Taunton neighborhood reacts to deadly shooting
TAUNTON, Mass. (WJAR) — A 38-year old man is dead after he was shot early Sunday morning in a Taunton neighborhood. Taunton police received a 911 call from the corner of Mason and Myrtle Streets around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday reporting a man had been shot. Police arrived to...
Tiverton police say scammers falsely told woman they kidnapped her child
TIVERTON, R.I. (WJAR) — Police in Providence, Tiverton and Dighton are warning parents about a phone scam targeting their child. Tiverton police said one woman in town received the terrifying call last Friday just after noon. “Basically the child was kidnapped from the Walgreens because the child had witnessed...
New Bedford man with revoked license arrested in car crash, police say
(WJAR) — Massachusetts State Police said two women taken to the hospital and a New Bedford man was arrested in a two-car crash in New Bedford on Monday afternoon. Police said troopers responded around 3:40 p.m. on Monday to a crash on the ramp from Route 195 East to Route 140 East in New Bedford.
Man dies in early-morning shooting in Taunton
TAUNTON, Mass. (WJAR) — An early-morning homicide in Taunton is under investigation, a spokesman for the Bristol County District Attorney said on Sunday. Taunton police received a 911 call shortly after 1:30 a.m. on Sunday for a man in need of an ambulance. First responders found 38-year-old Ross Copeland...
1 dead, 5 injured following 3 separate shootings in Boston Sunday night
(WJAR) — Six people were shot in three separate shootings in Boston on Sunday night that resulted in a death, according to the Boston Police Department. Police say around 9:10 p.m. two people were shot at 10 Orlando Street in Mattapan. Both victims were transported to hospital care. One...
Police say fleeing suspect crashes into car, killing woman
TAUNTON, Mass. (WJAR) — Massachusetts State Police said a woman was killed Monday when a man wanted in a drug investigation crashed his SUV into her car as he tried to flee. State police said members of a narcotics task force tried to stop the target of the investigation -- Hector Bannister-Sanchez -- in Middleborough at about 2 p.m.
Juvenile accused of stabbing man during argument over parked car
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — A juvenile is accused of stabbing a man during an argument over a parked car, New Bedford police said. The incident occurred at about 3:30 p.m. on Saturday on Earle Street near the Brook Street intersection. Authorities said a man brought himself to St....
New Bedford to observe Veterans Day with parade, ceremony
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — New Bedford will observe Veterans Day with a parade and ceremony. The parade will start at about 11 a.m. on Friday at the intersection of Rockdale Avenue and Union Street in Buttonwood Park. It will proceed down Union Street to County Street, then turn...
Rhode Island State Police arrest two fugitives wanted in New Hampshire
Two accused fugitives wanted in New Hampshire have been arraigned on multiple charges following a one-vehicle crash on Route 95 south. Rhode Island State Police responded to the crash just north of the Connecticut state line in Hopkinton around 11 a.m. on Friday. Upon arrival, troopers learned that the vehicle...
Record temperatures continue as Rhode Islanders flock outdoors
CRANSTON. R.I. (WJAR) — Monday capped off yet another day of record temperatures in Southern New England, opening the door for many people to get outside. Storm Team 10 reports T.F. Green Airport in Warwick, which serves as Providence's official climate site, warmed to 77 degrees Fahrenheit as of noon Monday, breaking the old record of 76 F set back in 2020. The high for the day was 79 F.
First minority-owned bakery in North Providence opens
NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A North Providence bakery is making history as the first minority-owned bakery in town. Syroya's Bakery on Mineral Spring Avenue held a grand opening celebration on Saturday to showcase its desserts. "I'm born and raised in Rhode Island, so it's a big thing for...
Third day in a row with record-breaking temperatures across Southern New England
Another record has fallen, as T.F. Green Airport (Providence's official climate site) warmed to 77F as of noon Monday. This breaks the old record of 76F set back in 2020. Use Chime In to send us your pictures of this beautiful weather+. It's been three days in a row now...
Coast Guard suspends search after empty kayak found near Newport Bridge
The U.S. Coast Guard searched the area of the Newport Bridge for hours on Saturday after an empty kayak was found. The search involved the Coast Guard station at Castle Hill and air station at Cape Cod. A Coast Guard spokesperson said the search was suspended at about 6:30 p.m.
Central Falls opens 'Feed the Future' food pantry aimed at students and their families
(WJAR) — A new food pantry opened in Central Falls on Monday aimed at helping students and their families. The “Feed the Future” School Food Pantry opened up at the McKenna Family Center with a ribbon cutting. According to RIDE, over 86% of students in Central Falls...
Southern New Englanders get tickets for their shot at largest Powerball jackpot in history
Convenience stores were busy across Southern New England on Saturday as people lined up for their chance in the $1.6 billion drawing. The Powerball numbers for Saturday were 28-45-53-56-69-20. NBC 10 News asked those in line at a gas station on Waterman Avenue in East Providence what they would do with the money.
Powerball jackpot drawing delayed due to technical difficulties
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Monday night's Powerball jackpot stood at a record $1.9 billion, but apparent technical difficulties have delayed the drawing. In what was supposed to be the drawing at 10:59 p.m., a spokesperson said the drawing was delayed due to a technical issue. The spokesperson said the winning numbers will be posted on the game's website once verified.
Hendricken football player pushes through health challenges, loss to get back in the game
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Ben Tilton is used to turning heads. “He got a lot of stares, sometimes a lot of bullying," said his mother, Sharon. Born with a facial deformity, it was rarely for a reason he was proud of. “I was treated differently," Ben said. Until he...
Record warmth likely to stretch into Monday, then cooler, seasonable
It looks like we're in for a 3 day stretch of 70+ degree temperatures across Southern New England through Monday! T.F. Green Airport, the reporting station for Providence to the National Weather Service, reached 75 degrees Saturday, tying the record high for November 5th going back to 1994. Hartford did it all the way, breaking the old record from the same year for the date at 78 degrees.
One more warm day Monday, cool midweek, potential Tropical Weather to end the week
Record High Temperatures were noted in Southern New England Saturday, Sunday, and likely Monday too. On Sunday, Providence broke the old record of 72 from 1994 with 75 degrees. Hartford tied theirs at 76 from 2015, Boston broke theirs with 76, shattering the previous 73 from 1948, and Worcester broke theirs too by 1 degree just 2 years ago in 2020 with 72.
Day two of record warm temperatures
If you enjoyed the warm weather on Saturday, then good news because there is more in-store today as temperatures warm back into the mid to upper 70s. The main difference between the two days is slightly more cloud cover and temperatures another degree or two warmer. That being said, Providence...
