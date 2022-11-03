Rashod Bateman's season-ending surgery opens the door for veteran WR DeSean Jackson

Wide receiver DeSean Jackson. Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

On Thursday, the Baltimore Ravens learned that wideout Rashod Bateman was diagnosed with a Lisfranc injury requiring season-ending surgery.

With Bateman lost for the year, the Ravens may have his replacement already in-house. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, DeSean Jackson, who signed with the Ravens' practice squad in October, is likely to be active for the Ravens when they take on the New Orleans Saints on Monday night.

Jackson, 35, hasn't played in an NFL game since Week 16 last year but told reporters on Thursday that, if called upon, he'll be ready.

"If it's my time, I'll do what I need to do to help this team to win games," Jackson said. "That's all that matters, and that's what I'm here to do."

Jackson split last season with the Los Angeles Rams and Las Vegas Raiders, finishing with 20 receptions for 454 yards and two touchdowns.

A three-time Pro Bowler, Jackson still has some spring in his step. In 2022, Jackson proved he could still be a deep threat, averaging 22.7 yards per catch.

With the Ravens' core of receivers whittled down to Devin Duvernay, Demarcus Robinson, James Proche and Tylan Wallace, quarterback Lamar Jackson may lean on the veteran if he's activated this week. When speaking with reporters on Thursday, the Ravens' signal-caller said Jackson looked "smooth" in practice and compared him to "the guy he used to watch on TV."