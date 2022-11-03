Read full article on original website
Rick and Morty Season 6 Trailer Confirms Major Fan-Favorite Return
Rick and Morty is getting ready to return later this month with the final episodes of Season 6, and a new trailer for the final episodes has confirmed that major fan favorite character is making their return to the series! Rick and Morty has been running for such a long time and for so many episodes that fans have been introduced to all kinds of characters through its run. Some of these characters had made such an impact with their debuts that fans wanted to see more of them, and with a greater attention to continuity in the new season there's been more opportunity to bring them back than ever.
Daredevil Star Shares Iconic Scene Ahead of Born Again Filming Start
With Agatha: Coven of Chaos set to begin filming in a matter of weeks, Daredevil: Born Again finds itself as the next Marvel Studios series to begin production. The latest reports suggest the Charlie Cox-led series will film in New York for most of 2023. Shortly after that news broke, Cox's costar Vincent D'Onofrio shared one of his most memorable scenes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to celebrate.
The Witcher Season 3 Will Reportedly Feature Actor from The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
Netflix's The Witcher will supposedly welcome The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power actor Fabian McCallum to the show in Season 3, new reports have suggested. The role this actor will play is said to be known with McCallum reportedly playing Kayleigh among several other newly added cast members already discussed previously. News of McCallum's casting comes amid a period of The Witcher news dominated by headlines about Henry Cavill departing the show with Season 3 set to be his last one where he'll portray Geralt of Rivia before being replaced by Liam Hemsworth.
Canceled Warner Bros. Movie Finishes Production, Even Though No One Will Ever See It
Warner Bros. Discovery has been on a mission to cut costs and find tax breaks ever since the merger between WarnerMedia and Discover was completed. New CEO David Zaslav has made savings the number one priority, resulting in nearly completed projects being axed entirely, and HBO Max original titles being stripped from the streaming service. Amidst this unprecedented set of circumstances, one of the canceled films opted to complete production anyway, in the hopes that it might eventually see the light of day.
The Last of Us Actor Says the HBO Series Has One of the Best Hours of TV Ever
HBO's The Last of Us is based on one of the most critically-acclaimed video games of all-time, but it remains to be seen whether the show can reach the same heights. In a new interview with Collider, actor Murray Bartlett was asked about his role in the series. Bartlett is set to play Frank in the show, and while he admitted to Collider that he isn't very familiar with the source material, he has been impressed with the adaptation. In fact, Bartlett revealed that the script for one particular episode is "one of the best hours of television" that he's ever read!
My Hero Academia Cosplay Highlights Mt. Lady's Takeover With Season 6
My Hero Academia is finally in the thick of the sixth season of the anime, and one awesome cosplay is shedding light on how much attention Mt. Lady has been getting in the new episodes so far! Although she was one of the very first pro heroes we met in the series overall (and saw in action), Mt. Lady herself has rarely been in the middle of the series' biggest moments. She has contributed to many of the heroes' efforts, and has served as a mentor for Class 1-A's students, but Season 6 is the first real time we have seen her take the center stage in a fight.
Fargo Season 5 Adds Fan-Favorite Kids in the Hall Star
Fargo is coming back for a fifth season on FX, and once again the acclaimed series is boasting an absolutely loaded cast. Jon Hamm, Juno Temple, and Jennifer Jason Leigh will be leading the way for Fargo Season 5, which is the first installment to be set in the present day. This week, another notable name joined the show's ranks, in the form of a beloved comedian from The Kids in the Hall.
Black Adam Hits Major Box Office Milestone
Black Adam is continuing its box office run, winning the box office for the third straight weekend. The Dwayne Johnson vehicle ended up grossing $18.5 million in domestic box office receipts, doubling the haul of second-place finisher One Piece Film: Red, which grossed $9.5 million. With its latest weekend now in the books, Black Adam has crossed the $300 million mark worldwide, settling in with a global total of $319.7 million as of Sunday.
Dragon Ball Art Combines All Goku's Transformations Into One Stunning Piece
Goku has gone through some serious changes since first introduced as a young boy in the original Dragon Ball series and now being a full-blown adult in Dragon Ball Super who can transform into several levels of Super Saiyan, along with Ultra Instinct. With both the Moro and Granolah Arcs seeing Goku learn several variations of Ultra Instinct, one fan artist has taken the opportunity to combine all the transformations at the Z-Fighter's disposal in one piece.
Spy x Family Poster Turns the Forger Family Into Super Spies
Spy x Family is now making it through the second half of the anime's debut season, and the series has released some special new art showing off a cool new look for Yor and the rest of the Forger Family! The anime for Tatsuya Endo's original manga series took over the Spring with its big debut, and has returned for a second slate of episodes this Fall. While it's not exactly the biggest draw of this season compared to its lack of competition from earlier this year, it has still been one of the most anticipated new episode releases each week.
Sword Art Online Progressive Movie is Coming to Crunchyroll
Sword Art Online might be working its way through theaters overseas with its newest feature film, but now fans will be able to catch up as Sword Art Online -Progressive- Aria of a Starless Night will soon be streaming on Crunchyroll alongside a number of other major anime movies hitting the streaming service this month! Sword Art Online's TV anime series might have ended its run for now following the massive Alicization saga, but the franchise has been continuing with a new feature film series taking on the official spin-off series creator Reki Kawahara crafted to focus more on the early days of the Aincrad arc.
John Wick Spinoff Starring Ana de Armas Is About To Begin Production
John Wick: Chapter 4 is finally hitting theatres next year, but it's not the only project in the evergrowing franchise to look forward to. Starz is working on The Continental, a prequel set decades before the original films, and Lionsgate has a Ballerina feature in development. The movie will be based on the group led by Anjelica Huston's character in John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum. Earlier this year, it was revealed that Knives Out and No Time To Die star Ana de Armas would be starring in the project which has tapped Oscar-winning writer Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman) to help with the script. Now, IndieWire is reporting that the project is set to go into production next week.
Spy x Family Sets New Ratings Record With Season One
Spy x Family is back with season one, and it seems the show didn't lose a bit of steam while it was away. The show has only grown bigger since the fall season rolled in. And now, a new report confirms Spy x Family is breaking records with the second half of its first season.
Golden Kamuy Season 4 Delays Future Episodes Following Staff Member's Death
Golden Kamuy has been airing its first few episodes of the new season, but unfortunately following the death of a main staff member behind the series, the anime has announced that future episodes of the new season will be delayed for the foreseeable future. With Satoru Noda's original manga run of the series coming to an end earlier this year, fans were excited to see the new season kick off as Sugimoto and Asirpa's hunt for the gold continues. The first few episodes this Fall have been received well, but unfortunately now the staff behind the series has suffered a major loss.
Star Trek 4: Zoe Saldana Comments on Delayed Sequel
Star Zoe Saldaña is opening up about the long-delayed Star Trek 4. Saldaña plays Nyota Uhura in the film series, set in the alternate universe referred to as the "Kelvin Timeline." In September, Paramount removed the film from its release schedule, where it had been set for a December 2023 release, after losing director Matt Shakman to Marvel Studios' Fantastic Four movie. Paramount Pictures is now searching for a replacement director after declaring the film a top priority. Producer J.J. Abrams previously announced that the film will bring back the cast from the past three movies, after some speculation the film could feature a new cast. Saldana tells Deadline's 20 Questions podcast that she and her co-stars (including Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto, and Karl Urban) are eager to reprise their roles.
Naruto Cameo Teases Sakura's Arrival in New Spin Off
Naruto is back with a new manga, and if you ask fans, the spin-off is the series' best yet. The Uchiha and the Heavenly Stardust made its debut this fall, and it has already put Sasuke fans in a tizzy. After all, the series is all about the Uchiha and one of his most important missions to date. And now, its latest chapter has thrown a morsel to fans with a special Sakura surprise.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Producer Reveals Why We Won't See the X-Men or a Fan-Favorite Mutant Anytime Soon
Between Kamala Khan (Iman Velalni) and Namor (Tenoch Huerta), the Marvel Cinematic Universe is slowing introducing mutants into the franchise. While a Fantastic Four reboot is in the works for 2024, fans shouldn't expect to see a proper X-Men movie or a major mutant (other than Wolverine) introduced anytime soon. That much comes from longtime Marvel producer Nate Moore, who said in one recent interview the studio simply isn't at the point to reintroduce fans to the iconic Marvel group.
New Netflix Series Premieres to Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score
A new week means Netflix has debuted a new batch of content, including a new TV series with a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score. The ten episode fantasy-drama series The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself has premiered on the service to a 100% rating on the review aggregator, though only nine reviews have been published so far. Perfect scores on Rotten Tomatoes aren't exactly common (and naturally easier with only a handful of reviews), but the series carrying a fresh rating could very well prop it up in a busy season for the streamer. Here's what the reviews are saying:
TV Debate: Is Seinfeld More Popular Than Friends?
Which is more popular: Seinfeld or Friends? Both are massively successful TV series born of the 1990s era; both have become indelible cultural icons for everything from their comedic styles, characters, fashion, and general glamorization of New York City life. Both Seinfeld and Friends have each retained their respective relevance and popularity in the decades since airing on TV: through syndication, then home video/DVD collections – and now into the era of streaming, in which both series have become major high-value content blocks.
Ironheart Set Photos Hint at Major Doctor Strange Character's MCU Debut
Principal photography on Ironheart is nearing the end, and it looks like another fan-favorite magical user may be making their debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe at some point in the Disney+ series. The latest batch of set photos from the series tease a shop called Stanton's Sweets, Reads, and More. The shop name, of course, would seem to reinfornce rumors that one Zelma Stanton will be appearing in the show opposite Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) and The Hood (Anthony Ramos).
