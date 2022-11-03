ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gorman, CA

Man arrested after pursuit on Golden State Freeway with stolen big rig

By Knx News 97 1 Fm
 4 days ago

CASTAIC, Calif. (KNX) – A man was arrested after he stole a big rig and led officers on a chase on the Golden State Freeway Thursday afternoon.

California Highway Patrol began following the semi-truck in the Gorman area around 2:40 p.m., according to City News Service.

Multiple outlets reported the truck had been stolen from the Las Vegas area.

The suspect drove at a slow speed on the Golden State Freeway from Newhall to the Castaic area, where the semi-truck was seen driving over a spike strip.

The driver continued until one of the front tires came off, and smoke bellowed from the truck. When the truck caught fire, the driver stopped and surrendered to police.

Firefighters worked to extinguish the flames from the truck.

