Los Angeles, CA

Leaked Audio of Racist Remarks by L.A. City Councilmembers Sparks International Outrage and Lack of Trust in Los Angeles Political System

LOS ANGELES — In an anonymously leaked recording of a conversation from behind closed doors, three Los Angeles city councilmembers were caught making vulgar and offensive remarks while scheming to redraw council districts for political power. This scandal prompted a state investigation of the matter while shedding light on...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Luna pledges to eradicate deputy gangs if elected sheriff

LOS ANGELES — With just days left to cast ballots for Los Angeles County Sheriff, challenger Robert Luna pledged to eradicate deputy gangs if elected over incumbent Alex Villanueva. What You Need To Know. Members of the department have testified under oath that the Executiones and the Banditos deputy...
LOS ANGELES, CA
3 in custody after officers witness a shooting in downtown LA

Three people were in custody after a shooting in downtown Los Angeles. The incident happened on Maple Avenue and 7th Street after officers witnessed a shooting around 11 p.m. Saturday, according to the LAPD. Officers then chased after the suspect vehicle, described as a black Mercedes-Benz. Eventually, the three people inside the car got out and surrendered. All were taken into custody. Police said one person was injured in the shooting and was taken to the hospital. There was no word yet on that person's condition. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
Pop Singer Aaron Carter Drowns In Lancaster Home

Singer Aaron Carter has died after apparently drowning at his Lancaster home Saturday morning, north east of Santa Clarita Around 11 a.m. paramedics were called to his home on Valley Vista Drive after reports of a drowning, according to TMZ. According to Los Angeles County Fire, his body was recovered from the pool. He was ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
NAACP Convention in L.A. Addresses Racial Scandal Consuming Host City

The California Hawaii Conference of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) hosted elected officials, activists, organizers, faith leaders, and entertainers at its 35th Annual State Convention held in Los Angeles from Oct. 21-23, 2022. Workshops and discussions were held that covered pressing issues confronting African American...
LOS ANGELES, CA
LA City Council caught being hypocrites

Minorities with governmental power caught making racist remarks about other minorities is not only ridiculous, but it is depressing. Los Angeles City Councilmembers Nury Martinez, Gil Cedillo and Kevin de León were caught making, or laughing at, racist and violent comments about their constituents and even a toddler. Minorities...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Critical Race Theory and LA City Council Racism

The people of Los Ángeles have spoken— they expect three city council resignations. One down…. When former L.A. City council member and president Nury Martínez had the audacity to believe stepping down from her role as city council President would provide sufficient absolution from her racist wrongdoings, the people of Los Ángeles got louder. And most of these Angelenos that are now standing in the city council chambers demanding the three city council members that partook in this racist, divisive conversation all resign immediately represent the very same Black and Indigenous people denigrated in this leaked conversation that in one awful display of racism downplayed the importance of Blacks’ votes while ridiculing a Black child and indigenous Angelenos. The public outcry was so loud, it was heard all the way to the White House.
LOS ANGELES, CA
California reparation task force examines the devastating impact of slavery and segregation

The L.A. Standard Newspaper needs your support so that we can continue to create positive stories about Black communities. $20, $50, $100, $500, $1,000. Any amount would be greatly appreciated. -Jason Douglas Lewis, Owner/Publisher. Donations can be made through Cash App https://cash.app/$LAStandard, Venmo https://venmo.com @LA-Standard-Newspaper, PayPal https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/lastandardnewspaper, and GoFundMe https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-blackowned-los-angeles-standard-newspaper. Checks can be mailed to 2415 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90008.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Off-duty Los Angeles sheriff’s deputy involved in Sylmar shooting

An investigation was underway Monday after an off-duty Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy was involved in a shooting in Sylmar late Sunday night. The incident took place around 11:10 p.m. near the intersection of Hubbard Street and Foothill Boulevard. It was unclear exactly where the shooting took place but video showed crime scene tape marking […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Introducing Mr. and Mrs. Brandon and Nicole Miller

Brandon Miller of Inglewood married Nicole (Ford) Miller who was born and raised in Altadena. The pair exchanged nuptials during a beautifully romantic ceremony at the Altadena Town and Country Club on Sunday, October 9th, 2022. The ceremony captured the real and unshakable love shared between Brandon and Nicole. The...
ALTADENA, CA
Wanted L.A. murder suspect caught in Mexico after over a decade

A wanted fugitive who has been on the run for over 13 years after a Los Angeles murder has been caught in Mexico. The suspect, Steven Giovanni Aguilar-Medina, 29, was arrested on Oct. 18 in the Mexican town of Progreso, Merida, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation. On Dec. 28, 2009, Aguilar-Medina was allegedly […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Taste of Soul Came Back to Crenshaw

Where else can one find all in one place skate boarders and grandmothers; toddlers and teachers; ball players and bakers; concert goers and church members; ministers and musicians and oh yeah, THE BEST SOUL FOOD IN LA!?. No better place does all this come together with some of the most...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Inglewood Mayor and City Council Races

Inglewood Candidate Forum at All In Coworking of Inglewood. Click the link to view the forum on Facebook. https://www.facebook.com/MatthewNewmanDallas/videos/1114580496112801?idorvanity=2918360125136927. The city of Inglewood has seen massive changes during Mayor James Butts’ tenure. Many residents are enjoying the resurgence that the city is having, but many people question if the long-term...
INGLEWOOD, CA
$10M ‘house of sin’ in Hollywood has its own casino & night club

An 8-story Hollywood Hills home with eclectic interiors and a party-ready setup is looking for its newest fun-loving owners. With a unique set of amenities — that include a two-story nightclub, a games room with casino tables, and a grotto with a jacuzzi — the house looks like it jumped right out of an MTV Cribs episode.
LOS ANGELES, CA

