ComicBook
Invincible Iron Man Trailer Released by Marvel
A trailer released by Marvel Comics is celebrating a new era of Iron Man comics. The Armored Avenger is getting a new creative team in writer Gerry Duggan (X-Men) and artist Juan Frigeri (Avengers). Together they are relaunching The Invincible Iron Man, which will feature familiar foes like Living Laser and new rivals like the X-Men villain Feilong. Iron Man's 60th anniversary kicks off in 2023, so there's no better time to follow Tony Stark's exploits than now. A trailer for December's Invincible Iron Man #1 showcases never-before-seen artwork from Frigeri, along with Tony Stark hitting rock bottom.
Star Wars: The Acolyte Reveals Full Cast as Filming Begins
Production on Disney+'s upcoming Star Wars series The Acolyte has officially begun. Disney+ also officially revealed the core cast of the series. Described as "a mystery thriller," The Acolyte takes place in the waning days of the Star Wars galaxy's High Republic era, as dark-side forces begin to emerge from the shadows. The plot sees a former Padawan reuniting with her Jedi Master. Together, they begin investigating a series of crimes that lead them to a more powerful evil than they ever could have anticipated. Lucasfilm will film its next new Star Wars series for the streaming service in the United Kingdom.
Deadpool 3: Ryan Reynolds Reveals When Filming Starts
Deadpool is finally returning to the big screen. After Disney acquired Fox and announced plans to fold the X-Men characters into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, fans wondered what would happen to Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool franchise. The live-action iteration of Deadpool is adored by fans, but doesn't exactly fit into the MCU's family friendly box. Fortunately, Marvel Studios is moving full-steam ahead on Deadpool 3, which will be directed by Free Guy's Shawn Levy and feature the on-screen return of Hugh Jackman as Wolverine.
Star Wars: The Acolyte Official Story Details Revealed
Ever since the TV series Star Wars: The Acolyte was announced, various rumors and reports have teased what type of story the adventure could explore, with today seeing the reveal of more storyline specifics for the adventure. The upcoming series is one of the more exciting projects being developed by Lucasfilm, as it not only will introduce audiences to entirely new characters, but will also be the first live-action project to unfold at the time of The High Republic. Given how many expansions of the Skywalker Saga have unfolded in somewhat familiar timelines, Star Wars: The Acolyte is heading into uncharted territory for the live-action saga.
Fairy Tail Cosplay Magically Summons Aquarius
Fairy Tail is gearing up to return to the world of an anime with an official adaptation for its sequel series, and one awesome cosplay is gearing up for this new series by magically summoning Aquarius to life! As the main hero of the series, Lucy Heartfilia ended up taking on all sorts of tough opponents and major fights over the course of her adventures together with Natsu Dragneel and the rest of the Fairy Tail guild. Lucy was able to keep up with these challenges thanks to the help of her various Spirits that all had distinct personalities and approached their time with Lucy in different ways.
Netflix and Blumhouse Exit Martial Arts Drama Absolute Dominion From Director Lexi Alexander
Netflix and Blumhouse have bowed out of Absolute Dominion, a new martial arts drama from Punisher: War Zone director Lexi Alexander. Per a vague comment from Alexander on Twitter (which has since been deleted), it seems the film is still going forward, but according to numerous reports, Blumhouse will not produce it, and Netflix will not distribute it. Set in 2085, the movie centers on a futuristic martial arts tournament in which the victor wins absolute dominion for one religion. Production in Nevada wrapped in August, and the film is now in post-production, according to TheWrap.
John Wick Spinoff Starring Ana de Armas Is About To Begin Production
John Wick: Chapter 4 is finally hitting theatres next year, but it's not the only project in the evergrowing franchise to look forward to. Starz is working on The Continental, a prequel set decades before the original films, and Lionsgate has a Ballerina feature in development. The movie will be based on the group led by Anjelica Huston's character in John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum. Earlier this year, it was revealed that Knives Out and No Time To Die star Ana de Armas would be starring in the project which has tapped Oscar-winning writer Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman) to help with the script. Now, IndieWire is reporting that the project is set to go into production next week.
Naruto Cameo Teases Sakura's Arrival in New Spin Off
Naruto is back with a new manga, and if you ask fans, the spin-off is the series' best yet. The Uchiha and the Heavenly Stardust made its debut this fall, and it has already put Sasuke fans in a tizzy. After all, the series is all about the Uchiha and one of his most important missions to date. And now, its latest chapter has thrown a morsel to fans with a special Sakura surprise.
Avatar: James Cameron Explains The Way of Water's Massive Run Time
While the original Avatar was already a relatively sprawling affair, the upcoming Avatar: The Way of Water is seemingly an even more enriched and layered experience, with a run time of more than three hours. Given that the first film laid the groundwork for the entire franchise, while also balancing character development with spectacle, director James Cameron recently detailed that this follow-up will be diving much deeper into the characters of the narrative, allowing for an even richer experience. Whether that character exploration is what fans are more interested in will be determined when Avatar: The Way of Water lands in theaters on December 16th.
My Hero Academia Cosplay Highlights Mt. Lady's Takeover With Season 6
My Hero Academia is finally in the thick of the sixth season of the anime, and one awesome cosplay is shedding light on how much attention Mt. Lady has been getting in the new episodes so far! Although she was one of the very first pro heroes we met in the series overall (and saw in action), Mt. Lady herself has rarely been in the middle of the series' biggest moments. She has contributed to many of the heroes' efforts, and has served as a mentor for Class 1-A's students, but Season 6 is the first real time we have seen her take the center stage in a fight.
Twitter Boss Elon Musk Reveals Punishment for Impersonating Verified Users
Elon Musk has revealed what will happen if you impersonate a verified Twitter user with the new checkmark system. Earlier this year, Elon Musk bought Twitter for over $40 billion. The deal caused a lot of scrutiny as a lot of people believed he's not good for the app and would create more harm than good. However, he still has plenty of supporters as well who think he can do a lot of good by reforming Twitter. He became the owner of the app at the end of October and has begun making significant changes. He has already laid off half of the company and begun rolling out an update that will soon allow all users to buy a blue checkmark for their profile. The checkmark previously signified that the account belonged to a person of interest (celebrity, journalist, or politician) and their tweets weren't from an imposter.
My Hero Academia Details Koda's New Form and Ultimate Move
My Hero Academia has a lot to juggle with its final act, and right now? Well, it seems all eyes are on Koji Koda. The shy boy may have flown under the radar for much of My Hero Academia, but Class 1-A wouldn't be the same without the guy. And now, the manga has given Koda a major power boost that came complete with a brand-new look.
One Piece Cosplay Taps Into Yamato's Power
One Piece has been bringing Yamato more into the spotlight with its latest slate of episodes in the anime, and one awesome cosplay is really showing off why the fighter became a quick fan favorite by tapping into Yamato's power! The manga release of the series might have gone far beyond the events of the Wano Country arc at this point, but the anime is heating up with it as it gets ready for the climactic final stage of the fights across Onigashima. Among the fighters getting ready for their next big bout is Yamato, and there is a reason why fans are so adamant that they need to join the Straw Hat crew in full someday.
PlayStation Shutting Down PS4 Exclusive Next Year Making it Unplayable
Sony is shutting down a PS4 exclusive next year, making the PlayStation game unplayable in the process. The good news within this bad news is that the game isn't being shut down until April 14, 2023, giving PlayStation gamers a bit more time to play the game and earn its various trophies. After this, it doesn't matter if you downloaded the game in time as it will be completely unplayable as you have to be online to play the game.
Netflix Pauses Production on Russo Bros. Movie Following Crew Member Death, Statement Released
A crew member from Netflix's The Electric State was killed in a car accident off-set in Georgia yesterday. The news was first reported by Deadline as the production got paused in light of the tragedy. Both Joe and Anthony Russo posted a message of condolences for the crew member today on social media. In the report, sources indicated that the accident occurred after working hours. However, the identity of the crew member is unknown at this time. (Completely reasonable given the fact that this is all still very much developing and the chance of misinformation about the accident is very high." Both cast and crew were offered counseling services according to Deadline's source. You can read what they had to say about the terrible moment right here down below.
Twitter Blue Update Rolls Out Controversial Verified Checkmark Changes
The first major update for Twitter under Elon Musk is starting to roll out and yes, that includes changes to the verification system. Earlier this year, Elon Musk paid over $40 billion for the social media platform which ensued a ton of drama, including legal troubles, but that's a whole other story. Since Musk took over at the end of October, he has been making massive changes to the platform. Half of the company was laid off this past week and Musk has been looking to try and find ways to monetize the platform both via ads and subscription services. Perhaps the most controversial changes comes through his plans to dismantle the current verification system.
New PlayStation Leak Points to Return of PS1 Classic
A new PlayStation leak has all but confirmed the return of a PS1 classic, which will presumably return via PlayStation Plus Premium. The game in question can trace its origins back to 2001, a year when the likes of GTA 3, Halo: Combat Evolved, Metal Gear Solid 2, Devil May Cry, SSX Tricky, Super Smash Bros. Melee, and a huge list of other great games released. It was one of the greatest years in gaming to date. It was also the year when Syphon Filter 3 was released, which isn't as critically acclaimed as the games above but is still part of a classic PlayStation series. As you may know, its two predecessors have already been brought to PS4 and PS5 via PS Plus Premium, so it's not very surprising to see the third game now coming as well.
Spy x Family Details One of Anya's Major Weaknesses
Spy x Family has been forging through the second half of the anime's premiere season with new episodes this Fall, but the newest episode of the series has detailed one of Anya Forger's more surprising weaknesses. The anime adaptation for Tatsuya Endo's manga series has been spending the second half of the season exploring more uses of Anya's power as it has come in handy both in and out of school. It's managed to give her a much needed edge, but she ended up challenged even more so when she found herself unable to read minds in the newest episode.
My Hero Academia Unveils Terrifying Ace Up Shigaraki's Sleeve
My Hero Academia Season 6 has revealed a terrifying ace up Shigaraki's sleeve. "Encounter, Part 2" continues Shigaraki's nightmarish re-awakening following a months-long and hellish power-enhancing process by the mad Dr. Garaki. As soon as Shigaraki woke from his stasis, it was made abundantly clear that his disintegration quirk had been taken to the next level, as one mere touch of the floor destroyed the entire Jaku General Hospital and surrounding area, killing multiple pro heroes, villains, and civilians in its wake. If that wasn't enough, My Hero Academia episode season 6 episode 6 reveals that Shigaraki has god-level power – even without any quirks!
Aquaman Star Jason Momoa Breaks Silence on "Dream" Project After James Gunn's DC Takeover
Jason Momoa has appeared as Aquaman in three live-action films to date and will reprise the role in his second solo film as Arthur Curry in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom next Christmas. While he's now gotten two films in his own superhero franchise, the Game of Thrones alumnus now says his dream superhero project is still to come under new DC Studios bosses Peter Safran and James Gunn.
