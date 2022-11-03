ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

DEA El Paso hosts family summit for substance abuse

By Stephanie Shields
KTSM
KTSM
 4 days ago

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM )– The Drug Enforcement Administration El Paso Division is hosting the summit for families who have suffered the loss of a loved one due to illicit substances or those struggling with illicit substance use disorder.

On Tuesday, Nov. 15, the Family Summit will be at the Hope City Community Church located at 6115 Woodrow Bean in Northeast El Paso.

It will begin at 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. where the DEA El Paso Division, U.S. Attorney’s Office Western District of Texas, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Administration, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration among others will be in attendance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mAa8w_0ixweIEa00

The DEA El Paso Division and listed agencies want to hear from families in West Texas and New Mexico as they share about their loved ones, but also assist them with awareness information, education resources and introduce them to prevention and treatment partners.

Counselors, treatment and prevention partners will also have tables at the summit.

Families who like to attend the event must register for the free event. To register or to get more information, families can reach the DEA El Paso division’s Michelle Rincon at 915-497-2540 or email Michelle.Rincon@dea.gov

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

