SWEET HOME, Ore. -- Four people including two children are in the hospital after a head-on collision on Highway 20 Monday morning, Oregon State Police reported. OSP said troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 20 near milepost 40 at about 5:35 a.m. on October 31. They said they arrived to find an eastbound Hyundai, operated by Edwin Dominguez, 20, of Bend, had crossed into the opposing lane and collided head-on with a Honda, operated by Tia Miller, 26, of Albany. OSP said Dominguez and Miller were airlifted to a nearby hospital for their injuries. They also said that two children in Miller’s car, a four-year-old and a one-year-old, were taken to a nearby hospital via ambulance for their injuries.

ALBANY, OR ・ 7 DAYS AGO