Today’s label-heavy political rhetoric, like name-calling on the school playground, serves as dog whistle propaganda. There’s an overabundance of labels. Uniquely today both the left and right apply the same label to their opponents: "Extremists” from the top of the parties, through New Hampshire state races, down to post-Gunstock races, and even “No extremist” lawn signs.

NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO