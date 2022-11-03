Paris Hilton’s Grey Goose Martini Purse Is Now Available to Buy Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Paris Hilton made a splash on the Grammys red carpet earlier this year with a custom Grey Goose martini clutch, and now, both fans and collectors alike can get their hands on the bag for themselves.

Designer Peter Dundas is releasing a super limited run of his Peter Dundas x Grey Goose Martini Clutch on DundasWorld.com . How limited? Only 20 bags will be released in total, with five dropping this week and another 15 on Nov. 17.

Handcrafted with hundreds of Swarovski crystals and incredibly detailed stitching, the bag features a unique octagon shape, that mimics the architectural structure of a classic martini glass . The blue ombré colorway, meantime, is inspired by the colors on the Grey Goose bottle, which are meant to represent the natural spring water used in crafting the company’s vodka. The bag can be held as a clutch or worn over the shoulder with the accompanying metallic gold chain.

Dundas says he wanted to partner with Grey Goose for the bag as a tribute to his favorite cocktail — a dirty vodka martini.

First unveiled on the Grammys red carpet with Paris Hilton, Dundas celebrated the launch of his bag with a star-studded event in Hollywood Wednesday, that brought out the likes of MJ Rodriguez, Dree Hemingway, Ashley Benson and Alessandra Ambrosio.

As for the martini purse itself, the luxe Italian-made bag is now available to order online at a suggested price of $650. But if you want one, you’ll have to hurry: since only 20 bags were made, it’s almost guaranteed that the collaboration will set out. See more on DundasWorld.com .