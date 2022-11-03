Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The nurse who assisted Takeoff after he was shot revealed several interesting facts about his deathCheryl E PrestonHouston, TX
Boos for Cruz at Houston Astros victory paradeAsh JurbergHouston, TX
The Houston Astros win 2022 World SeriesCoach Larry DavisHouston, TX
After The World Series Wins Check Out Some Books About The Houston AstrosAmanda K. (BookBuzz)Houston, TX
Daddy’s Chicken Shack Set to Expand Further Into Houston After Inking its 7th Development DealMadocHouston, TX
Related
Gary’s ACL Part of Painful Loss for Packers
Following Sunday’s loss at the Detroit Lions, the Green Bay Packers are wrestling with a number of key injuries.
Allen: 'Bad day at the office' for Saints offense vs. Ravens
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — With the Saints trailing Baltimore 14-0 late in the first half, Andy Dalton overthrew open receiver Marquez Callaway in the end zone. It was that kind of a night for New Orleans’ offense. A week after a comprehensive 24-0 shutout of the Las Vegas Raiders, the Saints were held to a season-low 243 yards in a tepid 27-13 home loss to the Ravens that dropped them to 3-6. New Orleans settled for a field goal on the last play of the half after Dalton’s misfire, which sailed off of Callaway’s fingertips, and did not get a touchdown until the game was out of reach late in the fourth quarter.
Bucks dealt 1st loss, fall to Hawks despite Young's absence
Dejounte Murray scored 25 points, rookie A.J.
UC Davis beats neighbor Cal for first time in 34 tries
Elijah Pepper and Ty Johnson combined for all of the scoring in a late 11-0 run Monday night, rallying UC
SFGate
TENNESSEE STATE 85, FISK 75
Percentages: FG .483, FT .909. 3-Point Goals: 9-24, .375 (Davenport 7-12, Lockett 1-2, McNelkan 1-4, Reed 0-1, Rogers 0-2, Thompson 0-3). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Ashley, Jones, Lockett). Turnovers: 14 (Thompson 5, McNelkan 3, Ashley 2, Davenport, Jones, Lockett, Reed). Steals: 7 (Lockett 3, McNelkan...
SFGate
Quisenberry paces Fordham in 88-74 win over Dartmouth
NEW YORK (AP) — Darius Quisenberry had 20 points in Fordham’s 88-74 season-opening win against Dartmouth on Monday night. Quisenberry was 7-of-18 shooting, including 3 for 8 from distance, and went 3 for 3 from the line for the Rams. Khalid Moore added 18 points while going 8 of 11 and 2 of 3 from the free throw line. He also had seven rebounds. Antrell Charlton recorded 16 points and was 7 of 9 shooting (2 for 4 from distance).
SFGate
No. 17 Maryland 88, George Mason 51
GEORGE MASON (0-1) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 29.091, FT .636. 3-Point Goals: 5-22, .227 (Lawhorne 1-7, Ephraim 1-1, Jameson 1-9, Kennedy 1-2, Suarez 1-1, Smith 0-1, Mitchell 0-1) Blocked Shots: 2 (Kaysia 2) Turnovers: 18 (Smith 3, Kaysia 3, Suarez 3, Doster 2, Ephraim 2,...
SFGate
LOUISIANA TECH 78, MISSISSIPPI COLLEGE 61
Percentages: FG .426, FT .900. 3-Point Goals: 6-18, .333 (Thompson 5-8, Miller 1-3, B.Williams 0-1, McCrary 0-1, Reid 0-1, Gross 0-4). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Gross, P.Smith). Turnovers: 22 (G.Smith 10, McCrary 4, Miller 3, Thompson 2, Clark, Johnson, Reid). Steals: 5 (Thompson 3, Clark,...
SFGate
SOUTHEASTERN LOUISIANA 90, LOYOLA (NO) 72
Percentages: FG .431, FT .857. 3-Point Goals: 10-28, .357 (Mejia 3-4, Jackson 2-5, Galloway 2-11, Muller 1-1, Stagni 1-1, Harden 1-2, Lee 0-1, Hammond 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Muller 2). Turnovers: 7 (Adams 2, Harden 2, Burkey, Mejia, Muller). Steals: 7 (Mejia 3, Hammond,...
SFGate
Seattle 85, UC San Diego 71
UC SAN DIEGO (0-1) Brooks 3-5 5-6 11, DeGraaf 0-3 1-2 1, Kosakowski 2-6 0-0 6, Pope 8-16 4-4 23, Roquemore 0-0 1-2 1, Anderson 4-11 2-3 10, Tshimanga 6-8 3-4 15, Patterson 1-3 0-0 2, Vulikic 1-1 0-0 2, McCormick 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-53 16-21 71. Halftime_Seattle 42-29....
SFGate
JACKSONVILLE STATE 111, SHORTER 48
Percentages: FG .321, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 6-23, .261 (Selman 2-2, Houssou 2-6, O'Neil 1-2, Knight 1-4, Barnett 0-1, Brown 0-1, Canteen 0-1, Gaines 0-1, Wilcox 0-1, Reith 0-4). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Lockard, Reith, Selman). Turnovers: 18 (Wilcox 4, Brown 3, Lockard 3, Houssou...
SFGate
GRAND CANYON 60, MONTANA STATE 54
Percentages: FG .385, FT .611. 3-Point Goals: 3-13, .231 (Lecholat 1-1, Brown 1-3, Patterson 1-5, Ford 0-1, Fuller 0-1, Battle 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Belo 2, Battle, Lecholat, Patterson). Turnovers: 10 (Osobor 3, Belo 2, Brown 2, Ford 2, Fuller). Steals: 5 (Battle, Brown,...
SFGate
NEW MEXICO STATE 101, NEW MEXICO HIGHLANDS 52
Percentages: FG .294, FT .545. 3-Point Goals: 6-30, .200 (Rodgers 3-11, Ileleji 2-5, Archuleta 1-5, Chavez 0-1, Freeman 0-1, Hill 0-1, Sanchez 0-2, Coleman 0-4). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 14 (Coleman 5, Archuleta 3, Chavez, Freeman, Hill, Ileleji, Okwarabizie, Rodgers). Steals: 7 (Rodgers 3,...
SFGate
BYU 60, IDAHO STATE 56
Percentages: FG .380, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 8-25, .320 (Mackenzie 3-6, Rodriguez 2-4, Arington 1-3, Burgin 1-3, Tomley 1-3, Lee 0-2, Parker 0-2, Smellie 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Parker, Rodriguez). Turnovers: 21 (Burgin 4, Tomley 4, Mackenzie 3, Rodriguez 3, Lee 2, Nagle 2,...
SFGate
CAL POLY 94, BETHESDA 59
Percentages: FG .269, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 7-35, .200 (Goodlow 2-5, Ross 2-7, Henry 1-1, Johnson 1-1, Clark 1-12, Joseph 0-1, Hernandez 0-2, Estes 0-3, K.Fleming 0-3). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Estes 2, Clark, Redwood). Turnovers: 19 (Goodlow 5, Estes 3, Ross 3, Clark 2,...
SFGate
L.A. Clippers 119, Cleveland 117
Percentages: FG .518, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 16-33, .485 (Mitchell 8-11, Love 4-8, Wade 2-3, Garland 2-9, LeVert 0-2). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Allen 2). Turnovers: 17 (Garland 5, E.Mobley 3, Love 3, Mitchell 3, Okoro 2, LeVert). Steals: 6 (Allen 2, Garland, Love, Okoro,...
SFGate
Kentucky 82, Radford 78
RADFORD (0-1) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 53.571, FT .647. 3-Point Goals: 7-18, .389 (LaLonde 3-3, Traylor 2-2, Williams 1-3, Beaumont 1-6, Wagner 0-3, Klock 0-1) Blocked Shots: 8 (Klock 4, LaLonde 2, Wagner 1, Beaumont 1) Turnovers: 17 (Wagner 5, Traylor 3, Daniel 3, LaLonde...
SFGate
UTAH 89, LIU 48
Percentages: FG .322, FT .636. 3-Point Goals: 3-13, .231 (Wood 1-2, Cook 1-4, Maletic 1-4, Burns 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Turnovers: 16 (Maletic 4, Greene 3, Burns 2, Crawford 2, Fall 2, Cook, Ndiaye, Wood). Steals: 2 (Crawford, Johnson). Technical Fouls: None. FG FT Reb. UTAH Min...
Comments / 0