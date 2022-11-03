ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Deer collisions expected to be on the rise

Statewide, fall 2022 enrollments increased in both headcount (+1.5 percent) and Full-time Equivalent (+0.3 percent) from the previous year, according to the Illinois Community College Board Fall 2022 Enrollment Report.
ILLINOIS STATE
61% of Missouri voters likely to say yes to marijuana amendment

Stars & Stripes National Museum and Library craft fair in Cape Girardeau. Hundreds came by the Osage Center in Cape Girardeau today to do a little shopping and support a great cause.
MISSOURI STATE
Ill. Democrats campaign in Marion

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Amendment 1 in Illinois would enshrine workers’ rights to collective bargaining into the Illinois Constitution. That Illinois amendment was the focus of a campaign stop in southern Illinois on Monday morning, November 7. Most of the Democratic statewide officeholders, including Governor JB Pritzker, spoke to...
ILLINOIS STATE
westkentuckystar.com

3.2 quake felt near Current River in Missouri

An earthquake measured at 3.2 on the Richter scale shook the Current River area in Missouri on Saturday. According to the U.S. Geological Survey at the University of Memphis, the quake was centered about six miles north of Van Buren, or 42 miles west of Poplar Bluff, occurred around 1:45 p.m.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri, Illinois general election races

MO voters decide on everything from marijuana to rewriting the State Constitution | Ballot Breakdown. We have a look at what voters are deciding on in the Show-Me State. You can tune in at kfvs12.com/livestream. Happy Slapowitz Toy Bash returns with help from Knights of Columbus.
MISSOURI STATE
Crash downs power lines, causes U.S. 51 closure near Bardwell, Ky.

Some streets are set to reopen in Mayfield Monday following the demolition of the Graves County Courthouse and American Legion building. Highway 61 reopened after gas leak in New Madrid County.
BARDWELL, KY
Food Truck Rally in Cape Girardeau

61% of Missouri voters likely to say yes to marijuana amendment.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
Heartland Votes: General election guide

(KFVS) - The midterm general election is Tuesday, November 8. In Missouri and Illinois, polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. You can find more information on election in Missouri here and in Illinois here. In Kentucky, polls are open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. You...
MISSOURI STATE
Mo. law enforcement, fire, EMS agencies can apply for grant program

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Public Safety announced the availability of up to $20,000 in grant funding for area law enforcement, fire services and EMS agencies. According to a release from the department, the three grants include:. Peace Officer Grant - $10 million in total grant...
MISSOURI STATE
Georgia chemical fire ‘under control’; evacuations lifted

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Fire officials say residents were being allowed to return home after firefighters made progress battling a fire burning at a chemical plant in Georgia. Glynn County Commission Chairman Wayne Neal says evacuation orders were being lifted Monday evening. “At this point we think everything is...
GLYNN COUNTY, GA
County clerks prepare for midterm election

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - With polls opening up in less than 24 hours for the midterm election, county clerks prepared for the influx of voters. We caught up with workers in Cape Girardeau County on Monday, November 7 as they were setting up a polling place at St. Andrew’s Church.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO
Heartland Votes: Preparing for midterm elections

Deer collisions expected to be on the rise.
ILLINOIS STATE
RV in Cape Girardeau burns in fire

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Multiple firefighters responded to a fire in Cape Girardeau Sunday morning at the Landing Point RV Park. When crews arrived at the scene they saw a camper on fire with lots of smoke. Crews rushed to put out the blaze using hydrants located in the...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
State’s Attorneys in Illinois sue to block the SAFE-T Act

(KFVS) - A bipartisan group of State’s Attorneys in Illinois are suing to block the Safe-T Act. A statement sent by the Pulaski County State’s Attorney includes the following:. “As the Chief Legal Officers of our respective Counties we swore to protect and defend the rule of law....
ILLINOIS STATE
Race for Missouri Senate Seat

Race for Missouri Senate Seat
MISSOURI STATE

