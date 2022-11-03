Read full article on original website
Marjorie Al-Sandouk
3d ago
This is totally rediculous!! So all her hard work goes out the door?? Sickening!! I can’t believe the political bs being pushed on us!! I can guarantee that trinity has covid patients that are totally vaccinated so you tell me what’s the point?!
Reply
8
Lorely
4d ago
CDC guidance now says not to treat the unvaxxed differently so why should they be fired
Reply
14
Joe Average
3d ago
I don't understand? If the shot doesn't stop transmission to others why is it an issue?
Reply
8
Related
Corewell Health East: Only children older than 5 are allowed in the hospital
Corewell Health East, formerly known as Beaumont is cracking down on visitor restrictions as the spread of respiratory viruses soars across the country.
themanchestermirror.com
Michigan logs 1st RSV child death as virus fills ERs and doctors’ offices
A 6-year-old Michigan child has died of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), a virus that has been filling doctors’ offices and emergency rooms in recent weeks, along with other respiratory viruses. It is the first publicly confirmed RSV child death in the state this season. The mounting cases have pushed...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan doctors urge parents to be vigilant as RSV is on the rise
ROYAL OAK, Mich. – 60,000 children are hospitalized with RSV every year and according to officials, there were more cases per week in October than any other week in 2020. “The past few weeks have really been a challenge for all of us in pediatrics,” said Dr. Whitney Minnock, the Pediatric E.R. Director at Corewell Health Royal Oak. “We’re kind of wondering why is it so bad so early? And I don’t think anybody can really answer that question.”
16 days hospitalized: Summer E. coli outbreak linked to Wendy’s takes toll on Michiganders
In August in an emergency department waiting room, Eboné Colbert remembers going to use the bathroom. So exhausted and dehydrated, she lay on the floor until summoned nurses came to her aid. “I was just so weak at that time,” said Colbert, 37, of Redford. Days later, Wendy...
‘This is a deadly virus’: Why doctors are concerned with this year’s flu numbers
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Flu season is in full swing, and this year’s numbers already have doctors concerned. News13 spoke with Dr. William Epperson, a primary care physician at Tidelands Health, in September. At the time, he called what he had seen so far “highly unusual” and said he was shocked by the flu […]
Slower mail delivery expected in Southwest Michigan with new federal plan
KALAMAZOO, MI – Delivery times for mail through the United States Postal Service may be slower if a consolidation plan moves forward in Southwest Michigan. A new federal plan aims to consolidate local mail dispatch centers, meaning carriers from Southwest Michigan would need to commute to 9th Street in Oshtemo Township, about a mile north of I-94, to pick up the mail they need to deliver that day. It’s one of 10 areas across the U.S. that may see consolidation under a plan proposed by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy.
Stories From Metro Detroit’s Top Doctors: Dr. Jason Pasley | 2022 Excellence in Care Awards
Dr. Jason Pasley is one of three honorees in Hour Detroit’s Excellence in Care Awards. See the full list of Top Docs here. Video shot and produced by HOUR. The post Stories From Metro Detroit’s Top Doctors: Dr. Jason Pasley | 2022 Excellence in Care Awards appeared first on Hour Detroit Magazine.
ClickOnDetroit.com
What’s Going Around: RSV, COVID -- here’s what’s spreading the most in Metro Detroit
Here’s our weekly round up of what illnesses are spreading the most in Metro Detroit communities, according to our local doctors and hospitals. Local doctors share their notes on What’s Going Around:. Dr. Jason Vieder -- Emergency Department, Henry Ford Medical Center Fairlane. “In addition to RSV, we’re...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Metro Detroit mother on mission to raise awareness about dangers of fentanyl after death of son
CLARKSTON, Mich. – A Clarkston woman is making it her mission to raise awareness about the dangers of synthetic opiods, like fentanyl. Rebecca Elmaksoud is determined to turn her heartache into advocacy after she lost her son, Brandon Reynolds, to fentanyl poisoning. Elmaksoud is working with other families who...
Measles confirmed in four Minnesota counties; 21 cases in past five months
Histopathology of measles pneumonia, (Giant cell with intracytoplasmic inclusions.) Courtesy of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. After four years without any known measles infections in Minnesota, the Twin Cities is experiencing an alarming rise in cases. The latest data from the Minnesota Department of Health shows cases have climbed...
With enrollments down, most of Michigan’s public universities admitted almost everybody
With enrollments down sharply among Michigan’s public universities, most of them offered admission this fall to almost everybody who completed an application. Michigan State University, which admitted the largest entering class in its history, rejected less than 9 percent of its applicants. At Eastern Michigan University, where enrollment has...
Time Is Running Out To Update Your Regular Michigan Driver’s License
After extending the deadline due to the Covid 19 pandemic, the DHS is reminding Michigan license holders that their regular licenses must be updated for access to federal facilities. What is the deadline to update my Michigan license to the enhanced license?. The deadline for Michigan drivers or State ID...
Virginia woman pleads guilty to scamming U.S. Department of Education, others out of more than $260,000 in student loan fraud
ROANOKE, Va. (WRIC) — A woman from Danville, Va., has pled guilty in federal court for defrauding the United States Department of Education and two other institutions out of more than $260,000 combined in fraudulent student loans. According to a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Western...
Gov. Whitmer announces Michigan households will receive additional heating credit payment
(CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced nearly 210,000 Michigan households will receive an additional home heating credit payment.Households who received Home Heating Credits for the 2021 tax year qualify for the additional credit. Homes with seniors, disabled individuals, or children under 5 years old will receive $575 and other eligible households will receive $380."No one should have to choose between keeping the heat on or paying for other essentials like rent, prescription medication, or groceries, but far too many Michiganders face those kinds of choices. That's why I'm proud to announce more relief from our Home Heading Credit, which will...
Did you know that flesh-eating bacterial infection cases have skyrocketed after Hurricane Ian?
Florida reported so far in 2022, 64 Vibro vulnificus infections and 13 deaths from these infections. Many, but not all cases reported were in Lee County where the highest concentration of clean-up efforts and recovery from Hurricane Ian has been occurring. This is the first-time cases of this type of...
Expert recommends shopping for Thanksgiving now, but not for reasons you’d expect
Is Michigan running short on turkeys this year?
Detroit News
Dixon-Whitmer's 'high stakes fight' for Michigan's top job reaches final hours
Pontiac — Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Republican challenger Tudor Dixon both contended they were problem solvers Sunday during some of their final campaign stops before Election Day, but they identified vastly different topics needing attention. Less than 48 hours before polls open in Michigan, Dixon held a rally...
Michigan Daily
‘I just need a maize and blue army that’s got my back’: Whitmer, Buttigieg get out the vote on the Diag
Standing atop the steps of the Hatcher Graduate Library Friday evening in front of thousands of Ann Arbor residents and University of Michigan students, faculty and staff waving signs reading, “Put Michigan First” and “Go Blue, Vote Blue,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and other Michigan politicians encouraged the audience to vote for Democratic candidates down the ballot on Nov. 8.
Faith and politics intermingle on the campaign trail in Michigan
Tudor Dixon kneeled in the front row of a Catholic church in Rochester Hills, her eyes closed and hands clasped together in prayer. Seated next to the Republican nominee for governor was former U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii as other worshippers lined up to receive Communion at St. Paul Albanian Catholic Church, which serves a growing Albanian American community in metro Detroit. ...
$3,000 stimulus payments could be coming for millions of Michigan residents
Stimulus payments worth $3,000 are coming for millions of Michigan residents because residents are already facing lots of financial and economic trouble due to the cost of living crisis and high inflation, so this stimulus payment could be very helpful for residents who are struggling in this challenging time and get them some relief.
Comments / 24