Cop27 news – live: Macron says Europeans ‘the only ones paying’, US and China must ‘step up’
French president Emmanuel Macron called on non-European first-world nations, including China and the US, to pay their fair share to help poorer countries struggling with the climate crisis.“We need the US and China to step up," he told climate campaigners on the sidelines of the Cop27 summit in Egypt's Sharm el-Sheikh.He insisted that Europeans were the "only ones paying" to financially aid nations reeling under the burden of climate disasters.“Pressure must be put on rich non-European countries, telling them, ‘you have to pay your fair share’,” he said, according to AFP.Meanwhile, British prime minister Rishi Sunak said that climate...
Surfline
7 Rides In 120 Seconds: Nazare
Yesterday, patience was key at Nazare. Surfers on the ground knew all too well what was happening in Ireland, but they would have to wait for that same swell to race down south. With a few hours of light left, the buoys started to blip as the first XL swell of the season began to breathe life into the Sitio headland, the vantage point to watch Nazare’s saltwater mountains.
Air show seeks to position China as global competitor
BEIJING (AP) — China is displaying its latest generation fighter jets and civilian aircraft this week as it looks to carve a larger role for itself in the global arms trade and compete with Boeing and Airbus. China is currently the world’s fourth-largest arms exporter and an expanding domestic industry has allowed itself to cut off former dependence on Russia. With heavy state backing, it now competes to sell drones, warplanes and missile defense systems, as well as its staple Cold War-era ground weapons and ammunition. Military aircraft on display starting Tuesday include the J-20 stealth fighter and YU-20 aerial tanker. The air show in the southern city of Zhuhai comes as Russia’s war on Ukraine has reduced stocks to the point that the United States has accused North Korea of supplying Soviet-era ammunition such as artillery shells to replenish Russian stockpiles.
Primark owner takes £1bn hit from inflation, as cost of living squeeze hits shoppers – business live
Associated British Foods warns it faces substantial and volatile input inflation, as weak pound and euro drive up costs
Lunar eclipse today: Where to watch as ‘blood moon’ happens for the last time in years - live
The world is about to see a total lunar eclipse, or blood moon, for the last time in years.There won’t be another opportunity to see the celestial event until 2025.A total lunar eclipse happens when the Earth slots in exactly between the Moon and the Sun, hiding the two from each other. It means that light must travel through Earth’s atmosphere on the way to the Moon, which turns it red as it does.The event will begin around 3am eastern time, and will peak in a total eclipse around three hours later, before ending another three hours after that. It will be visible across eastern Asia, Australia, the Pacific and North America.Lunar eclipses typically happen about every year-and-a-half. But the schedule this time means that there won’t be another chance to see a blood moon for longer than that: the next will appear on 14 March, 2025.
Rail disruption: many UK train services to start late on Tuesday
Avanti West Coast to run very limited service all day despite strikes being called off
