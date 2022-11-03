ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hampshire State

Comments / 0

Related
laconiadailysun.com

To the wire for Bolduc, Hassan with New Hampshire voters

(The Center Square) – New Hampshire voters finishing voting on Tuesday to decide races for U.S. Senate, House and governor in a pivotal midterm election. Topping the ballot is a marquee race between far-right conservative Republican Don Bolduc and incumbent Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan, who is seeking a second term.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
laconiadailysun.com

Eric Herr: Choosing among extremists

Today’s label-heavy political rhetoric, like name-calling on the school playground, serves as dog whistle propaganda. There’s an overabundance of labels. Uniquely today both the left and right apply the same label to their opponents: "Extremists” from the top of the parties, through New Hampshire state races, down to post-Gunstock races, and even “No extremist” lawn signs.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy