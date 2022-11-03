ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Madrid County, MO

Comments / 0

Related
KFVS12

RV in Cape Girardeau burns in fire

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Multiple firefighters responded to a fire in Cape Girardeau Sunday morning at the Landing Point RV Park. When crews arrived at the scene they saw a camper on fire with lots of smoke. Crews rushed to put out the blaze using hydrants located in the...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Crash downs power lines, causes U.S. 51 closure near Bardwell, Ky.

Some streets are set to reopen in Mayfield Monday following the demolition of the Graves County Courthouse and American Legion building. Highway 61 reopened after gas leak in New Madrid County. Updated: Nov. 4, 2022 at 4:30 AM CDT. |. U.S. Highway 61, north of Marston, was shut down for...
BARDWELL, KY
KFVS12

Suspects wanted in Poplar Bluff wallet theft investigation

A Southeast Missouri State Anthropology professor and her students dig deep into real unsolved cases. New Madrid County gas leak shuts down portion of Highway 61. The New Madrid County emergency management director says a major gas leak has shut down a portion of Highway 61 north of Marston. Hidden...
POPLAR BLUFF, MO
KFVS12

Early morning camper fire in Cape Girardeau

MO voters decide on everything from marijuana to rewriting the State Constitution | Ballot Breakdown. We have a look at what voters are deciding on in the Show-Me State. You can tune in at kfvs12.com/livestream. Happy Slapowitz Toy Bash returns with help from Knights of Columbus. Updated: 1 hour ago.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
kfmo.com

Farmington Driver Injured in Butler County

(Butler County, MO) A man from Farmington, 50 year old Fred J. Leeper Jr., is seriously injured after a Saturday traffic accident in Butler County. According to Highway Patrol Reports Leeper was driving a pick up east on Highway 60, 4 miles east of Poplar Bluff, when it ran off the road and crashed into a tree. Leeper, who was not wearing a seat belt, was taken to Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center at Poplar Bluff.
BUTLER COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Food Truck Rally in Cape Girardeau

Stars & Stripes National Museum and Library craft fair in Cape Girardeau. Hundreds came by the Osage Center in Cape Girardeau today to do a little shopping and support a great cause. 61% of Missouri voters likely to say yes to marijuana amendment. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. A new...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
Kait 8

1 killed, another injured in crash

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - One man died and another man suffered injuries early Friday morning in a single-vehicle crash. Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 12 a.m. Nov. 4 on Mississippi County Road 286 near Blytheville. Christopher Anderson, 40, of Cooter was westbound when his 2013 Ford F-150...
BLYTHEVILLE, AR
westkentuckystar.com

Charges for Hickman County woman after two-county pursuit

A traffic stop and vehicle pursuit resulted in the arrest of a Hickman County woman in Bardwell early Monday morning. Ballard County deputies stopped 39-year-old Michelle McCutchen in Wickliffe, but she reportedly refused to give an ID or exit the vehicle. Deputies reported smelling a strong odor of alcohol in the vehicle.
HICKMAN COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

Former teacher allegedly caught on camera abusing students in Hayti

HAYTI, Mo. (KFVS) - A woman has been arrested in a case of child abuse, according to a statement from the Hayti Police Department. Staff at the Early Learning Center (DAEOC) reported seeing a teacher, 23-year-old Gladys Johnson of Caruthersville, abusing students on video. The center terminated Johnson after discovering...
HAYTI, MO
WBBJ

Man in custody after aggravated assault, shots fired in Martin

MARTIN, Tenn. — The Martin Police Department has released details on a Sunday morning incident involving shots fired. 29-year-old Jonathan Jones, of Sharon, Tennessee, is facing charges of aggravated assault, discharge of a firearm, and evading arrest. According to an incident report, a Martin Police officer responded to a...
MARTIN, TN
KFVS12

Veterans Day ceremony to be held in Sikeston

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A ceremony to honor veterans will be held in Sikeston on Friday, November 11. The Veterans Day ceremony will be held at the Sikeston Field House at 9:15 a.m. Organizers say veterans from the American Legion VFW and the Sikeston Veterans Park Committee will be participating...
SIKESTON, MO
westkentuckystar.com

3.2 quake felt near Current River in Missouri

An earthquake measured at 3.2 on the Richter scale shook the Current River area in Missouri on Saturday. According to the U.S. Geological Survey at the University of Memphis, the quake was centered about six miles north of Van Buren, or 42 miles west of Poplar Bluff, occurred around 1:45 p.m.
MISSOURI STATE
KFVS12

61% of Missouri voters likely to say yes to marijuana amendment

Stars & Stripes National Museum and Library craft fair in Cape Girardeau. Hundreds came by the Osage Center in Cape Girardeau today to do a little shopping and support a great cause. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Hundreds of hungry folks brought their appetite to a food truck rally held...
MISSOURI STATE
KFVS12

2 overnight shootings in Sikeston

A southern Illinois transit company is offering free rides to the polls on election day. Ky. man accused of assaulting woman, leaving her on sandbar in Mississippi River. A western Kentucky man is accused of assaulting a woman and leaving her on a sandbar in the Mississippi River. 2 overnight...
SIKESTON, MO
kbsi23.com

Missing Jackson teen found safe

JACKSON, Mo. (KBSI) – The Jackson Police Department says a missing teen has been found safe. Kendyll Stewart, 13, was first reported missing Friday morning. She was last seen in Jackson at or about midnight on Friday, November 4. In a Facebook post, Jackson Police thanked the public for...
JACKSON, MO
KFVS12

Man accused of stealing pickup from Bardwell City Fire Department

CARLISLE COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A man is accused of stealing a pickup from the Bardwell City Fire Department. Corey Garrow, 30, of Mayfield, is facing charges of theft by unlawful taking (auto), third-degree burglary and possession of burglary tools. According to a release from the Carlisle County Sheriff’s Office,...
BARDWELL, KY
KFVS12

Man accused of shooting Steele, Mo. man in stomach arrested

STEELE, Mo. (KFVS) - A 50-year-old Steele man was arrested in connection with a shooting that injured another man. According to Steele Police, Frank Sanders is accused of shooting a 33-year-old, also from Steele, in the stomach. The shooting happened late Wednesday night, November 2 at a home on North...
STEELE, MO
KFVS12

County clerks prepare for midterm election

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - With polls opening up in less than 24 hours for the midterm election, county clerks prepared for the influx of voters. We caught up with workers in Cape Girardeau County on Monday, November 7 as they were setting up a polling place at St. Andrew’s Church.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

U.S. 51 south of Bardwell reopened after crash, downed power lines

CARLISLE COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - U.S. 51 at the south edge of Bardwell, Kentucky is has been reopened. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), the road was closed early Monday morning, November 7 because a crash took out a utility pole and brought down power lines. This was in...
BARDWELL, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy