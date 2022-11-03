Read full article on original website
Related
Channel 3000
WATCH: CBS News’ Nancy Cordes breaks down early voting, turnout nationwide
CBS News Chief White House Correspondent Nancy Cordes joins Live at Four to talk about early voting nationwide, turnout and other key things to watch on Election Day. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Channel 3000
Final appeal before midterms; Musk threatens impersonators; weekend sports highlights | Hot off the Wire podcast
On the latest episode of Hot off the Wire (For additional information on this episode, please see our show notes):. Both President Joe Biden and his predecessor, Donald Trump, are hoping to provide their parties late boosts on the last full day of campaigning before midterm elections that could reshape the balance of power in Washington. Both made appearances this weekend and will campaign at events on Monday.
Channel 3000
Loper Report: ‘Causeway,’ ‘See How They Run’ and ‘Enola Holmes 2’
Weekend Mornings’ Wil Loper gives his three things to watch this week. Loper recommends ‘Causeway’ on Apple TV+, ‘See How They Run’ and ‘Enola Holmes 2’ pm Netflix. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST,...
Powerball announces delay to record-breaking $1.9B drawing
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The record-breaking $1.9 billion Powerball drawing was delayed Monday night because a participating lottery had issues processing sales, officials said. “Powerball has strict security requirements that must be met by all 48 lotteries before a drawing can occur. When the required security protocols are complete, the drawing will be performed under the supervision of lottery security officials and independent auditors,” the lottery said in a statement. In an emailed statement to queries from The Associated Press, the Multi-State Lottery Association said the delay was the result of a participating lottery that needed additional time to process its sales. “We still plan on holding the Powerball drawing tonight,” the statement said, though no timing was provided. The jackpot is nearly $400 million larger than the previous record jackpot and will keep growing until someone wins the prize. Only four previous jackpots have topped $1 billion, but none of those are close to the current prize, which started at $20 million back on Aug. 6 and over three winless months has grown ever more massive. No one has won the jackpot since Aug. 3.
Channel 3000
Twitter prepares to roll out new paid subscription service that includes blue checkmark
Twitter on Saturday launched an updated version of its iOS app that promises to allow users to pay a monthly subscription to receive a blue checkmark on their profiles, a feature that Elon Musk, the company’s new owner, has proposed as a way to fight spam on the platform.
Comments / 0