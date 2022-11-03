ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Terry Bradshaw Made Troubling Remark On Sunday Morning

Terry Bradshaw is coming off a tough battle with cancer, so the legendary NFL quarterback turned broadcaster should be given some kindness when he makes an odd remark or two on the air on Sundays. The Pittsburgh Steelers great would like to have one back on Sunday, though. When talking...
The Spun

Look: Aaron Rodgers Sideline Blowup Video Is Going Viral

It's been another rough day at the office for Aaron Rodgers & co. The Green Bay Packers are currently struggling against the Detroit Lions as they try to snap their four-game losing streak. The Packers had multiple chances to take the lead during the first quarter before Rodgers threw two red-zone interceptions.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

The Packers Appear To Be Sending A Message To Aaron Rodgers

That appears to be the message the Green Bay Packers are sending to their star quarterback following a disappointing trade deadline earlier this week. Despite Rodgers voicing his want for help on offense, the Packers swung and missed on some deadline deals. Pro Football Talk believes the Packers are purposely...
GREEN BAY, WI
Sporting News

College football rankings: Projected NCAA top 25 teams after Week 10

Week 10 of the college football season will have reverberations throughout the remainder of the 2022 season. No. 1 Georgia demolished No. 2 Tennessee in the latest "Game of the Century," one that severely hurt the Vols' chances of making the SEC championship game and College Football Playoff. Elsewhere, the...
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

Jimmy Johnson Has Brutally Honest Admission On Herschel Walker

Jimmy Johnson had a brutally honest admission on his former running back, Herschel Walker, running for a seat in the U.S. Senate. The legendary Dallas Cowboys head coach spoke with USA TODAY about Walker's political move. When asked if Johnson saw this coming, the Hall of Fame coach had a...
The Spun

Everyone's Saying Same Thing About Aaron Rodgers Today

The Green Bay Packers quarterback surely wasn't happy with his team's trade deadline performance this week. Green Bay failed to acquire some help on the offensive side of the football, despite Rodgers voicing his need for some. But on Sunday, the Packers quarterback is putting his team in a hole...
GREEN BAY, WI
Sporting News

Alabama coach Nick Saban on loss to LSU: 'I'm responsible for all this stuff'

Alabama lost its second game of the season to No. 10 LSU in Tiger Stadium on Saturday. The 32-31 overtime loss to Brian Kelly and Co. marks the first time since the 2010 season that Nick Saban's Crimson Tide team has lost multiple games before the Iron Bowl. The first of those losses came in Week 7 in a 52-49 defeat at No. 6 Tennessee.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

NFL World Is Laughing At Embarrassing Kickoff Video

The New York Jets had arguably the worst - but funniest - kickoff of the 2022 NFL regular season on Sunday afternoon. New York's kick barely made it a couple of yards, as their kicker stumbled as he made contact with the ball. Video of the embarrassing kickoff video has...
NEW YORK STATE
FanSided

3 Philadelphia Phillies who were huge disappointments in the World Series loss to Houston

A tremendous story during the postseason, the Philadelphia Phillies came up short against the Houston Astros in the World Series. If you’re looking for one of the biggest reasons why the Philadelphia Phillies fell in six games to the Houston Astros in the 2022 World Series, look no further than the lack of offense produced by the Philadelphia lineup. Houston pitchers held the Phillies to a combined .163/.259/.321 slash line. Following a 7-0 win in Game 3, the Phillies scored just three runs over the final three games of the Fall Classic.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Tomorrow's Top 25 Today: LSU soars after Alabama win as Georgia secures No. 1 in college football rankings

The first Saturday in November always proves to be a pivot point in the college football season, and the scores and results from Week 10 provided that once again. But while the top 10 of the updated college football rankings should get significantly shaken up come Sunday and Tuesday, the argument for No. 1 has become as simple as its been in weeks. When the new AP Top 25 is released Sunday, we're projecting that Georgia will not only hold that top spot but carry enough first-place votes to end the debates around that coveted poll position.
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Made Offer For Notable Wide Receiver

To the disappointment of fans, pundits, and relatives, the Dallas Cowboys didn't acquire a wide receiver before Tuesday's trade deadline. Well, at least they tried. Along with discussing a deal for Houston Texans veteran Brandin Cook, the Cowboys inquired about another AFC wideout. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero (h/t Cowboys Country's Mike Fisher), Dallas made an offer to the Denver Broncos for Jerry Jeudy.
