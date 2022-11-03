ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

My boyfriend is addicted to his phone. Should I use spy software to be sure he’s cheating?

By Eleanor Gordon-Smith
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w9DZf_0ixwj93P00
Portrait of Charlotte du Val d'Ognes by Marie-Denise Villers, 1801.

My boyfriend is addicted to his phone. He chats with his ex-girlfriends constantly. It irritates me to no end. When I said something about it, he said I am being negative and said I complain too much.

I am contemplating getting spy software just to be absolutely sure that he is cheating, before I end my relationship. What do you think I should do?

Eleanor says: Something weird can happen in the thicket of a bad relationship: we get so tangled up in questions about how to leave, when exactly we’ve earned the right to, who was right about the details of that last fight, and we lose sight of the most obvious question, which is: why am I doing this at all? Why, now, today, is this still a part of my life?

I don’t know this guy’s name, or what he does for work, or the first thing about him – the only things I know are what you’ve told me, and already I know that you don’t want to be with him and he doesn’t make you feel loved. So why is he still part of your life?

Sometimes the answer is that we’re waiting for permission to leave. Things might feel bad most of the time, but for reasons transparent only to us that doesn’t feel like it’s quite enough to license a breakup. So we wait to the pinpoint one big infraction that would purchase the right to say “enough”.

But you don’t need any more license to leave than the fact that you want to. You don’t need to wait around for proof of anything, you don’t need to persuade him that your decision is just and righteous – you just need to know that you want out.

So don’t get spy software. It could well be illegal. Abusive partners use it. You don’t need to make yourself dishonest and boundary-crossing in order to prove that he is. In the event that you don’t find anything; would that change your estimation of whether you want to stay? Getting proof doesn’t change the emotional scoreboard here.

Instead, now that you know you want to leave, try to leave quickly. The experience of being treated badly can become a kind of fascination, so that instead of exiting swiftly and closing the door, we linger over it, analyse it, spend mental time with it.

Another person’s unreasonableness can be endlessly interesting – try not get suckered in by this. It will only undo your mental health, inflate his sense of importance, and bore your friends and family. Try to treat the process of leaving more like the process of getting away from a bad smell: there’s nothing interesting to be found by lingering in its company, you just want to get away and wash it off you as quickly as you can.

And if weeks or months or years from now you still feel angry with this guy and like you want to have a confrontation, try to keep that same thought in mind, then, too: the environment that made you feel hurt very rarely has the tools to repair the wound.

If there is a changeable relationship in your life that routinely makes you feel unhappy and under-appreciated, leave it: there are no more questions to be asked.

Ask us a question

Do you have a conflict, crossroads or dilemma you need help with? Eleanor Gordon-Smith will help you think through life’s questions and puzzles, big and small. Questions can be anonymous.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

I saw Sharon’s photo in my family tree and yelled, ‘Oh my god, that’s the lady from the office!’

I’m a high school English teacher and I met Sharon when I started working at my current school. Sharon was one of the ladies in our student services office, so I’d meet her every morning when I went to pick up my roll, or if I just needed to check in about something. She was my first point of call every morning. I thought she was lovely. She was incredibly approachable. If I ever had any quick questions about anything, I never felt afraid to ask her. We’d have a chat every morning and got along really well.
Refinery29

My Ex Cheated On Me & It Broke Me. Here’s How I Built Myself Back Up

"I constantly felt like I was second-guessing absolutely everything," Ruby*, 26, tells Refinery29. "I couldn't trust my instincts and I thought everything was my fault all the time." After years of suspicion, lying and gaslighting, Ruby’s partner finally admitted that he’d been cheating on her for the majority of their three-year relationship.
Alisha Starr

Man’s Ex-girlfriend’s Father Dies and Leaves Him an Inheritance but His Ex Thinks He Should Give It Back

Dealing with an ex is never an ideal situation but this story told by u/Following0k1026 is a level above the rest. The author dated his girlfriend for a lengthy seven years but ended things mere months ago when he realized things just weren't working out. He felt their futures didn't align anymore, which is actually one of the top reasons couples end things.
Abby Joseph

Woman Refuses to Let Her Fiancé's Niece, Who Is Only 5 Years Old, Try on Her Expensive Engagement Ring

One of the biggest challenges in any relationship is learning to get along with your partner's family. If you're engaged, that means getting to know your fiancè's siblings and, if they have them, their kids. Setting boundaries with those kids can be especially tricky, as you want to maintain a good relationship with them while also asserting yourself as an authority figure.
Bella Smith

The relationship crumbles when a woman receives a request from her fiance she didn't expect.

Nowadays, monogamy is often accepted as the norm in romantic relationships. If you find the one, you marry them. Next, a wedding is planned. There you have it! You've finally found the one person you want to spend the rest of your life with. This could provide some solace as a happily ever after. This may not be a trap for some, but it may seem and feel like one to others. Open relationships are one of the alternatives available to those who feel constrained by monogamy.
Aabha Gopan

"I still love her" Man cries as ex-wife marries her boyfriend

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. Rachel, one of my colleagues, had a disturbing childhood. Her devout father, Gabriel, had an affair, which broke their family. Her mother, Ester, took the divorce pretty hard.
Briana B.

"Let Me Cheat Or I'm Leaving You!" Husband Gives Wife Ultimatum

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand, used with permission. Does disrespecting your husband give him the right to cheat?. A couple I know have been together for over ten years, married for three years with two children. They've had their share of ups and downs like any normal couple, but for the past few years, they've been at each other's throats.
The Guardian

The Guardian

496K+
Followers
113K+
Post
232M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy