The world is about to see a total lunar eclipse, or blood moon, for the last time in years.There won’t be another opportunity to see the celestial event until 2025.A total lunar eclipse happens when the Earth slots in exactly between the Moon and the Sun, hiding the two from each other. It means that light must travel through Earth’s atmosphere on the way to the Moon, which turns it red as it does.The event will begin around 3am eastern time, and will peak in a total eclipse around three hours later, before ending another three hours after that. It will be visible across eastern Asia, Australia, the Pacific and North America.Lunar eclipses typically happen about every year-and-a-half. But the schedule this time means that there won’t be another chance to see a blood moon for longer than that: the next will appear on 14 March, 2025.

21 MINUTES AGO