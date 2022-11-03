Congressman Ron Kind weighs in on US House passage of permanent Daylight Saving; Recapping Bill Nye visit to Winona State

Read full article on original website
Business Insider
Live Election Results: North Dakota State Legislature
Polls close in the state at 9 p.m. local time. Given the state has multiple timezones, the first polls close at 10 p.m. EST and the last polls close at 11 p.m. EST.
Pelosi ‘optimistic’ about Democratic House races others deem ‘too close to call’
Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Monday, the eve of Election Day, said she is “optimistic” about Democrats in certain House races that others deem “too close to call.”. Asked how concerned she is about Tuesday’s midterm elections, Pelosi told CNN’s Anderson Cooper in an interview that results...
