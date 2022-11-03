Read full article on original website
Hot Dogs In Toledo, OregonOregon Coast JourneyToledo, OR
Pedestrian Struck By 74-year old intoxicated driverOregon Coast Breaking NewsLincoln City, OR
4 Hidden Activities in Toledo, OregonOregon Coast JourneyToledo, OR
Spending the Day On 7th Street in Toledo, OregonOregon Coast JourneyToledo, OR
5 Coffee Shops and Bakeries in Toledo, OROregon Coast JourneyToledo, OR
Pedestrian Struck By 74-year old intoxicated driver
A 74 year old Lincoln City resident Robert Wolfe was arrested by Lincoln City police after he crashed into a pedestrian in a crosswalk. On November 2nd, 2022 at approximately just before 5 PM, Lincoln City Police Officers responded to the intersection of North 14th Street and Highway 101 for the report of a vehicle that had crashed into a pedestrian. When Lincoln City Police Officers and North Lincoln Fire and Rescue personnel arrived on scene they found the victim, a 48 year old Lincoln City man, injured on the ground. Emergency response crews provided medical aid to the victim until Pacific West Ambulance arrived.
kptv.com
Driver arrested for manslaughter, DUII after passenger dies in Salem crash
SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - A 40-year-old man has been arrested for manslaughter and driving under the influence after a deadly crash in Salem Thursday night. Just after 10 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of Winema Place Northeast. Police said a man had been involved in a crash and was looking for his vehicle. Officers were able to locate the crash scene at the intersection of Hawthorne Avenue and Silverton Road Northeast.
Police arrest Bend man, Salem woman in string of car thefts, break-ins in recent weeks
A Bend man and a Salem woman have been arrested for a series of car thefts and break-ins over the past few weeks, police said Friday as they asked the public for any information about other possible victims. The post Police arrest Bend man, Salem woman in string of car thefts, break-ins in recent weeks appeared first on KTVZ.
Injured hunter rescued from rugged, snowy terrain near Milton-Freewater
MILTON-FREEWATER, Ore. — Following an overnight stay in rugged, snowy terrain in remote Umatilla County, an injured hunter was rescued following a full-day search-and-rescue excursion. According to the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office, dispatch received a call from 49-year-old Danny Rupp of Albany, OR around 8:30 p.m. on November 2, 2022. He was stranded in remote terrain while on a hunting...
kezi.com
Philomath woman reportedly fights off attempted rapist in home invasion
PHILOMATH, Ore. -- After reportedly attacking a woman and threatening to rape and murder her, a man is in jail after the woman fought him off with a hidden knife, authorities say. Court documents say the incident happened on October 27. Prosecutors say the suspect, Linus Morgan, 37, had just...
Victim identified in fatal Highway 47 crash outside Forest Grove
The Oregon State Police confirmed that one person, a Forest Grove resident, died in the Thursday, Nov. 3, wreck.A 70-year-old man died in a crash on Oregon Highway 47 in between Forest Grove and Banks on Thursday morning, Nov. 3, the Oregon State Police confirmed. An Oregon State Police spokesperson said Thursday afternoon that the crash the crash appeared to be fatal, but the agency didn't officially confirm it until Friday afternoon, Nov. 4, identifying the deceased as 70-year-old Leo Vanderzanden. Vanderzanden, a Forest Grove resident, was driving northbound on the state route — signed locally as Nehalem Highway —...
WCSO: Suspect sought after shots fired in Aloha
Deputies from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office are asking for public help in identifying a suspect related to a report of gunfire in Aloha.
2 drivers injured in head-on crash on 99W in Corvallis
A crash on 99W in Corvallis has reportedly produced injuries, according to officials.
Officials: Salem pedestrian killed after getting struck by car
A woman was killed after being struck by a car early Tuesday morning, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office.
Wanted man arrested after fatal shooting in Salem’s Geer Park
A man was arrested Wednesday morning in connection to a homicide in Salem's Geer Park in August, according to Salem Policed Department.
Deputies: Portland apartment fire was started intentionally, woman arrested
A woman has been arrested in connection with the apartment fire that left at least eight hospitalized and many without residence.
KATU.com
Body of Washington County man reported missing in February found
The body of a man reported missing and endangered in February has been found, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday. People recreating in the woods near Highway 6 and Northwest Storey Burn Road in the Tillamook Forest came across human remains Saturday and called authorities. The state medical...
kptv.com
Pedestrian dead after early morning crash east of Salem
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) – Deputies are investigating following the death of a pedestrian just east of Salem early Tuesday. According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded just before 1 a.m. to reports of a person struck by a 2011 Toyota Camry on Cordon Road NE near Auburn Road NE. The MCSO said despite a quick response from medics, the pedestrian identified as 44-year-old Kelly Joseph Fields, of the Salem area, was pronounced dead at the scene.
kezi.com
Four seriously injured after morning head-on collision on Highway 20
SWEET HOME, Ore. -- Four people including two children are in the hospital after a head-on collision on Highway 20 Monday morning, Oregon State Police reported. OSP said troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 20 near milepost 40 at about 5:35 a.m. on October 31. They said they arrived to find an eastbound Hyundai, operated by Edwin Dominguez, 20, of Bend, had crossed into the opposing lane and collided head-on with a Honda, operated by Tia Miller, 26, of Albany. OSP said Dominguez and Miller were airlifted to a nearby hospital for their injuries. They also said that two children in Miller’s car, a four-year-old and a one-year-old, were taken to a nearby hospital via ambulance for their injuries.
KATU.com
Salem residents cautioned about exposure to raw sewage, asked to avoid local park
Salem residents are cautioned to avoid sections of a community park, as a leak from a nearby wastewater treatment facility could result in exposure to untreated sewage. During an inspection, a minor leak was observed and reported at the city's Wastewater Treatment Facility located at 3045 River Road. Due to a forecasted rainstorm on Friday the leak could spread out further into the environment, so officials are advising residents to avoid the area because of the potential for exposure.
kptv.com
Graphic body cam footage released of Washington County deputy stabbing man
WASHINGTON COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office has released graphic body cam footage following an altercation between a 27-year-old man and a deputy at a Hillsboro hospital. According to WCSO, the deputy was at Kaiser Permanente Westside Medical Center on Oct. 24 shortly before 3...
hh-today.com
Cameras record Albany traffic bottleneck
Thursday night was one of those occasions where the new road cameras at Highway 20 and Spring Hill Drive might have been helpful — if drivers had looked at them before setting out. ODOT installed the set of three cameras last February as part of its Trip Check program...
Authorities release video footage of deputy stabbing at Kaiser Permanente
The Washington County Sheriff's Office released body cam video on Monday of an incident where a deputy reportedly stabbed a man who charged him and attempted to grab his gun at Kaiser Permanente Westside Medical Center’s Emergency Department.
Tillamook officials investigating after 2 people found dead in RV
The Tillamook County Sheriff's Office says two people were found dead in an RV over the weekend.
Black bears were found dead in Southern Oregon trees. Authorities are now searching for poachers
A dead bear found in a tree has prompted a search for suspects in Southern Oregon.
