ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Allen: 'Bad day at the office' for Saints offense vs. Ravens

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — With the Saints trailing Baltimore 14-0 late in the first half, Andy Dalton overthrew open receiver Marquez Callaway in the end zone. It was that kind of a night for New Orleans’ offense. A week after a comprehensive 24-0 shutout of the Las Vegas Raiders, the Saints were held to a season-low 243 yards in a tepid 27-13 home loss to the Ravens that dropped them to 3-6. New Orleans settled for a field goal on the last play of the half after Dalton’s misfire, which sailed off of Callaway’s fingertips, and did not get a touchdown until the game was out of reach late in the fourth quarter.
BALTIMORE, MD
SFGate

TENNESSEE STATE 85, FISK 75

Percentages: FG .483, FT .909. 3-Point Goals: 9-24, .375 (Davenport 7-12, Lockett 1-2, McNelkan 1-4, Reed 0-1, Rogers 0-2, Thompson 0-3). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Ashley, Jones, Lockett). Turnovers: 14 (Thompson 5, McNelkan 3, Ashley 2, Davenport, Jones, Lockett, Reed). Steals: 7 (Lockett 3, McNelkan...
NASHVILLE, TN
SFGate

Quisenberry paces Fordham in 88-74 win over Dartmouth

NEW YORK (AP) — Darius Quisenberry had 20 points in Fordham’s 88-74 season-opening win against Dartmouth on Monday night. Quisenberry was 7-of-18 shooting, including 3 for 8 from distance, and went 3 for 3 from the line for the Rams. Khalid Moore added 18 points while going 8 of 11 and 2 of 3 from the free throw line. He also had seven rebounds. Antrell Charlton recorded 16 points and was 7 of 9 shooting (2 for 4 from distance).
HANOVER, NH
SFGate

No. 17 Maryland 88, George Mason 51

GEORGE MASON (0-1) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 29.091, FT .636. 3-Point Goals: 5-22, .227 (Lawhorne 1-7, Ephraim 1-1, Jameson 1-9, Kennedy 1-2, Suarez 1-1, Smith 0-1, Mitchell 0-1) Blocked Shots: 2 (Kaysia 2) Turnovers: 18 (Smith 3, Kaysia 3, Suarez 3, Doster 2, Ephraim 2,...
MARYLAND STATE
SFGate

LOUISIANA TECH 78, MISSISSIPPI COLLEGE 61

Percentages: FG .426, FT .900. 3-Point Goals: 6-18, .333 (Thompson 5-8, Miller 1-3, B.Williams 0-1, McCrary 0-1, Reid 0-1, Gross 0-4). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Gross, P.Smith). Turnovers: 22 (G.Smith 10, McCrary 4, Miller 3, Thompson 2, Clark, Johnson, Reid). Steals: 5 (Thompson 3, Clark,...
RUSTON, LA
SFGate

SOUTHEASTERN LOUISIANA 90, LOYOLA (NO) 72

Percentages: FG .431, FT .857. 3-Point Goals: 10-28, .357 (Mejia 3-4, Jackson 2-5, Galloway 2-11, Muller 1-1, Stagni 1-1, Harden 1-2, Lee 0-1, Hammond 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Muller 2). Turnovers: 7 (Adams 2, Harden 2, Burkey, Mejia, Muller). Steals: 7 (Mejia 3, Hammond,...
LOUISIANA STATE
SFGate

Seattle 85, UC San Diego 71

UC SAN DIEGO (0-1) Brooks 3-5 5-6 11, DeGraaf 0-3 1-2 1, Kosakowski 2-6 0-0 6, Pope 8-16 4-4 23, Roquemore 0-0 1-2 1, Anderson 4-11 2-3 10, Tshimanga 6-8 3-4 15, Patterson 1-3 0-0 2, Vulikic 1-1 0-0 2, McCormick 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-53 16-21 71. Halftime_Seattle 42-29....
SAN DIEGO, CA
SFGate

JACKSONVILLE STATE 111, SHORTER 48

Percentages: FG .321, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 6-23, .261 (Selman 2-2, Houssou 2-6, O'Neil 1-2, Knight 1-4, Barnett 0-1, Brown 0-1, Canteen 0-1, Gaines 0-1, Wilcox 0-1, Reith 0-4). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Lockard, Reith, Selman). Turnovers: 18 (Wilcox 4, Brown 3, Lockard 3, Houssou...
JACKSONVILLE, AL
SFGate

GRAND CANYON 60, MONTANA STATE 54

Percentages: FG .385, FT .611. 3-Point Goals: 3-13, .231 (Lecholat 1-1, Brown 1-3, Patterson 1-5, Ford 0-1, Fuller 0-1, Battle 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Belo 2, Battle, Lecholat, Patterson). Turnovers: 10 (Osobor 3, Belo 2, Brown 2, Ford 2, Fuller). Steals: 5 (Battle, Brown,...
BOZEMAN, MT
SFGate

NEW MEXICO STATE 101, NEW MEXICO HIGHLANDS 52

Percentages: FG .294, FT .545. 3-Point Goals: 6-30, .200 (Rodgers 3-11, Ileleji 2-5, Archuleta 1-5, Chavez 0-1, Freeman 0-1, Hill 0-1, Sanchez 0-2, Coleman 0-4). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 14 (Coleman 5, Archuleta 3, Chavez, Freeman, Hill, Ileleji, Okwarabizie, Rodgers). Steals: 7 (Rodgers 3,...
LAS CRUCES, NM
SFGate

BYU 60, IDAHO STATE 56

Percentages: FG .380, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 8-25, .320 (Mackenzie 3-6, Rodriguez 2-4, Arington 1-3, Burgin 1-3, Tomley 1-3, Lee 0-2, Parker 0-2, Smellie 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Parker, Rodriguez). Turnovers: 21 (Burgin 4, Tomley 4, Mackenzie 3, Rodriguez 3, Lee 2, Nagle 2,...
PROVO, UT
SFGate

CAL POLY 94, BETHESDA 59

Percentages: FG .269, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 7-35, .200 (Goodlow 2-5, Ross 2-7, Henry 1-1, Johnson 1-1, Clark 1-12, Joseph 0-1, Hernandez 0-2, Estes 0-3, K.Fleming 0-3). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Estes 2, Clark, Redwood). Turnovers: 19 (Goodlow 5, Estes 3, Ross 3, Clark 2,...
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
SFGate

L.A. Clippers 119, Cleveland 117

Percentages: FG .518, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 16-33, .485 (Mitchell 8-11, Love 4-8, Wade 2-3, Garland 2-9, LeVert 0-2). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Allen 2). Turnovers: 17 (Garland 5, E.Mobley 3, Love 3, Mitchell 3, Okoro 2, LeVert). Steals: 6 (Allen 2, Garland, Love, Okoro,...
CLEVELAND, OH
SFGate

Kentucky 82, Radford 78

RADFORD (0-1) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 53.571, FT .647. 3-Point Goals: 7-18, .389 (LaLonde 3-3, Traylor 2-2, Williams 1-3, Beaumont 1-6, Wagner 0-3, Klock 0-1) Blocked Shots: 8 (Klock 4, LaLonde 2, Wagner 1, Beaumont 1) Turnovers: 17 (Wagner 5, Traylor 3, Daniel 3, LaLonde...
RADFORD, VA
SFGate

UTAH 89, LIU 48

Percentages: FG .322, FT .636. 3-Point Goals: 3-13, .231 (Wood 1-2, Cook 1-4, Maletic 1-4, Burns 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Turnovers: 16 (Maletic 4, Greene 3, Burns 2, Crawford 2, Fall 2, Cook, Ndiaye, Wood). Steals: 2 (Crawford, Johnson). Technical Fouls: None. FG FT Reb. UTAH Min...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy