Columbia, MO

Radio Ink

Renoe Moves Up In MO.

Cumulus has promoted Greg Renoe to Market Manager for its 7-station cluster in Columbia/Jefferson City, MO. Renoe joined Cumulus in 2004 as a salesperson. He’s promoted to Market Manager from his current GSM position. Mark Sullivan, Senior Vice President, Operations, Cumulus Media, said: “Greg’s long-standing relationships with our staff,...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
Missourinet

Columbia company expansion to invest nearly $100 million and create hundreds of jobs

Columbia-based EquipmentShare has announced it is investing nearly $100 million in an expansion that will create over 500 jobs. The company’s new corporate headquarters will consist of a flagship office building, a research and development center, and additional space for offices and retail. EquipmentShare is a nationwide construction solutions...
COLUMBIA, MO
missouribusinessalert.com

Kindness in Business award honorees share perspectives on kindness at ceremony

Business owners and leaders gathered in the Riechmann Pavilion at Stephens Lake Park Thursday to celebrate kindness. Missouri Business Alert and Children’s Grove, a Columbia non-profit organization inspiring kindness and supporting the well-being of local youth, hosted the Kindness in Business Awards to recognize nine honorees that exemplify kindness.
COLUMBIA, MO
pv-magazine-usa.com

Missouri hunting retailer expected to save $4.5 million with rooftop solar array

MidwayUSA, a large outdoor gear and hunting goods retailer, announced its new 300,000 square foot headquarters in Columbia, Missouri is topped with a 1.61 MW solar array. The retailer is expected to save up to $4.5 million on energy costs over the next 20 years and about $157,327 in estimated savings in the first year of operations.
COLUMBIA, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Parson Makes Stop at Nucor to Sign Bills

Republican Governor Mike Parson, who was on a statewide political tour last week, stopped by Nucor Steel in Sedalia on Wednesday morning to conduct ceremonial signings of Senate Bills 3 and 5, and House Bill 3. The ceremony took place in Nucor's administration building and was attended by several Nucor...
SEDALIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia to discuss about possibly ending current city logo trash-bag program next year

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Columbia City Council will meet Monday to discuss recommendations for trash pickup in the city.  Under one recommendation, the city is considering eliminating the logo trash bag program on Jan. 2, 2023, and to stop providing those black bags for trash. Any changes would have to go through the City Council for a The post Columbia to discuss about possibly ending current city logo trash-bag program next year appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Two-story apartment on fire in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A two-story Columbia apartment caught on fire Sunday evening. Columbia fire was dispatched to North Garth Avenue just before 6 p.m. The two-story apartment building was engulfed and the blaze was threatening nearby houses. The response to the fire blocked off the street for a few hours. This is a developing story, The post Two-story apartment on fire in Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Changes made to westbound Broadway lanes

Youth Reporter, Spring 2022. Studying print journalism. Reach me at sadhnh@umsystem.edu or, in the newsroom at 882-5700. Columbia Public Works makes changes to westbound Broadway near Stephens College. The city said alterations were made to better facilitate traffic movement and assist with congestion.
COLUMBIA, MO
travelawaits.com

New Theme Park Planned For This Midwest Lake Resort Destination — Here’s Where It Would Be Located

Missouri’s Lake of the Ozarks already has a lot to offer, but two St. Louis-based companies have announced plans to make the area even more appealing. Introduced by SkyView Partners and Tegethoff Development, and submitted to Osage Beach, Missouri, last week, the plan calls for developing a $300 million family “resort and entertainment district” called Oasis at Lakeport. The development will feature hotels and restaurants along with amusement rides and attractions.
OSAGE BEACH, MO
kjluradio.com

Natural cover fire south of Fulton burns 150 acres

More than a hundred acres burn during a natural cover fire in Callaway County. The South Callaway Fire Protection District reports crews were called to an area off Staats Road Thursday afternoon for a fire about nine miles south of Fulton. When crews arrived, they found a large fire in rough terrain. Mutual aid was requested, and firefighters were forced to fight the fire primarily on foot.
CALLAWAY COUNTY, MO
kwos.com

90-year-old bridge in mid-Missouri closed for urgent repairs

Residents and farmers in and near mid-Missouri’s Fayette may need to find an alternate route to work this (Thursday) morning. The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) has closed the Highway 240 bridge over Salt Creek, saying urgent repairs are underway. MoDOT crews doing routine maintenance on the 90-year-old bridge...
FAYETTE, MO
kttn.com

Two dead, one hospitalized in head-on crash east of Salisbury

A Chariton County accident on Sunday evening has claimed the lives of two people and seriously injured another. The crash occurred three miles east of Salisbury. The driver of a car, 57-year-old Paul Busto of Clark, Missouri, was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in a sports utility vehicle, 27-year-old Chevy Ingrebritson of Arvada, Colorado was pronounced dead at Moberly Regional Hospital.
SALISBURY, MO

