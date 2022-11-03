Read full article on original website
Nose picking was always gross — now a study says it may lead to late-onset Alzheimer's
Nose picking may be more than just a social faux pas. A study out of Australia suggests there may be a link between nose picking and developing late-onset Alzheimer's disease. The study — titled "Chlamydia pneumoniae can infect the central nervous system via the olfactory and trigeminal nerves and contributes to Alzheimer’s disease risk" — was published in the journal Scientific Reports.
Russell Crowe poses with girlfriend nearly half his age; denies reports of awful audition with Julia Roberts
Russell Crowe hit the red carpet at the Rome Film Festival in Italy on Sunday, accompanied by his much younger girlfriend, 31-year-old Britney Theriot. Crowe is 58. The New Zealand-born actor was there to promote his new film "Poker Face," which he not only stars in, but also directed. Crowe...
Remains of woman found 34 years ago on Colorado farm identified as missing Texas mother
The remains of a Texas woman were found on a Colorado farm decades ago were recently identified after her daughter submitted DNA samples to authorities.
Amber Heard Has Reportedly Been Living Quietly In Spain For Months Under A Terrific Pseudonym
Amber Heard has reportedly been in Spain, and the locals have kept their mouths shut.
Who Is That? Johnny Depp Appears Unrecognizable While Posing With Fans
Johnny Depp, is that you? The Pirates of the Caribbean star was spotted greeting fans on Saturday, October 8, before he took the stage at the Capitol Theatre with musician Jeff Beck in Port Chester, New York. However, Depp appeared to look a bit different with a clean shaven face and long stringy hair flowing in the breeze. The 59-year-old, who is rumored to be seeing his U.K. attorney Joelle Rich, took time out of his busy day to sign autographs and take photos with fans before making his way into the venue prior to the concert. WHAT DID SHE...
Voices: Rihanna, what were you thinking when you picked Johnny Depp for your Savage X Fenty fashion show?
I have always liked Rihanna. Well, as much as you can like someone you have never actually met. But as many of us know all too well, your greatest strength is often your greatest flaw – and the thing that initially attracted you to someone later becomes the thing that repels you.I have always admired Rihanna for how effortlessly she exudes that timeless I don’t give a f*** category of cool that never goes out of fashion. But upon learning she is going to feature Johnny Depp in the November fashion show for her Savage X Fenty lingerie brand,...
Angelina Jolie is the latest woman to be compared to Amber Heard by social media creators chasing celebrity scandal
After a legal filing brought forward new details of abuse allegations made by Angelina Jolie against her ex-husband Brad Pitt, Jolie has become the latest celebrity woman to face online attacks in the form of comparison to actor Amber Heard, according to a review of online videos and comments about Jolie conducted by NBC News.
Rihanna SLAMMED For Inviting Accused Abuser Johnny Depp To Make Guest Appearance In Savage X Fenty Fashion Show Despite Trial Win
Rihanna got trashed by her usually die-hard fans after allowing accused abuser Johnny Depp in her Savage X Fenty fashion show despite the actor winning the defamation trial against his ex-wife, Amber Heard. Followers were not impressed with Rihanna's decision, especially since she suffered abuse at the hands of then-boyfriend Chris Brown in 2009, and they sounded off on social media to air out their frustrations, RadarOnline.com has discovered.
Anne Heche’s son reveals how much money actress allegedly had at time of death
Anne Heche’s oldest son has reportedly revealed what he believes is the value of the late actress’ estate. According to Homer Laffooon, Heche allegedly died with approximately $400,000 to her name, per court documents obtained Tuesday by the Daily Mail. Laffoon reportedly said in his filing that his “best estimate on the value of all [Heche’s] personal property is $400,000.” He also reportedly expects to receive that same amount annually from royalties and residuals, claiming that “the probable value of the annual income from all the estate’s property is approximately $400,000.” Additionally, Laffoon, 20, reportedly revealed that his mother lived in an apartment and...
Kid Rock blasts Oprah as a 'fraud' after she endorses Fetterman over Oz in Pennsylvania Senate race
Multiplatinum artist Kid Rock slammed television icon Oprah Winfrey on Saturday and called her a "fraud" after Winfrey endorsed the Pennsylvania Senate campaign of Democrat John Fetterman over his Republican opponent, Dr. Mehmet Oz, whom Winfrey has known and worked with for decades. "Oprah helped Dr. Oz with his career,"...
King Charles III exploded in ‘torrents of profanity’ over Trump criticism of 2012 Kate Middleton scandal: book
King Charles III and Princes William and Harry exploded in "torrents of profanity" 10 years ago after hearing about a tweet from yet-to-be President Trump criticizing Kate Middleton over a topless photo scandal, according to a new book. "Kate Middleton is great – but she shouldn’t be sunbathing in the...
Rob Schneider says Bill Murray 'absolutely hated' the 'SNL' cast, particularly Adam Sandler and Chris Farley
Rob Schneider claimed that Bill Murray "absolutely hated" the "Saturday Night Live" cast when he guest-hosted the NBC comedy sketch series. The 58-year-old "SNL" alum recalled the 72-year-old actor's loathing for the show's cast members during an appearance on SiriusXM’s "The Jim Norton & Sam Roberts Show" Thursday. "He...
Judge Joe Brown sounds alarm on 'disturbing' Hunter Biden allegations, calls out double standard of justice
Judge Joe Brown presided over a mock trial in the Fox Nation special 'The Trial of Hunter Biden' as the president's son faces potential criminal charges
Coy Gibbs, Joe Gibbs Racing executive, dead at 49 hours after son wins Xfinity Series championship
Coy Gibbs, the vice chairman of Joe Gibbs Racing, died hours after his son won the NASCAR Xfinity Series championship on Saturday night.
Michelle Obama's Secret Service driver charged with harassment and intimidation
Former first lady Michelle Obama's Secret Service driver is being charged with criminal harassment and witness intimidation after allegedly using his position to torment a woman he was dating.
Bear attacks woman who's walking her dogs, she plays dead even with 'crunched' skull
A Maryland woman was walking her two dogs when she and her pets encountered a bear. The bear went after her — and caused severe nerve and skull damage requiring multiple surgeries.
Ohio softball coach pleads guilty after sleeping with student, begged him not to tell
A former teacher's assistant in Ohio has pleaded guilty to sexual misconduct after sleeping with a student and begging him not tell anyone.
Kathie Lee Gifford says her soul was 'dying a slow death' while living in the city, doesn't miss daytime TV
Kathie Lee Gifford described a "culture change" happening in cities across the United States, and praised the South for extraordinary "culture of kindness."
Sheriffs 'cleaned up' Harvey Weinstein's cell after lawyer deemed it 'almost medieval' conditions: attorney
Harvey Weinstein appeared in a Los Angeles courtroom on Wednesday in his rape and sexual assault trial that began on Monday. He is serving a 23-year prison sentence after a conviction in New York.
Off-duty Minnesota police officer rushes 'without hesitation' to save collapsed man working out at gym
South St. Paul Police Sgt. Michael Dahl is being commended for helping save a man who collapsed at a Minnesota gym this month. The man suffered from sudden cardiac death.
