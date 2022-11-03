Read full article on original website
kfmo.com
Farmington Driver Injured in Butler County
(Butler County, MO) A man from Farmington, 50 year old Fred J. Leeper Jr., is seriously injured after a Saturday traffic accident in Butler County. According to Highway Patrol Reports Leeper was driving a pick up east on Highway 60, 4 miles east of Poplar Bluff, when it ran off the road and crashed into a tree. Leeper, who was not wearing a seat belt, was taken to Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center at Poplar Bluff.
Kait 8
1 killed, another injured in crash
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - One man died and another man suffered injuries early Friday morning in a single-vehicle crash. Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 12 a.m. Nov. 4 on Mississippi County Road 286 near Blytheville. Christopher Anderson, 40, of Cooter was westbound when his 2013 Ford F-150...
KFVS12
Former teacher allegedly caught on camera abusing students in Hayti
HAYTI, Mo. (KFVS) - A woman has been arrested in a case of child abuse, according to a statement from the Hayti Police Department. Staff at the Early Learning Center (DAEOC) reported seeing a teacher, 23-year-old Gladys Johnson of Caruthersville, abusing students on video. The center terminated Johnson after discovering...
mymoinfo.com
Several Report Feeling 1 of 2 Earthquakes in the Area Over the Weekend
(Carter County/St. Francois County) Two earthquakes were recorded over the weekend in the Regional Radio listening area. The biggest was a 3.2 that happened Saturday afternoon at 1:44, centered in northern Carter County just a little south of where Reynolds, Shannon and Carter counties all meet. According to the United...
KFVS12
2 overnight Sikeston shootings under investigation
A Paducah man is behind bars, accused of trying to set a house on fire. A new meat processing plant inspired by the pandemic's supply chain issues is set to open in the Heartland. Cape deputies investigating credit card theft. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Cape Girardeau County police want...
KFVS12
Dozens report feeling earthquake north of Van Buren, Mo.
CARTER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A small earthquake was felt through parts of the Heartland on Saturday, November 5. According the to the USGS, a magnitude 3.2 earthquake registered 5.6 miles north of Van Buren. The quake was first reported at a magnitude 3.1, then upgraded. The quake happened at...
KFVS12
Man accused of shooting Steele, Mo. man in stomach arrested
STEELE, Mo. (KFVS) - A 50-year-old Steele man was arrested in connection with a shooting that injured another man. According to Steele Police, Frank Sanders is accused of shooting a 33-year-old, also from Steele, in the stomach. The shooting happened late Wednesday night, November 2 at a home on North...
westkentuckystar.com
3.2 quake felt near Current River in Missouri
An earthquake measured at 3.2 on the Richter scale shook the Current River area in Missouri on Saturday. According to the U.S. Geological Survey at the University of Memphis, the quake was centered about six miles north of Van Buren, or 42 miles west of Poplar Bluff, occurred around 1:45 p.m.
KFVS12
Hidden in Plain Sight
A Southeast Missouri State Anthropology professor and her students dig deep into real unsolved cases. New Madrid County gas leak shuts down portion of Highway 61. The New Madrid County emergency management director says a major gas leak has shut down a portion of Highway 61 north of Marston. Hidden...
Kait 8
Nursing home resident arrested for stabbing another resident
SENATH, Mo. (KAIT) – A Missouri nursing home resident was arrested after stabbing a fellow resident. The Senath Police Department said Rachel Massey was charged with first-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon following the incident at the Senath South Health Care Center on Thursday, Nov. 3. The...
kbsi23.com
Missing Jackson teen found safe
JACKSON, Mo. (KBSI) – The Jackson Police Department says a missing teen has been found safe. Kendyll Stewart, 13, was first reported missing Friday morning. She was last seen in Jackson at or about midnight on Friday, November 4. In a Facebook post, Jackson Police thanked the public for...
KFVS12
Sikeston DPS respond to overnight shootings that leave 2 injured, including child
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - There were two shootings overnight in Sikeston that left two people injured and in the hospital. DPS officers clarified these were two separate shootings. Around midnight on November 2, officers with the Sikeston Department of Public Safety responded to reports of gunfire. While investigating the scene,...
The 'Alfred W. Greer House' in Poplar Bluff, Missouri was built in 1915 and is remarkably beautiful inside
Alfred W. Greer House, Poplar Bluff, Missouri.Skye Marthaler, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Alfred W. Greer House in Poplar Bluff, Missouri is an interesting house. It's a two-and-a-half-story house that was built in 1915. The architectural style is American Craftsman and it's made of brick. The porch is amazing. In 1998, this house was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. It's also located in the Cynthia-Kinzer Historic District.
KFVS12
Police ask for help in finding vehicle of interest in shooting
HAYTI, Mo. (KFVS) - Hayti Police are working to track down a vehicle in connection with a shooting investigation. A photo of the vehicle in question was posted on their Facebook page. The vehicle appears to be a white SUV. Police said it could be missing a rear window. Hayti...
KFVS12
Fire burns at Holmes Store in Williamsville
A 10-year-old Mayfield boy is missing. Crews battle overnight fire in Williamsville, Mo. Crews battled an overnight fire in Williamsville, Mo. Iron County, Mo. man accused of threatening to shoot school bus. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. An Iron County, Mo. man is accused of threatening to shoot a school...
Strong Earthquake in Southern Missouri Saturday Felt by Many
Thanks to the New Madrid fault system, there are earthquakes in southern Missouri all the time. However, there was a stronger than normal quake on Saturday that was reported felt by many to the USGS. According to the USGS, this was a 3.2 magnitude earthquake centered just north of Van...
KCTV 5
Mo. school bus driver called ‘hero’ after reporting man at bus stop with gun who allegedly threatened to shoot at bus
ANNAPOLIS, Mo. (KFVS) - A school bus driver is being called a hero for his quick actions after he reported a man at a bus stop with a gun who allegedly threatened to shoot the bus. According to the Iron County Sheriff’s Department, around 3 p.m. on October 28 they...
darnews.com
Neelyville mayor resigns, IRS investigating misuse of city money
NEELYVILLE - The mayor of Neelyville has resigned after being accused of misusing thousands of dollars in city money since 2019 to pay for monthly Netflix subscriptions, Apple accounts and other personal expenses. A federal investigation has been opened into the matter, according to city officials. Kevin Bynum, 48, of...
darnews.com
Dance students from The Dance Studio of Poplar Bluff deliver moving performance
Students from The Dance Studio of Poplar Bluff delivered a moving performance during a benefit for the Historic Rodgers Theater at the Black River Coliseum.
KFVS12
Advance Volleyball Teams wins Class 1 State Championship
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -The Advance girls Volleyball team won the Class 1 State Championship in dramatic fashion over Miller Saturday at the Show Me Center. After trailing two sets to one, Advance rallied by winning the final two sets to take the match 3-2 and keep the state championship trophy in the Heartland.
