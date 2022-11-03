ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wgbh.org

City must address the root causes of shootings in Boston, says Jimmy Hills

Last night, Boston experienced three separate shootings in a one-hour period, leaving five people injured and one person dead. Police are asking for the community's help. “The only thing more troubling is our phones aren't ringing off the hook from people telling us what happened, what they might have seen or heard,” Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox told reporters Sunday night. “We need the public's help and support on this.”
BOSTON, MA
wgbh.org

Boston Mayor Wu OKs new city voting map

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu on Monday quietly signed the City Council–approved redistricting map, making official newly redrawn voting district boundaries for the next municipal election. Wu’s press office announced her approval on the eve of Election Day without much of a statement to address the map itself, or the...
BOSTON, MA
nshoremag.com

Radio Personalities from the North Shore Reflect on the Region

When listening to Boston radio stations, you may be surprised to know that on nearly every channel, many of the friendly and familiar voices you hear belong to broadcasters who call the North Shore home. Some grew up here, while others were drawn to the beauty of the area and its proximity to Boston.
BOSTON, MA
Harvard Crimson

Harvard Students and Dining Hall Workers Call for Hot Breakfast Expansion to All Houses

Nearly 2,000 Harvard students have signed onto a petition advocating for hot breakfast service across all upperclassman dining halls. Harvard’s undergraduate-led Student Labor Action Movement launched the petition last week in collaboration with the University’s dining hall workers' union, UNITE HERE Local 26. The statement urges the University to expand hot breakfast offerings to all upperclassman dining halls to promote student wellbeing and alleviate the workload of dining hall workers.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
huntnewsnu.com

Geoff Diehl promises supporters a new kind of freedom

In the mid 18th century, patriots wrought with simmering grievances toward a tyrannical British monarchy met in Faneuil Hall to plan their revolution. In 1870, thousands marched into the same gallery following the abolition of slavery. From 1977 to 1996, hundreds of Boston’s LGBTQ+ community members gathered amid the array of Corinthian columns to advocate for their civil liberties. On Oct. 25, Republican candidate for governor, Geoff Diehl, stood in the same place and promised to fight for the same thing: freedom.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBUR

My daily walk through Boston’s suffering and wealth

I’d heard before I moved to Boston that the city had a segregated past. I knew the Red Sox were the last team to integrate, 12 years after Jackie Robinson broke the color barrier. I heard that fans yelled racial slurs at Bill Russell, even though he led the Celtics to 10 championships. I read about the riots and protests of the 1970s and 1980s in response to the desegregation of public schools.
BOSTON, MA
bpdnews.com

The Boston Police Department Remembers the Service and Sacrifice of Sergeant Richard F. Halloran 47 Years Ago Today

BPD Remembers: The men and women of the Boston Police Department remember the service and sacrifice of Sergeant Richard F. Halloran who was killed in the line of duty 47 years ago today. In the early morning hours on Thursday, November 6, 1975, Sergeant Richard Halloran was shot and killed while investigating a suspicious vehicle in the area of Bremen Street and Neptune Road.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $1 million prize won in Boston

One lucky lottery ticket-holder in Massachusetts may be approaching millionaire status after scoring big Friday. The $1 million award, the second-highest prize in the “100X The Money” scratch-off lottery game, was won Friday. The winning ticket was bought at Laly’s Market in the Hyde Park neighborhood of Boston. The winnings amount to $650,000 before taxes.
BOSTON, MA
quincyquarry.com

Squantum also runs on Dunkin? #mayorkoch #quincypolice #ward6councillorbillharris #dunkindonuts

– News about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News. While out and about in northwest North Quincy shortly before first light Saturday morning, a Quincy Quarry News team traveling the ever-increasingly mean streets of Quincy in Quincy Quarry’s Mobile Two news cruiser spotted a Dunkin Donuts eighteen wheeler delivery truck speeding along the East Squantum Street causeway.
QUINCY, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Person shot near Boston’s Back Bay neighborhood

BOSTON — A person has been shot near Boston’s Back Bay neighborhood, according to Boston Police. The shooting took place in the area of 9 Yarmouth Place, shortly before 11 p.m., Friday. Police are currently on scene investigating. This is a developing story. Check back for updates as...
BOSTON, MA
Boston Globe

Eight-hour waiting times. Patients leaving before being seen. Mass. hospital emergency departments are beyond the brink.

The emergency department at Massachusetts General Hospital was so backed up one Friday night last month that Janet Cook waited for nearly eight hours in a wheelchair in a crowded hallway before an inpatient bed opened up. That was after the 69-year-old Norfolk resident had writhed in pain for almost two hours before receiving medication.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy