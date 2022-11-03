Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hall of Fame Basketball Coach Suspended Amid FBI InvestigationNews Breaking LIVELawrence, KS
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
KU Suspends Coach Self, Self-Imposes Other Penalties on Men's Basketball TeamEvan CrosbyLawrence, KS
WIBW
Salute Our Heroes: Nellie Hogan is honored for her service around Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After years of serving the community, Shawnee County Parks & Rec. is honoring a special member. Nellie Hogan, 86, has been putting others before herself and not expecting the recognition. Not only has she been serving the Pinecrest community, but also protecting it for over a decade.
WIBW
Local Girl Scout earns top honors for elementary school sensory kit project
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A local Girl Scout has been awarded top honors for her project to deliver sensory kits to an elementary school. The Girl Scouts of NE Kansas and NW Missouri say they wish to send a big congratulations to Ainsley Charest for being awarded the Girl Scout Gold Award - the equivalent of the Boy Scout Eagle Award.
WIBW
AAA Kansas helps Harvesters drive away hunger
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As we head into this season of giving thanks, a local organization is inviting you to join their effort to “drive away hunger.”. Scott Martin with AAA Kansas and Amy Pinger with Harvesters visited Eye on NE Kansas with the details. People are invited to...
WIBW
Parade held in Downtown Topeka to honor local Veterans
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The annual Topeka Veterans Parade Sunflower Salute presented by the Military Veteran Project was held this weekend. Community members took over the streets of downtown Topeka as they gathered Saturday morning to honor our local veterans. The parade started at 11 a.m., and the route went from the State Capitol to the main stage on 10th and Kansas. WIBW’s Melissa Brunner and Major Jason Davee once again emceed the event.
WIBW
Trains, Toy & Railroadiana swap meet takes on Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Over 14 vendors displayed trains and railroadiana from past and present to sell, or have train collectors look at. Trains made out of Legos, N-Gauge trains, H-O, O-Gauge, and antique trains were all on show! Trains from the 1890′s were also on display along with trains that you can control from an iPad.
Washburn University professor responds to Halloween costume controversy
TOPEKA (KSNT)- A Washburn University Professor accused of an incident involving a costume worn at a Halloween party has sent out an apology on Friday. Holly O’Neill, a professor of chemistry and interim assistant dean of the College of Arts and Science, shared this statement with 27 news: I sincerely apologize for the unfortunate incident […]
With Kansas elections approaching fast, I searched for peace in this tranquil hideaway
Next to the Watkins Museum of History in downtown Lawrence sits a tiny park, a mere 90 by 92 feet. If you don’t keep your eyes open when strolling along the Massachusetts Street sidewalk, you could easily miss it. Walk up the concrete path and behind the cast iron fence, however, and you’ll find an […] The post With Kansas elections approaching fast, I searched for peace in this tranquil hideaway appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
WIBW
Topeka vendors host holiday craft fair
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Sunrise Optimist North Topeka hosted its annual holiday craft fair on Saturday. The ‘Made From the Heart’ craft fair held its 12th annual event. Vendors from Topeka and surrounding areas displayed their homemade gifts and crafts for sale. Julie Hall, a vendor, has been selling her crafts at the fair for years, she said it’s a way to support local businesses.
WIBW
Topeka High celebrates Marine Corps’ birthday, honors those served
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka High School JROTC hosted their annual Marine Corps Ball in their cafeteria Saturday. The event celebrated 247 years of the Marine Corps’ existence and honored current military personnel, veterans and those who died in combat. Pictures were taken, dinner and desserts were served...
WIBW
Helping Hands holds 14th annual Tails on the Trails
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Helping Hands Humane Society held its 14th annual Tails on the Trails on Saturday morning. The event is a 5k run or one mile walk which took place at the Shawnee North Community Center. Participants were able to run alone or bring their four-legged friend along with them.
WIBW
Mommy & Me to move to new location in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Mommy & Me will open the doors at its new location in Topeka, which is more than twice the size of its previous location. Mommy & Me, the mom-and-daughter retailer, says it has moved to a new location in the Capital City and will open for the first time at 9 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 7, at 1930 SW Wanamaker Rd., Suite A1.
WIBW
Hundreds turn out for final morning of advance voting Monday in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Hundreds of Shawnee County residents turned out to cast their ballots on Monday morning at the Shawnee County Election Office in south Topeka. Shawnee County Election Commissioner Andrew Howell said some 800 people cast their ballots between 8 a.m. and noon Monday, when advance voting ended at the Shawnee County Election Office, 3420 S.W. Van Buren.
WIBW
Affordability, generosity rank Kansas cities among best to spend Thanksgiving
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Cities in Kansas have been ranked among the best places to go for Thanksgiving thanks to lower prices and higher rates of giving. With Thanksgiving just around the corner and consumers having spent around $300 per person between the holiday and Cyber Monday in 2021, the personal finance website WalletHub.com says it released its report on 2022′s Best Places to Go for Thanksgiving.
WIBW
Commissioner expects voter turnout to exceed 60% in Shawnee Co.
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Election Commissioner Andrew Howell expects voter turnout to exceed 60% in Shawnee Co. Shawnee Co. Election Commissioner Andrew Howell says on Monday, Nov. 7, that he expects turnout to exceed 60% for the General Election to be held on Tuesday. For comparison, Howell indicated that in...
WIBW
K-State researcher awarded $1.9 million to research memory recall, Alzheimer’s
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - One K-State researcher has been awarded $1.95 million to research how memory recall affects early-stage Alzheimer’s patients. Kansas State University says a National Institutes of Health grant will help one researcher explore memory recall in healthy adults and early-stage Alzheimer’s disease patients. K-State indicated...
WIBW
Downtown Manhattan, Shawnee Co. Courthouse to light up green for veterans
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Green lights will light up areas of Manhattan and Topeka to show support for veterans and their families. Riley County says that starting Sunday, Nov. 6, green lights will be installed and displayed along Poyntz Ave. in downtown Manhattan to show support for military veterans and their families. The display will last one weekend and is part of a national event.
Now That’s Rural: Herrera, Seanz-Reyes – Emporia HOTT
Huck Boyd National Institute for Rural Development. In this case, I’m not referring to the temperature. HOTT is an acronym for Hispanics Of Today and Tomorrow, an organization that is working to promote higher education opportunities for Hispanic students in the Emporia area. Rebeca Herrera and Patricia Saenz-Reyes of...
WIBW
1 person seriously injured in Central Topeka shooting
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police are investigating a shooting in central Topeka that sent one person to the hospital. TPD says officers responded just after 7 p.m. Monday to SW 11th and SW Buchanan St. Shortly after the call, they were told a person arrived at a local hospital by private vehicle.
WIBW
Topeka Zoo gears up for Dream Night during Zoo Lights
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Zoo is gearing up for its second annual Dream Night during its Zoo Lights event. With the opening of its third annual Zoo Lights, the Topeka Zoo says it is proud to announce the return of Dream Night in 2022, presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas.
WIBW
Railroad track removal to close sections of Topeka streets
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The removal of old railroad tracks is set to close sections of Topeka streets. The City of Topeka says that on Wednesday, Nov. 9, BNSF Railway and the City’s Street Department will remove old sections of the railroad in two locations which will create road closures.
