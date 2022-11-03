DeKalb County property tax office hours extended Nov. 7 – 15 until 6 p.m. at Memorial Drive location

DEKALB COUNTY, GA – McNair High School is now officially home to DeKalb County School District’s (DCSD) second Student And Family Engagement (S.A.F.E.) Center. McNair joins Cross Keys High School in providing wraparound services through community partnerships to support students’ immediate needs in their school, home and community. The center is designed to equip students academically, behaviorally, socially and emotionally to be better scholars and productive citizens.

