No one knows fish like Mitch Tonks. After a brief stint as an accountant, the now award-winning restauranteur returned to a life by the sea to open a specifalist fishmonger in Bath. That quickly turned into a string of hugely popular restaurants mostly on the south coast, several cookbooks about seafood and appearances on everything from Saturday Kitchen to MasterChef. On top of all that, his restaurant chain and online market Rockfish has made superb quality seafood – as well as his expertise – available at home.So it seems only apt, then, to turn to Tonks for his favourite seafood...

33 MINUTES AGO