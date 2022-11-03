Read full article on original website
Lenore Savilla
4d ago
I think what they’re saying about the judge in the Nicholas Cruz case, about her being partial to the state attorneys I think this was a very difficult case for all that was involved I think personally that this defense team is disrespectful to her and by no means was it easy I am a parent god only knows but these poor parents went through. and the judge who is a human being and has to try this case and she has children although she has to stay neutral I think she deserves a metal as far is the law 9to3I believe in the death penalty and I believe that this case code for it
