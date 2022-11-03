Chargers Add RB Austin Ekeler To Thursday Injury Report

Austin Ekeler

The Los Angeles Chargers got some concerning injury news on Thursday afternoon.

The Chargers added star running back Austin Ekeler to their injury report on Thursday. Ekeler was listed as a limited participant in the team's practice due to an abdomen injury.

"Chargers added RB Austin Ekeler to the injury report with an abdomen injury. He was limited today." -- Ari Meirov

The injury designation seemingly comes out of nowhere, as Ekeler practiced in full on Wednesday.

Ekeler touched the ball 21 times in the Chargers' Week 7 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. The team had a bye last week.

Chargers fans — and a lot of fantasy football players — will hope the issue is minor and Ekeler returns to practicing in full by Friday. The Chargers will face the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

If Ekeler is sidelined, Sony Michel and rookie Isiah Spiller would figure to split running back duties, as they are the only two other backs currently on the team's active roster.