Read full article on original website
Related
ABC 33/40 News
Local organizations work to promote 'suicide prevention' in Jefferson county schools
Suicide is the second leading cause of death for children ages 10-14, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. To combat that statistic, some Jefferson County organizations are working together to encourage suicide prevention and awareness. 'Fine Art Find Life', Birmingham City Schools, and 'Putting People First' held...
ABC 33/40 News
To elect or appoint superintendent of schools on ballot in Cullman County
On the ballot Tuesday in Cullman County, voters have the option to pick if they want the opportunity to start electing the superintendent of schools. Right now, the Cullman County schools superintendent is appointed by board members. “Across our nation, 99% of superintendents are appointed. In Alabama there’s only 36...
‘Crime scene’ tours raise funds for WSCC food pantry
HANCEVILLE, Ala. – The Wallace State Community College Criminal Justice Department hosted a Crime Scene House for the public Monday, Oct. 31, as part of a fundraising effort for the Lions’ Kitchen food pantry. The Crime Scene House featured seven rooms with staged crime scenes and cones denoting “evidence” left at the scenes. Tours were $1 each. Criminal Justice student Ayla Dewald said she has loved forensics since she was young. “I first started enjoying learning about crimes when I was younger and watching ‘Forensic Files’ with my dad and other shows like it – it was very interesting,” Dewald said. “Now that...
ABC 33/40 News
WATCH: Mayors meet to discuss Aniah's Law
The mayors from the largest cities in Alabama met in Birmingham Monday morning to discuss Aniah's Law. If passed, Aniah's Law (Amendement One) would allow judges to deny bail to dangerous offenders who are likely to reoffend when they are charged with felonies like murder, kidnapping, and rape. The law...
ABC 33/40 News
Haleyville family questions suicide ruling, wants son's body exhumed for autopsy
HALEYVILLE, Ala. (WBMA) — Kimberly Mann wants her son's body exhumed after troubling questions about how his death investigation was handled. 20 year old Jeremy Abbott was found dead in July of 2017 hanging in a tree in a wooded area off Benefield Farm Road in Haleyville. Jeremy's mother...
ABC 33/40 News
Human remains found in Shelby County community
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — Partial human remains were found Saturday in the Pea Ridge community in Shelby County during a search for a missing person. The Shelby County Sheriff's Office said around 8:15 a.m., family members and friends of a missing person were searching a wooded area near the intersection of County Road 10 and County Road 260.
ABC 33/40 News
Person shot at basketball court outside church in Vestavia Hills
One person was shot at an outdoor basketball court Sunday and transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Vestavia Hills Police Department. Police, along with the Vestavia Hills Fire Department, were dispatched to 2017 Columbiana Road in Vestavia Hills, the location of the Shades Mountain Baptist Church...
ABC 33/40 News
Arrest made in connection to fire at Birmingham synagogue
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — An arrest was announced Monday in connection to a fire at a synagogue in Birmingham last Friday. The Birmingham Police Department said 45-year-old Gregory Earl Fuller, Jr. was charged with Arson 2nd degree and has a bond of $30,000. Police said he was being held...
ABC 33/40 News
Man hit by train in Cullman
One person has been taken to the hospital after being hit by a train in Cullman. Sgt. Adam Clark tells ABC 33/40's Valerie Bell the 33-year-old man was still conscious. The man was hit in the area of 1st Avenue and 4th Street.
ABC 33/40 News
Northport mayor announces resignation
Northport, Ala. (WBMA) — City of Northport Mayor Bobby Herndon submitted his resignation during a city council meeting Monday evening. Mayor Herndon said his resignation will be effective on December 31, 2022. Herndon cited lack of support from the city council on a street renaming project as a contributing...
ABC 33/40 News
Arrest made after man shot and killed in Kingston community
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — An arrest was made in connection to the shooting death of a man in Birmingham's Kingston community Friday. The Birmingham Police Department said 20-year-old Andrew Ardrecus Bonner, of Bessemer, was charged with capital murder related to the death of 33-year-old Jesse Dewayne Cummings, Sr. Police...
ABC 33/40 News
Saban: "I know people have kinda written us off"
Two losses. By a combined four points. Both on the road. Two losses that have apparently sunk the Crimson Tide's championship hopes. "I know people have kind of written us off to some degree, but at the same time, I think we have a lot of pride as an organization," Tide Head Coach Nick Saban said Monday. "I think we need to get focused on what it takes to win games. Play the game, win the game, prepare for the game, know you’re gonna go into the game with confidence and understanding of what you need to do to have success at your position, which is something that we need to do a better job of as coaches so the players feel that way in the game. "
ABC 33/40 News
Birmingham woman dies after single-vehicle crash near Tuscaloosa
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — A Birmingham woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash near Tuscaloosa Monday afternoon. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said 31-year-old Jamarria E. Montgomery was seriously injured when the SUV she was driving left the roadway and struck a tree. ALEA officials said the crash...
ABC 33/40 News
NCAA Soccer Selection Show: Bama Hosting Jackson St, Samford at Georgia
There was no fingernail-biting. No nervous twitches. No cold sweats at Alabama and Samford when the NCAA Women's Soccer Selection Show began. Both teams knew they were going to be included in the field of 64. The Tide and Bulldogs just had no idea who they were playing. Alabama drew...
ABC 33/40 News
21-year-old man found dead in crashed car full of bullet holes in Pinson
A 21-year-old man is dead after a wreck Sunday night in Pinson. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a wreck near the intersection of Highway 79 and Cleage Drive. When deputies arrived, they found the man trapped inside an overturned vehicle. Medical personnel pronounced the man dead...
ABC 33/40 News
Alabama's road woes continue, fall to LSU 32-31 in Overtime
The Alabama Crimson Tide took the field at Tiger Stadium Saturday night with a chance to grab a hold of the inside track of the SEC West and after an overtime game that will go down in LSU lore, Alabama's playoff hopes are all but dead. “It would be an...
ABC 33/40 News
Tide rolls to opening night win over Longwood
Alabama cruised to a 75-54 opening night win over Longwood. It was not an SEC caliber performance. But Alabama wasn't playing an SEC team. Brandon Miller had 14 points and 13 rebounds in his college basketball debut. Earlier in the day Miller was named to the Naismith Award Watch List.
ABC 33/40 News
UAB tops century mark in opening win over Alabama State
The UAB Blazers scored early and often in a season-opening 111-70 win over Alabama State Monday night. 10 players scored, led by Jordan "Jelly" Walker's 38 points. Earlier in the day, Walker was named to the Naismith Award Watch List. “It doesn’t really surprise me because I know I can...
ABC 33/40 News
Police officer, one other injured after patrol vehicle struck on side of I-65
A police officer and one other person were injured early Saturday morning after a car ran into the back of the officer's patrol vehicle on the side of Interstate 65, according to the Fultondale Police Department. Police said the officer was assisting a person on the interstate when his car...
ABC 33/40 News
No. 10 Samford erases early deficit, dominates second half for home win over VMI
On a historic homecoming Saturday for the 10th-ranked Samford football team, the Bulldogs scored 27 second-half points to race past the VMI Keydets, 34-15. With the win, head coach Chris Hatcher moved past Pat Sullivan for the most wins in school history with 48. "I told the team that I...
Comments / 0