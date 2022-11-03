ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bedford, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Turnto10.com

Taunton neighborhood reacts to deadly shooting

TAUNTON, Mass. (WJAR) — A 38-year old man is dead after he was shot early Sunday morning in a Taunton neighborhood. Taunton police received a 911 call from the corner of Mason and Myrtle Streets around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday reporting a man had been shot. Police arrived to...
TAUNTON, MA
Turnto10.com

Tiverton police say scammers falsely told woman they kidnapped her child

TIVERTON, R.I. (WJAR) — Police in Providence, Tiverton and Dighton are warning parents about a phone scam targeting their child. Tiverton police said one woman in town received the terrifying call last Friday just after noon. “Basically the child was kidnapped from the Walgreens because the child had witnessed...
TIVERTON, RI
Turnto10.com

New Bedford man with revoked license arrested in car crash, police say

(WJAR) — Massachusetts State Police said two women taken to the hospital and a New Bedford man was arrested in a two-car crash in New Bedford on Monday afternoon. Police said troopers responded around 3:40 p.m. on Monday to a crash on the ramp from Route 195 East to Route 140 East in New Bedford.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Turnto10.com

Man dies in early-morning shooting in Taunton

TAUNTON, Mass. (WJAR) — An early-morning homicide in Taunton is under investigation, a spokesman for the Bristol County District Attorney said on Sunday. Taunton police received a 911 call shortly after 1:30 a.m. on Sunday for a man in need of an ambulance. First responders found 38-year-old Ross Copeland...
TAUNTON, MA
Turnto10.com

1 dead, 5 injured following 3 separate shootings in Boston Sunday night

(WJAR) — Six people were shot in three separate shootings in Boston on Sunday night that resulted in a death, according to the Boston Police Department. Police say around 9:10 p.m. two people were shot at 10 Orlando Street in Mattapan. Both victims were transported to hospital care. One...
BOSTON, MA
Turnto10.com

Police say fleeing suspect crashes into car, killing woman

TAUNTON, Mass. (WJAR) — Massachusetts State Police said a woman was killed Monday when a man wanted in a drug investigation crashed his SUV into her car as he tried to flee. State police said members of a narcotics task force tried to stop the target of the investigation -- Hector Bannister-Sanchez -- in Middleborough at about 2 p.m.
MIDDLEBOROUGH, MA
Turnto10.com

Juvenile accused of stabbing man during argument over parked car

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — A juvenile is accused of stabbing a man during an argument over a parked car, New Bedford police said. The incident occurred at about 3:30 p.m. on Saturday on Earle Street near the Brook Street intersection. Authorities said a man brought himself to St....
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Turnto10.com

New Bedford to observe Veterans Day with parade, ceremony

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — New Bedford will observe Veterans Day with a parade and ceremony. The parade will start at about 11 a.m. on Friday at the intersection of Rockdale Avenue and Union Street in Buttonwood Park. It will proceed down Union Street to County Street, then turn...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Turnto10.com

Rhode Island State Police arrest two fugitives wanted in New Hampshire

Two accused fugitives wanted in New Hampshire have been arraigned on multiple charges following a one-vehicle crash on Route 95 south. Rhode Island State Police responded to the crash just north of the Connecticut state line in Hopkinton around 11 a.m. on Friday. Upon arrival, troopers learned that the vehicle...
HOPKINTON, RI
Turnto10.com

Record temperatures continue as Rhode Islanders flock outdoors

CRANSTON. R.I. (WJAR) — Monday capped off yet another day of record temperatures in Southern New England, opening the door for many people to get outside. Storm Team 10 reports T.F. Green Airport in Warwick, which serves as Providence's official climate site, warmed to 77 degrees Fahrenheit as of noon Monday, breaking the old record of 76 F set back in 2020. The high for the day was 79 F.
CRANSTON, RI
Turnto10.com

First minority-owned bakery in North Providence opens

NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A North Providence bakery is making history as the first minority-owned bakery in town. Syroya's Bakery on Mineral Spring Avenue held a grand opening celebration on Saturday to showcase its desserts. "I'm born and raised in Rhode Island, so it's a big thing for...
NORTH PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Powerball jackpot drawing delayed due to technical difficulties

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Monday night's Powerball jackpot stood at a record $1.9 billion, but apparent technical difficulties have delayed the drawing. In what was supposed to be the drawing at 10:59 p.m., a spokesperson said the drawing was delayed due to a technical issue. The spokesperson said the winning numbers will be posted on the game's website once verified.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Record warmth likely to stretch into Monday, then cooler, seasonable

It looks like we're in for a 3 day stretch of 70+ degree temperatures across Southern New England through Monday! T.F. Green Airport, the reporting station for Providence to the National Weather Service, reached 75 degrees Saturday, tying the record high for November 5th going back to 1994. Hartford did it all the way, breaking the old record from the same year for the date at 78 degrees.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

One more warm day Monday, cool midweek, potential Tropical Weather to end the week

Record High Temperatures were noted in Southern New England Saturday, Sunday, and likely Monday too. On Sunday, Providence broke the old record of 72 from 1994 with 75 degrees. Hartford tied theirs at 76 from 2015, Boston broke theirs with 76, shattering the previous 73 from 1948, and Worcester broke theirs too by 1 degree just 2 years ago in 2020 with 72.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Day two of record warm temperatures

If you enjoyed the warm weather on Saturday, then good news because there is more in-store today as temperatures warm back into the mid to upper 70s. The main difference between the two days is slightly more cloud cover and temperatures another degree or two warmer. That being said, Providence...
PROVIDENCE, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy