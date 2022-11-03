Marinette's Ferm, Polomis named Second Team All-NEC golfers

MARINETTE—Marinette girls golf team members Camryn Ferm and Kennedy Polomis were named All-Conference performers by the North Eastern Conference on Wednesday.

Ferm, a senior, and Polomis, a sophomore, are the lone Marines on the All-Conference list, which was determined by the votes of coaches in the NEC.

Wrightstown had the most All-Conference nods with four, including First-Team member Danielle Bruecker, who was also recognized as the NEC Player of the Year.

Joining Bruecker on the First Team are fellow Tigers Esme Moses and Sophie Stengel, Kloeigh Seidl of Oconto Falls, and Denmark’s Regan Cavanaugh.

The Panthers had three other golfers secure All-Conference honors, with Kate Pytleski nabbing a spot on the Second Team, while Taylor Miller and Kenadee Seidl were both Honorable Mention.

Fox Valley Lutheran’s Marley Gutenkunst and Denmark’s Lilly Kaminski made up the remainder of the Second Team.

The Foxes saw CJ Woosley and Myah Loberger receive Honorable Mention, as did Wrightstown’s Victoria Watzka.

2022 North Eastern Conference Girls Golf Team

Player of the Year—Danielle Bruecker, Wrightstown

First Team

Danielle Bruecker, Wrightstown

Regan Cavanaugh, Denmark

Esme Moses, Wrightstown

Kloeigh Seidl, Oconto Falls

Sophie Stengel, Wrightsown

Second Team

Camryn Ferm, Marinette

Marley Gutenkunst, Fox Valley Lutheran

Lilly Kaminski, Denmark

Kennedy Polomis, Marinette

Kate Pytelski, Oconto Falls

Honorable Mention — Myah Loberger, Fox Valley Lutheran; Taylor Miller, Oconto Falls; Kenadee Seidl, Oconto Falls; Victoria Watzka, Wrightstown; CJ Woosley, Fox Valley Lutheran