wgbh.org
City must address the root causes of shootings in Boston, says Jimmy Hills
Last night, Boston experienced three separate shootings in a one-hour period, leaving five people injured and one person dead. Police are asking for the community's help. “The only thing more troubling is our phones aren't ringing off the hook from people telling us what happened, what they might have seen or heard,” Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox told reporters Sunday night. “We need the public's help and support on this.”
wgbh.org
Boston Mayor Wu OKs new city voting map
Boston Mayor Michelle Wu on Monday quietly signed the City Council–approved redistricting map, making official newly redrawn voting district boundaries for the next municipal election. Wu’s press office announced her approval on the eve of Election Day without much of a statement to address the map itself, or the...
nshoremag.com
Radio Personalities from the North Shore Reflect on the Region
When listening to Boston radio stations, you may be surprised to know that on nearly every channel, many of the friendly and familiar voices you hear belong to broadcasters who call the North Shore home. Some grew up here, while others were drawn to the beauty of the area and its proximity to Boston.
‘He was surrounded by friends’: Man’s murder in South End leaves neighbors anxious
BOSTON — The murder of 39-year-old Jason Murray in Boston’s South End has left neighbors anxious with the killer still at large. Murray was pronounced dead after being shot in the head on Friday night just before 11 p.m. Witnesses saw a blue vehicle speeding away from the...
Live the Great Gatsby Lifestyle in This Massachusetts Estate on Boston’s North Shore
This place is understandably called Rock Edge, and in the prestigious Prides Crossing neighborhood of Beverly on the North Shore of Boston. Built in 1911, this $20.5 million home is a multi-million dollar beauty that takes you back to the gilded age, at least from the outside. I most definitely...
Harvard Crimson
Harvard Students and Dining Hall Workers Call for Hot Breakfast Expansion to All Houses
Nearly 2,000 Harvard students have signed onto a petition advocating for hot breakfast service across all upperclassman dining halls. Harvard’s undergraduate-led Student Labor Action Movement launched the petition last week in collaboration with the University’s dining hall workers' union, UNITE HERE Local 26. The statement urges the University to expand hot breakfast offerings to all upperclassman dining halls to promote student wellbeing and alleviate the workload of dining hall workers.
huntnewsnu.com
Geoff Diehl promises supporters a new kind of freedom
In the mid 18th century, patriots wrought with simmering grievances toward a tyrannical British monarchy met in Faneuil Hall to plan their revolution. In 1870, thousands marched into the same gallery following the abolition of slavery. From 1977 to 1996, hundreds of Boston’s LGBTQ+ community members gathered amid the array of Corinthian columns to advocate for their civil liberties. On Oct. 25, Republican candidate for governor, Geoff Diehl, stood in the same place and promised to fight for the same thing: freedom.
Boston activists to call for ‘self-imposed’ curfew in Black communities following deadly shooting
BOSTON — Boston police are investigating a deadly shooting near 9 Yarmouth Place on Friday night, according to officials. The shooting took place in the area of Tent City Apartments shortly before 11 p.m. Upon arrival, police found a male suffering from gunshot wounds and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
WBUR
My daily walk through Boston’s suffering and wealth
I’d heard before I moved to Boston that the city had a segregated past. I knew the Red Sox were the last team to integrate, 12 years after Jackie Robinson broke the color barrier. I heard that fans yelled racial slurs at Bill Russell, even though he led the Celtics to 10 championships. I read about the riots and protests of the 1970s and 1980s in response to the desegregation of public schools.
Boston homicide victim identified as activists gather to decry gun violence
BOSTON — Police have identified a man killed in a brazen shooting in the area of 9 Yarmouth Place in Boston on Friday night. Officers found Jason Murray, 39, of South Boston fatally shot at about 10:47 p.m. Friday. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The shooting took...
miltonscene.com
Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital-Milton surpasses goal at largest fundraising gala in the hospital’s history
Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital-Milton surpasses goal at largest fundraising gala in the hospital’s history. Dennis Burke, MD, awarded the Charles C. Winchester Award at annual event. Milton, Mass. – More than 400 people attended the annual fundraising gala for Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital-Milton (BID Milton) at the John F....
bpdnews.com
The Boston Police Department Remembers the Service and Sacrifice of Sergeant Richard F. Halloran 47 Years Ago Today
BPD Remembers: The men and women of the Boston Police Department remember the service and sacrifice of Sergeant Richard F. Halloran who was killed in the line of duty 47 years ago today. In the early morning hours on Thursday, November 6, 1975, Sergeant Richard Halloran was shot and killed while investigating a suspicious vehicle in the area of Bremen Street and Neptune Road.
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $1 million prize won in Boston
One lucky lottery ticket-holder in Massachusetts may be approaching millionaire status after scoring big Friday. The $1 million award, the second-highest prize in the “100X The Money” scratch-off lottery game, was won Friday. The winning ticket was bought at Laly’s Market in the Hyde Park neighborhood of Boston. The winnings amount to $650,000 before taxes.
quincyquarry.com
Squantum also runs on Dunkin? #mayorkoch #quincypolice #ward6councillorbillharris #dunkindonuts
– News about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News. While out and about in northwest North Quincy shortly before first light Saturday morning, a Quincy Quarry News team traveling the ever-increasingly mean streets of Quincy in Quincy Quarry’s Mobile Two news cruiser spotted a Dunkin Donuts eighteen wheeler delivery truck speeding along the East Squantum Street causeway.
Person shot near Boston’s Back Bay neighborhood
BOSTON — A person has been shot near Boston’s Back Bay neighborhood, according to Boston Police. The shooting took place in the area of 9 Yarmouth Place, shortly before 11 p.m., Friday. Police are currently on scene investigating. This is a developing story. Check back for updates as...
Brockton police launch homicide investigation after shooting on James Street
Brockton police launched a homicide investigation after a fatal shooting on James Street early Sunday morning. According to a spokesperson from Brockton police, officers responded to the James Street at approximately 12:30 a.m. after receiving a gunfire alert through the city’s electronic gun detection system. Detectives from Brockton and...
WCVB
Massachusetts prosecutor placed on leave amid misconduct allegations
BOSTON — A Suffolk County prosecutor has been placed on paid leave, over allegations of misconduct involving a wrongful conviction, 5 Investigates has learned. Robert Foxworth was released from prison in December 2020, after spending nearly three decades in prison for a 1991 murder in Dorchester. In a complaint...
Tuscan Brand Restaurants Serve Free Italian Feast for Veterans and Their Families
Every year, Tuscan Kitchen opens their doors to Veterans and a guest to enjoy an Italian feast for Veterans day. It is their way of saying "Thank you for your service". Since 2010, Tuscan Brands has served over fifteen thousand Veterans. They are proud to continue the tradition this year and serve an estimated 4,000 Veterans.
Boston Globe
Eight-hour waiting times. Patients leaving before being seen. Mass. hospital emergency departments are beyond the brink.
The emergency department at Massachusetts General Hospital was so backed up one Friday night last month that Janet Cook waited for nearly eight hours in a wheelchair in a crowded hallway before an inpatient bed opened up. That was after the 69-year-old Norfolk resident had writhed in pain for almost two hours before receiving medication.
universalhub.com
Councilor whose friend was murdered last week calls for more anti-violence work
Councilor Brian Worrell (Dorchester, Mattapan) had trouble yesterday getting through a formal reading of his request for a hearing on how Boston needs to increase its efforts to curb gun violence. Worrell recounted how, when he was 16, he learned his cousin had been shot to death and how, later,...
