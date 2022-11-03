Read full article on original website
WNYT
Oscar Mayer Weinermobile in Capital Region
The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is in to the Capital Region this week. They will be in Clifton Park Wednesday morning at a thanksgiving basket stuffing. Then the Red Cross blood drive in Schenectady Wednesday afternoon. They’ll be at Shenendehowa High School on Friday to celebrate Veteran’s Day. They...
WNYT
Final free fishing day on Veteran’s Day
This Friday is Veteran’s Day and it will also be a free fishing day. People can go out and fish without a freshwater fishing license in the state of New York. Veteran’s Day will be the last free fishing day of the year. The state ENCON commissioner says...
WNYT
NY gubernatorial candidates on last sprint before finish line
There was a lot of momentum leading up to Tuesday’s election. The two candidates vying to become New York’s governor have just about reached the campaign finish line. By the end of Tuesday night, we should know if Democrat Kathy Hochul will continue as the state’s chief executive, or if Republican Lee Zeldin will take control on the second floor at the state Capitol.
WNYT
Singer-rapper Aaron Carter found dead at 34 in Southern California home, authorities say
LANCASTER, Calif. (AP) — Singer-rapper Aaron Carter found dead at 34 in Southern California home, authorities say. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
WNYT
Suspicious envelope found at GOP candidate’s Phoenix office
PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities on Sunday were investigating an envelope that reportedly contained suspicious white powder that was opened at the Phoenix campaign headquarters of Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake. Phoenix police and fire officials said they were called to the building around 2 a.m. and there were...
