Red Hill task force commander discusses progress, next steps

HONOLULU (KHO2) — For the past few weeks, KHON2 has been following the efforts to prepare for the defueling of Red Hill, which began with the “unpacking” phase of getting fuel out of the pipelines. Joining KHON2 to discuss the latest updates was Rear Adm. John Wade, commander of Joint Task Force-Red Hill.

Gina Mangieri, KHON2: People are going to want to know, what is the status so far? You’ve been busy called doing what’s called unpacking? What is that?

Rear Adm. Wade: Unpacking is removing the fuel from the pipelines in the Red Hill facility. We started last Tuesday, we’re almost done. We have completely unpacked or removed all the JP-5 fuel, and the F-24 fuel. Those are aviation fuels, and we have about 80,000 to 100,000 gallons left of marine diesel which fuels our ships. So that’s what we’re getting after today.

KHON2: To give people an idea of the scope, it’s almost 1 million gallons up through today.

Wade: As of last night, we were just about at 1 million gallons, so we’re almost there.

KHON2: This is just the start, though. Can you help explain to people what happens next, and about how much is left in the tanks when you hit that big phase?

Wade: Sure, so we’re not done with unpacking yet. So even though it’s only at 80,000 to 100,000 gallons, I want to get that done with precision. But we should be done either today or tomorrow. But then we start the next phase, which is preparing for the overall fueling effort, which is over 100 million gallons.

So in order to do that, the first thing we’re going to do is start working in earnest towards repairs, modifications and enhancements that are required per the State of Hawaii emergency order. And those efforts will be to reduce risks to the greatest extent possible with the amount of fuel that we’re talking about. But in parallel, we’re going to be working with the Environmental Protection Agency, and the Department of Health — the regulators at the federal and state level — to get the defueling plan approved. It’s not yet approved.

But then once it’s approved, I will work in partnership with those two organizations and all other stakeholders to see if we can move that timeline left, and then we’ll have training rehearsals to make sure that we’re ready. But then while that’s all happening, we’re going to continue our engagement with our elected officials, with the community and with the media.

KHON2: So here we are in 2022, and the timeline to finish draining the tanks is pegged at about mid-2024. I think you touched on it a little bit, but if we can go over: If you could move 1 million gallons in a week, why can’t you move 80 million to 100 million in 80 to 100 weeks?

Wade: That’s a fair question and I’ve received that question quite a bit. Again, you know, the state of Hawaii has issued an emergency order that first came out in December, and then updated in May, and it has mandated a third-party engineering firm to come into the complex and to look at the pipelines, the gauges, the pumps, everything, the foundations, and identify through these assessment areas that need to be worked on — either repairs, modifications or enhancements to reduce risks.

So we’re complying with that order. But as I said, I will work in partnership with the EPA and the DOH to find ways to move the timeline left within federal and state law.

KHON2: Has it ever been done before? Some may say — isn’t there a manual you can just open and turn the valve?

Wade: So in the military, we have certainly shut down fuel storage facilities, but not with the scale and scope and nothing inside of a hill or underground. And I’ve also reached out to the Defense Logistics Agency, which covers the entire joint force — who has relationships with industry.

While the civilian sector the gas and energy sector has certainly closed down a bulk storage facilities, nothing of this magnitude and nothing in the ground. So that’s why we’re moving deliberately and methodically, but applying lessons from industry and the military to reduce risks to the greatest extent possible.

KHON2: It’s not just an engineering or mechanical issue. This is also a rebuilding of trust. How does the Navy do that with their and our military ohana and the surrounding community?

Wade: It’s one action at a time, I believe, and it’s also through consistent communications, transparency. And I think the first step, I believe — that a lot of great people working hard — but the establishment of this joint task force singularly focused on safely and expeditiously removing the fuel, and then continuous updates for this unpacking. I’ll have you grade me and same with the community, but every night give updates on what the totals are, and we may talk about it but you know, we had planned to be done yesterday. But we’re taking a little bit longer, but communicating why I think is critically important. So building trust is not only actions, but consistent communication, and then listening, and that’s what I’m committed to do.

KHON2: What have you found in this short period of time? You mentioned being a little behind schedule or hoping to be ahead of schedule. Have you learned some lessons already in this week that you’ll already apply to the next big phases?

Wade: I really appreciate the question, because we’ve learned a number of lessons, and I’m happy to say they’re all positive. So first of all, I think the preparation and the training really proved to be so critically important.

The other thing is formality. We worked aggressively with the DOH and the EPA. Again, they hold us to a standard because they’re regulators, but continuous communications, answering their questions, having them come on site, look at the risk mitigations that we did to prevent fuel from getting into the aquifer.

And then again, I’ll have you and all the stakeholders grade me but the communication, you can’t communicate enough. To the point on the unpacking timeline. Yes, we had planned to be done by yesterday, we’re in our last phase, we have to pull the fuel at this low point. So we’re using pumps, and the capacity we thought would be at a higher rate is a little bit slower. But I’m prioritizing safety over speed and I’ve spoken directly with the leadership of the DOH. Just this morning, I spoke with leadership at the state level — and just committed to do this safely. You know, not one drop, and that’s what I owe the community and the environment.

KHON2: Do have anything else you want the folks at home watching to know?

Wade: I would just like to tell the community that I’m absolutely honored to be the task force commander. My team and I understand the enormity and the importance of this mission. We’re absolutely committed to getting this right. I look forward to working with you as we move forward. Because this affects all of us, and I’m proud to serve the community here. Thank you for the opportunity to talk to you all.