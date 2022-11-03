Watch: Ohio State Releases Game Trailer For Northwestern

© Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

On Tuesday, the Ohio State Buckeyes were named the second best team in the country by the College Football Playoff committee.

Looking to capitalize on the momentum they've built this season, the Buckeyes posted an intense game trailer titled "ch.IX the fire" today in the lead-up to their matchup Saturday with the Northwestern Wildcats.

The video includes motivational quotes by Ohio State coaches, clips from big moments in previous games this season, and a statement saying that the Buckeyes are "the toughest team in America."

While that last bit may be up for debate, the Buckeyes have dominated their opposition in all but two games this season. The first non-dominant victory came in their 2022 season-opener against Notre Dame, where the Buckeyes won 21-10 in a defensive slugfest.

Ohio State's second close game took place last week against Penn State, where the Buckeyes needed 28 fourth-quarter points to hold off the Nittany Lions 44-31.

In hopes to move to 9-0 on the season, the Buckeyes will travel to Northwestern to take on the Wildcats this Saturday.