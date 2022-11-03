ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas showcasing speed and power this weekend

By Duncan Phenix
8 News Now
 4 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — For anyone who likes powerful machines that are loud and fast, Las Vegas is the place to be this weekend.

Over three days the Valley will see F1 racing cars speeding around the Strip, a showcase of the best the U.S. Air Force has to offer, and the chance to attend the largest automotive aftermarket show in the world.

Friday

Beginning on Friday the doors of the SEMA Show at the Las Vegas Convention Center will open for anyone willing to pay. The SEMA trade show happening this week from Tuesday to Thursday is only for people in the auto aftermarket business. But come Friday The SEMA SHOW Experience and SEMA Ignited are open to all.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UFOD8_0ixwfFh200
SEMA 2021 (Photo: Business Wire)

Tickets are needed for The SEMA SHOW Friday Experience and SEMA Ignited. At this point, the only way to get tickets is to buy them online . One ticket runs $100 per person and will be good for both the Experience and Ignited.

Saturday

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W04Y6_0ixwfFh200
Aviation Nation 2012 (Photo: Duncan Phenix)

On Saturday things literally heat up. Aviation Nation begins a two-day air show at Nellis Air Force Base in the northeast Las Vegas valley.

Aviation Nation is free for everyone to attend. Gates open at 8 a.m. both days, but it’s important to know that you must park at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway and ride a designated bus onto the base. Buses will leave from the speedway every 30 minutes until 5:30 p.m. Buses will also be used to bring people back to their cars throughout the day.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Vl3qG_0ixwfFh200
    Aviation Nation 2012 (Photo: Duncan Phenix)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QeeEd_0ixwfFh200
    Aviation Nation 2012 (Photo: Duncan Phenix)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NpfuT_0ixwfFh200
    Aviation Nation 2012 (Photo: Duncan Phenix)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V7pev_0ixwfFh200
    Aviation Nation 2012 (Photo: Duncan Phenix)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qcXwR_0ixwfFh200
    Aviation Nation 2012 (Photo: Duncan Phenix)

Also happening on Sunday is the F1 Launch Party at Caesars Palace on the Strip.

This event is also free to the public. The Launch Party begins at 11 a.m. and runs through 11 p.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2US0VD_0ixwfFh200
F1 Launch Party drivers announced. (Getty Images)

Four F1 drivers will be hitting high speeds in front of some of the world’s most iconic landmarks while driving a short circuit track on the Las Vegas Strip.

  • 11 a.m. -The Launch Party begins with the Pit Stop Challenge, Esports Simulators, activations, car and trophy photo opportunities, and more in the Fan Zone at Caesars Palace
  • 5:50 p.m. – Live Car Run on Las Vegas Blvd. with drivers from Oracle Red Bull Racing and Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Teams
  • 6:30 p.m. – Drone show above Caesars
  • 6:45 p.m. – Introduction of drivers and teams on the main stage
  • 11 p.m. – Official afterparty with Alesso at OMNIA Nightclub

The first 500 fans (21 and older) to attend the party will have a chance to get a complimentary ticket for a private VIP celebration that same night that will include a performance by The Killers.

Sunday

On Sunday the excitement continues at Aviation Nation at Nellis Air Force Base. The same times and rules remain in place for Sunday.

8 News Now

