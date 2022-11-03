ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dundalk, MD

Alert Issued For Critically Missing 12-Year-Old Boy Last Seen In Dundalk

By Zak Failla
 4 days ago
Timothy Niziolek Photo Credit: Baltimore County Police

Friends and family of a 12-year-old boy in Maryland are sharing their concerns after he was reported missing to the police.

An alert was issued by the Baltimore County Police Department on Thursday, Nov. 3 regarding Timothy Niziolek, who was reported missing after last being seen in the Dundalk area.

Police described the child as being 5-foot-1 weighing approximately 120 pounds. When he was last seen, he was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and black shoes.

No other information about Niziolek was provided by investigators.

Anyone with information regarding Niziolek or his whereabouts has been asked to contact the Baltimore County Police Department by calling (410) 307-2020 or 911.

