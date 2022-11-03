ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Rashod Bateman's season-ending surgery opens the door for veteran WR DeSean Jackson

By Mike Santa Barbara
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lfa8Q_0ixwid9D00
Wide receiver DeSean Jackson. Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

On Thursday, the Baltimore Ravens learned that wideout Rashod Bateman was diagnosed with a Lisfranc injury requiring season-ending surgery.

With Bateman lost for the year, the Ravens may have his replacement already in-house. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, DeSean Jackson, who signed with the Ravens' practice squad in October, is likely to be active for the Ravens when they take on the New Orleans Saints on Monday night.

Jackson, 35, hasn't played in an NFL game since Week 16 last year but told reporters on Thursday that, if called upon, he'll be ready.

"If it's my time, I'll do what I need to do to help this team to win games," Jackson said. "That's all that matters, and that's what I'm here to do."

Jackson split last season with the Los Angeles Rams and Las Vegas Raiders, finishing with 20 receptions for 454 yards and two touchdowns.

A three-time Pro Bowler, Jackson still has some spring in his step. In 2022, Jackson proved he could still be a deep threat, averaging 22.7 yards per catch.

With the Ravens' core of receivers whittled down to Devin Duvernay, Demarcus Robinson, James Proche and Tylan Wallace, quarterback Lamar Jackson may lean on the veteran if he's activated this week. When speaking with reporters on Thursday, the Ravens' signal-caller said Jackson looked "smooth" in practice and compared him to "the guy he used to watch on TV."

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Watch: Aaron Rodgers throws tantrum after interception vs. Lions

The Green Bay Packers offense had bad news early in their Week 9 game against the Detroit Lions. They lost wide receiver Romeo Doubs and offensive lineman Jon Runyan Jr., early in the game. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers was under early stress to have to do more to elevate the short-handed offense.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Pete Carroll hints at Russell Wilson ‘resistance’ to key change

The Seattle Seahawks have certainly been the winner in the Russell Wilson divorce so far, and coach Pete Carroll dropped another hint as to why that might be. Carroll hinted at resistance from Wilson on a key wrinkle in the team’s offense when speaking Monday. The Seahawks coach said current quarterback Geno Smith has been willing to go off the wristband more, which has helped the offense run smoothly and more efficiently. This did not happen before, according to Carroll, because there was “resistance to that” in the past.
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Rick Hendrick shares his thoughts on Jimmie Johnson’s return to Cup Series

Rick Hendrick shared his thoughts on Friday about Jimmie Johnson’s return to NASCAR’s Cup Series. Johnson announced on Friday that he is returning to the Cup Series as a part-owner and part-time driver for Petty GMS. The team switch is a big change for Johnson, who drove the...
Yardbarker

Former Raiders Bust Is Outplaying Top Free Agent Signing

Following the trade of Yannick Ngakoue to the Indianapolis Colts for Rock Ya-Sin, the Las Vegas Raiders were left without a defensive end to play opposite of Maxx Crosby. Many believed the Raiders would be among the strongest pass-rushing teams when they signed free agent Chandler Jones to a three-year, $51 million contract. The Jones deal has been largely a disappointment just nine weeks into the 2022 NFL season. To make matters worse, the Raiders are still among the league’s worst pass-rushing units. Another storyline from Sunday revolves around a former draft bust who was sent packing by the Raiders after failing to live up to expectations as a third-round selection in 2021. Well, what if I told you that he outplayed Jones on Sunday? We’re referring to Arden Key, now a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars’ defense.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Yardbarker

NFL Week 8: What we learned

We're nearly halfway through the NFL regular season, and make no mistake about it, there's some serious trends. Hate to sound like a broken record here, but very little has changed recently. The under is still hitting nearly 60% of the time, the Eagles are still undefeated, the Buccaneers and Packers look lost and keep losing, and there's now a three-way tie for the best team against the spread.
TENNESSEE STATE
Yardbarker

Astros' Yuli Gurriel had emotional reaction to being taken off WS roster following Game 5 injury

On Saturday, the Houston Astros announced that first baseman Yuli Gurriel would miss the remainder of the World Series after suffering a knee injury in Game 5. It's a devastating break for Gurriel, who, according to manager Dusty Baker, "tried everything" to play. Baker said Gurriel had treatment on Friday and again on Saturday, but the injury didn't respond well enough for him to be ready for action in Game 6 or a possible Game 7.
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

44K+
Followers
40K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy