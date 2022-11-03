Read full article on original website
Kinsley native announced as FHSU poster competition award recipient
Megan Shepard, Fort Hays State University senior, will be awarded a certificate and scholarship for her research-based poster in November. Shepard’s poster, titled “Formal and Informal Social Support Matter: Addressing the Needs of Rural Survivors of IPV (Intimate Partner Violence) was announced as the award recipient of the Division of Women & Crime Undergraduate Student Paper and Poster Competition in October.
Russell ready to use 'every bit' of $1M grant on apartments
Russell Development is a group of business individuals that have been working for some time to transform the former Holland Hotel into loft-style apartments. Tuesday the group got some big help as Governor Laura Kelly announced the city of Russell would be receiving $1 million to increase affordable and moderate-income housing.
