in Selah mobile home park
Firefighters were able to contain a fire to one home at a Selah mobile home park Monday afternoon. Selah firefighters were called around 4:40 p.m. to the High Valley Mobile Court, 1060 N. Wenas Road for a fire in a mobile home. Crews found the front of one of the homes was fully on fire, said Selah fire Lt. Scott Willis.
Yakima Herald Republic
Peter Van Komen, 70
Peter "Pete" Van Komen, 70, of Ellensburg died Wednesday, Nov. 2, in Yakima. Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home and Crematory, Moxee, 509-457-1232.
Yakima Herald Republic
Dorothy A. Wolf, 82
Dorothy A. Wolf, 82, of Yakima died Monday, Oct. 5, 2020. Arrangements are by Prosser Funeral Home & Crematory, prosserfuneralhome.com.
Yakima Herald Republic
Weather affecting mountain passes clears by Sunday evening
Early winter storms that brought snow and high winds to the Cascades forced the Washington State Department of Transportation to restrict travel over mountain passes at times on Sunday. But by Sunday evening, all restrictions on Interstate 90's Snoqualmie Pass had been lifted, WSDOT reported on its website. White Pass...
Yakima Herald Republic
Cindy L. Evans, 74
Cindy Lee (Sugden) Evans, 74, of Yakima died Wednesday, Nov. 2. Arrangements are by Shaw and Sons Funeral Home, Yakima, 509-453-0331.
Yakima Herald Republic
Suspect arrested, victim recovering after shooting on Nob Hill Boulevard on Friday
Police have arrested a 22-year-old man accused of shooting another man in the chest in Yakima’s West Valley on Friday afternoon. The victim, a 23-year-old man, underwent surgery and is recovering, according to a news release from the Yakima Police Department on Saturday. Police said the shooting occurred about...
Yakima Herald Republic
Washington police chief fired, commander on leave amid probe
YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — A police chief in central Washington has been fired and a police commander placed on leave amid an investigation. Sunnyside City Manager Elizabeth Alba said Monday that Sunnyside Police Chief Albert Escalera was fired, The Yakima Herald-Republic reported. Alba cited crime, shootings by police and...
Yakima Herald Republic
Second suspect sought in Yakima shooting death
The Yakima Police Department announced late Saturday that it is seeking a suspect wanted for his alleged involvement in an Oct. 21 homicide at a Yakima hotel. Police said an arrest warrant has been issued for Cesar J. Sanchez on charges of murder and kidnapping in the death of Angelica Aguilar, 31, who was found dead with gunshot wounds to the face and torso at the Yakima Inn, 1022 N. First St.
Yakima Herald Republic
Tyson J. Wahchumwah, 29
Tyson J. Wahchumwah, 29, of Toppenish died Thursday, Nov. 3. Arrangements are by Valley Hills Funeral Home, Zillah, valleyhillsfh.com.
Yakima Herald Republic
Letter: Lipstick doesn't make Newhouse's record any prettier
To the editor — The recent endorsement of Dan Newhouse for Congress in District 4 by the Yakima Herald-Republic is a classic example of putting “lipstick on a pig.”. Newhouse voted no on the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (November 2021). This landmark legislation will help struggling families throughout Central Washington by generating hundreds of good-paying jobs and stimulating economic growth.
Yakima Herald Republic
Mary S. Partlow, 79
Mary Sue Partlow, 79, of Selah died Wednesday, Nov. 2. Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home and Crematory, Moxee, 509-457-1232.
Yakima Herald Republic
Sunnyside draws No. 1 Chiawana in 4A state playoffs
Sunnyside’s set to face a big challenge after qualifying as the Big 9’s only representative in the 4A state football playoffs. The Grizzlies earned the No. 16 seed and will play next Saturday at 1 p.m. at No. 1 seed Chiawana, the unbeaten champions of the Mid-Columbia Conference. Playoff committees assigned four other local teams to road matchups on Sunday, and no area schools will host state games next Friday or Saturday.
