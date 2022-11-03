Read full article on original website
FEMA assistance in Illinois expires in December
Illinois locals have 40 more days to apply for help from FEMA.
Deer collisions expected to be on the rise
Statewide, fall 2022 enrollments increased in both headcount (+1.5 percent) and Full-time Equivalent (+0.3 percent) from the previous year, according to the Illinois Community College Board Fall 2022 Enrollment Report.
How soon recreational marijuana could be ready for purchase if approved by Missouri voters
If the measure is approved by voters, how soon could Missourians buy recreational marijuana, and how is the state preparing to roll out the program?
61% of Missouri voters likely to say yes to marijuana amendment
Stars & Stripes National Museum and Library craft fair in Cape Girardeau. Hundreds came by the Osage Center in Cape Girardeau today to do a little shopping and support a great cause.
Ill. Democrats campaign in Marion
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Amendment 1 in Illinois would enshrine workers’ rights to collective bargaining into the Illinois Constitution. That Illinois amendment was the focus of a campaign stop in southern Illinois on Monday morning, November 7. Most of the Democratic statewide officeholders, including Governor JB Pritzker, spoke to...
3.2 quake felt near Current River in Missouri
An earthquake measured at 3.2 on the Richter scale shook the Current River area in Missouri on Saturday. According to the U.S. Geological Survey at the University of Memphis, the quake was centered about six miles north of Van Buren, or 42 miles west of Poplar Bluff, occurred around 1:45 p.m.
Missouri, Illinois general election races
MO voters decide on everything from marijuana to rewriting the State Constitution | Ballot Breakdown. We have a look at what voters are deciding on in the Show-Me State. Happy Slapowitz Toy Bash returns with help from Knights of Columbus.
Crash downs power lines, causes U.S. 51 closure near Bardwell, Ky.
Some streets are set to reopen in Mayfield Monday following the demolition of the Graves County Courthouse and American Legion building. Highway 61 reopened after gas leak in New Madrid County.
Food Truck Rally in Cape Girardeau
Stars & Stripes National Museum and Library craft fair in Cape Girardeau. Hundreds came by the Osage Center in Cape Girardeau today to do a little shopping and support a great cause. 61% of Missouri voters likely to say yes to marijuana amendment.
Heartland Votes: General election guide
(KFVS) - The midterm general election is Tuesday, November 8. In Missouri and Illinois, polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. You can find more information on election in Missouri here and in Illinois here. In Kentucky, polls are open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. You...
Mo. law enforcement, fire, EMS agencies can apply for grant program
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Public Safety announced the availability of up to $20,000 in grant funding for area law enforcement, fire services and EMS agencies. According to a release from the department, the three grants include:. Peace Officer Grant - $10 million in total grant...
Missouri election guide: The big questions voters will face on Tuesday’s ballot
Voters around the state have been taking advantage of Missouri’s first ever no-excuse early voting period the last two weeks. The early voting period ends at 5 p.m. Monday, and polls will be open for everyone else from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday. Among the races on...
Georgia chemical fire ‘under control’; evacuations lifted
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Fire officials say residents were being allowed to return home after firefighters made progress battling a fire burning at a chemical plant in Georgia. Glynn County Commission Chairman Wayne Neal says evacuation orders were being lifted Monday evening. “At this point we think everything is...
Stars & Stripes National Museum and Library craft fair in Cape Girardeau
61% of Missouri voters likely to say yes to marijuana amendment. A new poll shows Missouri voters want recreational marijuana in their state. At least 61 percent of voters would vote yes to Amendment 3.
County clerks prepare for midterm election
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - With polls opening up in less than 24 hours for the midterm election, county clerks prepared for the influx of voters. We caught up with workers in Cape Girardeau County on Monday, November 7 as they were setting up a polling place at St. Andrew’s Church.
Heartland Votes: Preparing for midterm elections
RV in Cape Girardeau burns in fire
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Multiple firefighters responded to a fire in Cape Girardeau Sunday morning at the Landing Point RV Park. When crews arrived at the scene they saw a camper on fire with lots of smoke. Crews rushed to put out the blaze using hydrants located in the...
State’s Attorneys in Illinois sue to block the SAFE-T Act
(KFVS) - A bipartisan group of State’s Attorneys in Illinois are suing to block the Safe-T Act. A statement sent by the Pulaski County State’s Attorney includes the following:. “As the Chief Legal Officers of our respective Counties we swore to protect and defend the rule of law....
Sunken Former Iowa Riverboat Now Nearly All Visible on Mississippi River
A once beautiful Iowa riverboat casino that was nearly completely submerged in the waters of the Mississippi River is now totally visible again, due to the low water level of the river. According to WQAD, the Diamond Lady Riverboat Casino was christened in Bettendorf by Wheel of Fortune's Vanna White...
Race for Missouri Senate Seat
