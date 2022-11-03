Elon Musk has revealed what will happen if you impersonate a verified Twitter user with the new checkmark system. Earlier this year, Elon Musk bought Twitter for over $40 billion. The deal caused a lot of scrutiny as a lot of people believed he's not good for the app and would create more harm than good. However, he still has plenty of supporters as well who think he can do a lot of good by reforming Twitter. He became the owner of the app at the end of October and has begun making significant changes. He has already laid off half of the company and begun rolling out an update that will soon allow all users to buy a blue checkmark for their profile. The checkmark previously signified that the account belonged to a person of interest (celebrity, journalist, or politician) and their tweets weren't from an imposter.

2 DAYS AGO