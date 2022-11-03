DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DOCN), the cloud for developers, startups and SMBs, today announced results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2022. “I'm proud that we delivered top-line acceleration combined with significant operating margin and free cash flow leverage in the third quarter, despite the difficult operating environment due to global macro challenges,” said Yancey Spruill, CEO of DigitalOcean. “In addition, we made a significant investment to expand our addressable market with the acquisition of Cloudways. We will continue to leverage our capabilities to provide exceptional value to support the growth of SMBs. We are committed to delivering durable 30% growth with increasing profitability and cash flow.”

11 HOURS AGO