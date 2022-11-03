There’s 1 Major Difference Between Christina Hall and Tarek El Moussa ‘Final Flip’ Announcements

Tarek El Moussa and Christina Hall are reuniting for one final house flip on HGTV , and fans noticed one huge difference between the Flip or Flop stars’ announcements. Here’s what Tarek and Christina shared about the upcoming series finale episode and what fans said about it.

Tarek El Moussa and Christina Hall | Aaron Rapoport/Corbis/Getty Images

Tarek El Moussa and Christina Hall revealed they filmed one more ‘Flip or Flop’ episode together for HGTV

On Nov. 1, Tarek El Moussa shared an Instagram post announcing that he and his ex-wife, Christina Hall, did one final house flip they will share with HGTV viewers on Dec. 1.

“This may be the end of Flip or Flop but don’t worry, I’m not going anywhere!!” Tarek wrote in his lengthy caption. “You can always binge watch all 10 seasons of Flip or Flop on @discoveryplus and you’ll be getting plenty more from me on HGTV between The Flipping El Moussas and Flipping 101:).”

On Nov. 2, Christina shared a separate Instagram post about the series finale.

“‘Flip or Flop’ may be over but ‘Christina on the Coast’ followed by ‘Christina in the Country’ are premiering soon,” she wrote. “Tarek has his new shows premiering in 2023 as well so there will still be plenty of each of us on Hgtv.”

Both stars spoke of the memories (both good and bad) they have from their years of flipping houses on TV and expressed gratitude to their fans.

Fans noticed that Christina Hall promoted Tarek El Moussa’s upcoming HGTV shows, but he didn’t promote hers

Christina Hall and Tarek El Moussa fans noticed the one big difference between the former spouses’ Final Flip announcements. Christina promoted Tarek’s upcoming HGTV shows, while he didn’t mention hers.

They pointed out the distinction in the comments section of Christina’s Instagram post. “I can not wait for all your shows,” one fan wrote. “You are very kind by promoting Terek as well. You always take the high road. I am forever your fan.”

One fan replied, “True, his notes didn’t even bother mentioning her. I love Christina for that,” while another wrote, “Christina is so classy. I love her!”

‘Flip or Flop’ fans followed the former couple as they navigated their divorce

Although Tarek El Moussa and Christina Hall continued working on Flip or Flop together for years after their divorce in 2018, it wasn’t always easy. Fans watched the former couple’s drama play out on the show and in the media.

At the end of 2016, Tarek and Christina announced their separation and addressed an incident that had occurred that spring. On May 23, 2016, police officers responded to a call about a “possibly suicidal male with a gun.” “We had an unfortunate misunderstanding about six months ago and the police were called to our house in an abundance of caution,” the couple, who share two children , told People . “There was no violence and no charges were filed.”

The former couple also had an explosive argument while filming season 10 of Flip or Flop . Tarek reportedly compared Christina to his new partner, Selling Sunset star Heather Rae Young , and said he enjoyed watching his ex-wife fail.

In May, Tarek and Christina, as well as their new spouses, got into a heated altercation at a children’s soccer game.

Fans will eagerly watch Tarek and Christina’s Final Flip to see how the former couple interacts with each other in their last episode.

RELATED: Tarek El Moussa Once Dated His and Christina Hall’s Nanny – and Bought Another Nanny a $40,000 Car