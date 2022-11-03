ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockville, MD

Fox News

Sylvester Stallone gives update on Bruce Willis: He's 'been sort of incommunicado'

Sylvester Stallone feels for his friend and former co-star, Bruce Willis, who was recently diagnosed with aphasia. "Bruce is going through some really, really difficult times," Stallone said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. When asked if he's in touch with the 67-year-old, he said Willis has "been sort of incommunicado. That kills me. It’s so sad."
Daily Mail

Family's horror as a new father dies after being rushed to hospital by his fiancé and baby when an ambulance failed to turn up to his desperate emergency call

A grieving widow has demanded answers after she was forced to drive her dying fiancé to hospital while waiting for urgent help from paramedics. Danny Vasiljevic, 36, was in a car at a shopping centre on Melbourne's outskirts on September 23 when he called triple-0 complaining of breathing difficulties and severe chest pain.
Mary Duncan

New wife horrified when little boy jumps into her husband’s arms, calls him Daddy

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I recently wrote about my friend Rose, who was so horrified that she thought a woman was flirting with her husband, she threw cake into her face. It turned out that the woman she was jealous of was actually her husband’s cousin, and all was well at the time. However, that didn’t keep her from still constantly feeling jealous and paranoid that her new husband Warren was cheating on her.
rsvplive.ie

Funeral details confirmed for father and daughter who died in Creeslough tragedy

The funeral details have been confirmed for the father and daughter who died in the Creeslough tragedy. Robert Garwe, 50, and his five-year-old daughter Shauna Flanagan Garwe will be laid to rest on Saturday, 15 October. The pair lost their lives in the explosion at a filling station in Creeslough,...
People

'Amazing and Loving Husband' Working as Security Guard Is Killed by Shoplifter

A beloved father and husband was shot and killed while doing his job as a security guard in Maryland, authorities say. According to a press release from the Prince George's County Police Department, 43-year-old Wille Tate of Virginia was working as a security guard at a grocery store in Oxon Hill, Md., on the morning of Nov. 4, when he attempted to prevent 20-year-old Zaila Akida from stealing items. When Tate confronted Akida, she pulled out a gun from a backpack and shot Tate. Tate returned fire, hitting Akida.
OXON HILL, MD
The Independent

Sisters give birth to identical twin girls within three months of each other

Two sisters received a surprise of a lifetime after they both discovered they were having identical twins at the same time.Megan O’Brien, 29, and sister Sara Seyler, 32, fell pregnant with identical twin girls and gave birth within three months of one another last year.O’Brien gave birth to Lilah and Josie on 21 November 2021, while Seyler had Lennon and Parker on 8 February 2022.The pregnancies were even more surprising as twins do not run in the family, although O’Brien’s husband Matt is a triplet.The odds of a woman having identical twins is roughly 250 to one. But a...
Fox News

King Charles ‘deeply regrets’ making Prince William and Prince Harry walk behind their mother’s coffin: author

King Charles "deeply regrets" making his sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, walk behind the coffin of their mother, Princess Diana, during her funeral. The claim was made by author Christopher Andersen, who has written a new book about the monarch titled, "The King: The Life of Charles III." Andersen, who has previously written books about the British royal family, spoke to numerous sources about the 73-year-old monarch.
TheDailyBeast

Alleged Serial Killer Told Mom Who Caught Her With Baby: ‘Trust Me, I’m a Nurse’

A British nurse accused of murdering seven babies in her care was interrupted during one attack by the alleged victim’s mother who decided to pay a visit to her newborn son at the hospital, a court was told Tuesday.Lucy Letby, 32, has been charged with 22 crimes including the murder of five baby boys, two girls, and the attempted murder of 10 other infants at Countess of Chester Hospital in Chester, northwest England, between 2015 and 2016. Letby has denied the allegations.During her trial at Manchester Crown Court on Tuesday, the jury heard that the mother of a victim referred...
Fox News

Fox News

