ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carrboro, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRAL

Investigation underway near Durham medical clinic

DURHAM, N.C. — Police on Monday were investigating an incident near a medical office in Durham. Before 2:45 a.m., officers with the Durham Police Department responded to 605 Linwood Ave., near the Lincoln Community Health Center, where someone reported hearing gunshots in the area. Police did not confirm whether...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Explainer: Bonds we’re watching in and around the Triangle

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Voters heading to the polls on Election Day will be asked to decide on all sorts of bonds in counties and cities across the country. Bonds we are watching include those in the areas of Durham County, the City of Fayetteville, Johnston County, the City of Raleigh, Wake County, and the Town of Wake Forest.
DURHAM COUNTY, NC
cbs17

NC Chinese Lantern Festival to hold sensory-friendly night

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina’s Chinese Lantern Festival will be holding a sensory-friendly night in December. Festival officials said the one-night event will be a way to “provide a welcoming environment for individuals on the autism spectrum as well as those with sensitivity issues or developmental disabilities.”
CARY, NC
chapelboro.com

Construction to Affect Southern Human Services Center in Chapel Hill

Orange County expects an impending facilities construction project to affect government services at the Southern Human Services Center in Chapel Hill, according to a release sent out on Thursday afternoon. The county government says construction in the area will begin on Monday, November 7 and last for approximately four months....
CHAPEL HILL, NC
cbs17

Wake County veterans walk in parade to celebrate former comrades

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — On the Saturday before Veterans Day each year, the Wake County Veterans Council organizes a parade down the streets of downtown Raleigh. The parade honors veterans for serving their country. In straight lines, armed with the North Carolina and American flags side by side, they...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Driver charged with DWI led troopers on 120 mph chase on I-40 in Johnston County

SMITHFIELD, N.C. — A driver on Sunday night led troopers on a chase along Interstate 40, reaching speeds of 120 mph before crashing into another car. Around 10:15 p.m., troopers tried to stop a car traveling at only 30 mph on I-40 West, 40 mph below the speed limit. The car was driving erratically, "all over the road," according to troopers, but the driver sped away.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
chapelboro.com

UNC Law School Unveils Portrait of First Black Female Graduate

The UNC School of Law held a special ceremony in its library Friday afternoon: the reveal of a portrait honoring its first Black female graduate. Family of Sylvia X. Allen gathered with alumni, faculty and current UNC law students to unveil the painting and celebrate the legacy of Allen, who graduated from the school in 1962.
CHAPEL HILL, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy