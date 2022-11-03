Two losses. By a combined four points. Both on the road. Two losses that have apparently sunk the Crimson Tide's championship hopes. "I know people have kind of written us off to some degree, but at the same time, I think we have a lot of pride as an organization," Tide Head Coach Nick Saban said Monday. "I think we need to get focused on what it takes to win games. Play the game, win the game, prepare for the game, know you’re gonna go into the game with confidence and understanding of what you need to do to have success at your position, which is something that we need to do a better job of as coaches so the players feel that way in the game. "

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 1 HOUR AGO