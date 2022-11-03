Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
Sunrun (RUN) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
RUN - Free Report) is slated to report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 2 after the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, the company witnessed an earnings surprise of 70.00%. However, in the trailing four quarters, Sunrun delivered a negative earnings surprise of 77.50%, on average. Factors to Note.
Zacks.com
5 Mid Cap Stocks to Buy Ahead of Q3 Earnings Results This Week
We are in the middle of the third-quarter 2022 earnings season. So far, corporate America has shown mixed results. Although the earnings growth rate has declined systematically, margin pressures has been less than expected. This earning season is of immense importance as U.S. corporates are facing severe challenges on the...
Zacks.com
Perrigo (PRGO) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
PRGO - Free Report) will report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 8, before market open. In the last reported quarter, the company reported a negative earnings surprise of 2.27%. Perrigo’s shares have gained 0.9% this year against the industry’s decline of 47.2%. Perrigo’s earnings performance has been dismal...
Zacks.com
Eli Lilly (LLY) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
LLY - Free Report) will report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 1, before market open. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered a negative earnings surprise of 30.56%. This large drugmaker’s earnings performance has been rather weak, with the company missing earnings expectations in three of the last four...
Zacks.com
Euronet's (EEFT) Stock Up 8% on Q3 Earnings and Revenue Beat
EEFT - Free Report) shares have gained 8% since third-quarter 2022 earnings were reported on Oct 20, wherein earnings and revenues outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Results benefited from strong performances by EEFT’s EFT Processing, epay and Money Transfer segments. However, the upside was partly offset by elevated operating expenses.
Zacks.com
Digital Turbine (APPS) to Post Q2 Earnings: What's in Store?
APPS - Free Report) is slated to release second-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Nov 9. For the second quarter, APPS expects revenues between $170 million and $180 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the top line is pegged at $173.67 million, suggesting a decline of 44.02% from the year-ago reported figure.
Zacks.com
CNX Resources (CNX) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates
CNX - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted loss of 54 cents per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate earnings of 72 cents by 175%. In the year-ago quarter, CNX Resources reported earnings of 74 cents per share. Revenues. CNX Resources’ third-quarter revenues of $476 million missed the Zacks...
Zacks.com
Factors to Know Ahead of Hanesbrands' (HBI) Q3 Earnings
HBI - Free Report) is slated to report third-quarter 2022 earningson Nov 9. This designer, manufacturer and seller of apparel is likely to have witnessed revenue and earnings decline in the to-be-reported quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $1,753 million, suggesting a decrease of 2% from...
Zacks.com
Why ITT Shares Are Up Nearly 5% Since Q3 Earnings Release
ITT Inc.’s (. ITT - Free Report) shares have gained 4.8% since the third-quarter 2022 earnings release on Nov 3. Earnings beat coupled with the company’s improved outlook for 2022 revenues seems to have pleased investors. ITT’s third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings (excluding 3 cents from non-recurring items) of...
Zacks.com
What's in Store for New Fortress Energy (NFE) in Q3 Earnings?
NFE - Free Report) is slated to release third-quarter 2022 financial results on Nov 8. The company witnessed an earnings surprise of 13.1% in the last reported quarter. Let’s see how things have shaped up before the upcoming earnings announcement. Factors to Consider. New Fortress Energy’s third-quarter earnings are...
Zacks.com
Jack Henry (JKHY) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
JKHY - Free Report) is scheduled to report first-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Nov 8. For the fiscal first quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $529.04 million, suggesting growth of 8.4% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reported figure. The consensus mark for earnings stands at...
Zacks.com
WESCO's (WCC) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Rise Y/Y
WCC - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $4.49 per share, reflecting year-over-year growth of 64%. Also, the bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.2%. WCC reported quarterly net sales of $5.45 billion, up 15.2% year over year. However, the figure missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate...
Zacks.com
Service Corporation (SCI) to Report Q3 Earnings: Things to Note
SCI - Free Report) is likely to register a top-and bottom-line decline when it reports third-quarter 2022 earnings on Nov 1. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $879.9 million, suggesting a decline of 14.9% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. Although the Zacks Consensus Estimate...
Zacks.com
Babcock & Wilcox (BW) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in Store?
BW - Free Report) is set to release its third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 8. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the top line is currently pegged at $213.7 million, indicating 33.56% growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The consensus mark for loss now stands at 3 cents per...
Zacks.com
Hain Celestial (HAIN) Queued Up for Q1 Earnings: Things to Note
HAIN - Free Report) is likely to register a top- and bottom-line decrease from the respective year-ago fiscal quarter’s reported figures when it reports first-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings on Nov 8, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues stands at $446.8 million, indicating a 1.8% dip from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s actuals.
Zacks.com
Blachem (BCPC) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates
BCPC - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.78 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.91 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.92 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -14.29%. A...
Zacks.com
Under Armour (UAA) Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates, Trims FY23 View
UAA - Free Report) came up with second-quarter fiscal 2023 results, wherein the top and bottom lines beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. While revenues grew year over year, adjusted quarterly earnings declined from the year-ago period. The impact of supply-chain disruptions and higher promotions was visible in the sportswear maker’s...
Zacks.com
Ormat Technologies (ORA) Q3 Earnings Top, Revenues Rise Y/Y
ORA - Free Report) rose 11.8% to reach $98.81 on Nov 4, reflecting investors’ optimism following the company's third-quarter 2022 results. The company’s third-quarter adjusted earnings per share came in at 33 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 25 cents by 32%. The bottom line also improved 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.
Zacks.com
USA Compression (USAC) Shares Barely Move Since Q3 Earnings Lag
USAC - Free Report) shares have gone up by 0.9% since its third-quarter earnings announcement on Nov 1. This slight rise could be attributed to the Austin, TX-based independent natural gas compression services provider’s sales for the reported quarter, which increased on a year-over-year basis. Behind the Earnings Headlines.
Zacks.com
Essent Group (ESNT) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
ESNT - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.66 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.55 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.84 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 7.10%. A...
Comments / 0