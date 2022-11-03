Read full article on original website
KTLO
Midway man accused of stealing motorcycles from deceased man’s residence
Seth Withrow (Photo courtesy of Baxter County Sheriff’s Office) A Midway man is accused of stealing a pair of motorcycles and other items from a residence of a man deceased since June. Thirty-two-year-old Seth Withrow is currently out on bond after being charged with a felony count of theft of property.
Kait 8
Police officer injured in suspected DUI crash
According to the initial incident report, the crash happened at 10:42 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at the intersection of Aggie Road and Wolf Den Drive. Officer Sadie...
KTLO
Victim of domestic altercation wants to reunite with alleged perpetrator
Thirty-year-old Justin Watkins is accused of being a felon in possession of a firearm, aggravated assault, terroristic threatening and seven counts of endangering the welfare of a minor.
KATV
Jonesboro police officer injured in DUI crash; 'recovering from surgery'
According to the initial incident report, the crash happened at 10:42 p.m. on Nov. 5, at the intersection of Aggie Road and Wolf Den Drive.
KTLO
Pursuit with ASP leads to arrest of Pineville man
A Pineville man was arrested October 29 following an extend pursuit by the Arkansas State Police. According to the Arkansas State Police, 28-year-old Joe Lee Lynn is charged with multiple counts of traffic violations, including failure to stop at a highway intersection, driving with a suspended license, driving left of center, speeding, reckless driving, felony fleeing and DWI.
Kait 8
Police: Multiple credit cards stolen from St. Bernards employee
According to the initial incident report, at 12:44 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3, an officer was dispatched to the St. Bernards Medical Center on East Washington Avenue about the theft.
neareport.com
Suspect arrested in October 3 murder
The Jonesboro Police Department put out a request for the public’s help finding a murder suspect last month and on November 4, they found him.. Dennis Robert Williams, 28, was arrested on Friday in Little Rock. Detectives developed Williams as a suspect in the October 3 murder of Larry D. Jones on Irby Street in Jonesboro, police said. A warrant was issued for Williams’ arrest.
KTLO
Green Forest man charged with running gambling house being sued by machine provider
The company that provided gaming machines for “Internet lounges” in Berryville and Green Forest allegedly operated by Daniel Scallorn is suing him for allowing the machines to be used for gambling purposes. The 33-year-old Scallorn who lists an address in Green Forest has also been charged in Baxter...
Kait 8
Jonesboro murder suspect arrested in Little Rock
Williams is suspected in the Oct. 3 shooting death of Larry D. Jones on Irby Street in Jonesboro.
Kait 8
Salvation Army’s kettle bells are back
Commanding Officer Charles Smith said they had big goals for this year. "This is our primary fundraiser every year and our goal this year is $80,000."
KTLO
3 boil orders issued, Fish and Fiddle order remains in effect
Three boil water orders have been issued while another remains in effect. A boil water order has been issued for the SPG Water Association in Searcy and Marion Counties. The affected area includes Highway 374 East, North Tomahawk road, Tomahawk Slab and all roads off of Tomahawk Slab. The order was issued Thursday morning due to a main break.
neareport.com
Woman arrested on felony charge for alleged stabbing
Jonesboro, Ark. – A Jonesboro woman finds herself charged with first degree battery after an altercation this week. It happened between 6:05 PM and 6:20 PM Wednesday at a unit at 94 N. Rogers in Jonesboro. The incident report says the alleged victim was waiting for the suspect to get out of her car and when she did, they began fighting.
Kait 8
Railroad crossing in Jonesboro temporarily closed
According to Jonesboro Police dispatch, Union Pacific is doing work on the railroad crossing on Highland Dr., east of Watt St. The crossing will be closed until 7 a.m. or 8 a.m. Friday, Nov. 4.
KTLO
MH man arrested for stealing safe containing $25K from business
A Mountain Home man was arrested over the weekend for the theft of a safe containing $25,000, a handgun and other documents from a business in the city. Three felony charges have been filed against 44-year-old Quan Tran Le in connection with the incident. According to Mountain Home Police Chief...
neareport.com
Doss, Goad Crowned WBU Homecoming Queen and King
Doss is a senior biology major and is the daughter of Mithcell and Joy Doss. Goad is a senior business administration major and is the son of Darren and Tina Goad.
Kait 8
Northeast Arkansas nonprofit celebrates 50th anniversary
According to a social media post from The Doni Martin Center for Developmental Services, Saturday a celebration was held for the organization's 50th anniversary in Pocahontas. The nonprofit provides services to individuals with developmental disabilities.
Kait 8
Mountain Home, Ark., school leaders discipline student for “hit list”
A Pinkston Middle School student reported the list to adults. Administrators say the student was detained and questioned. The Mountain Home Police Department is investigating the case.
whiterivernow.com
Man arrested at Melbourne ‘trunk or treat’ event
Izard County authorities say a man was arrested last weekend at a Halloween “trunk or treat” event. According to Izard County Circuit Court information, Brock Michael Handyside, 21, was arrested at the Halloween event in Melbourne on Saturday, Oct. 29, after witnesses reported Handyside was yelling at a minor and then started a fight.
whiterivernow.com
Independence County man arrested on three felonies
When Altom saw officers, his arrest affidavit reports he fled into the woods. The court information said that after Deputy Nick Ade pursued and apprehended Altom, a search of Altom revealed methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
