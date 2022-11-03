Read full article on original website
inkfreenews.com
Strong Winds Topple Trees, Add To Power Outages
WARSAW – Strong gusting winds are downing trees and causing power outages in Kosciusko County. CR 300N was one of the numerous roads affected Saturday, Nov. 5, by toppled trees. Powerlines along CR 300N, west of the roundabout in Warsaw, were pulled down by a tree that fell across...
WANE-TV
Power restored after strong winds sweep through Fort Wayne area
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Power has been restored to nearly all homes in Fort Wayne and Allen County, according to the I&M outage map, after strong winds caused thousands to lose power Saturday night. I&M said Saturday evening the wind was knocking trees and limbs into power lines...
WANE-TV
Police respond to crash at intersection of Winchester, Bluffton roads
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police responded to a crash at the intersection of Winchester and Bluffton roads Friday night. Police confirmed that a head-on collision occurred in the crash. Multiple police vehicles and an ambulance crowded the area as first responders investigated the scene. It is not yet...
WISH-TV
Missing man dies in Cass County crash
METEA, Ind. (WISH) — A missing Tippecanoe man died Sunday after a two-car crash in northeast Cass County, the Cass County Sherriff’s Office announced Monday. Daniel Pranger, 36, of Tippecanoe was reported missing Sunday morning to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office. Just before 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Cass...
wfft.com
Woman in critical condition after morning crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Allen County Police responded to a crash at the intersection of Dawkins Road and Morgan Road around 9 a.m. Thursday. Police say a woman was driving an SUV west on Dawkins Road and crashed into a trailer being pulled by a dump truck that was turning east on Dawkins Road from Morgan Road.
WLFI.com
Man brings gun to former place of employment, none injured
CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — News 18 has confirmed with Clinton County dispatch that a man, currently thought to be a former employee, brought a gun to a business on County Road 350 South to intimidate people there Saturday afternoon. Nobody was injured. Officers left the scene around 6:40...
WTHR
GRAPHIC: Gas station shooting caught on camera
A look at terrifying surveillance video capturing the shooting of a man inside an Anderson gas station last night. The victim is recovering in the hospital.
WANE-TV
Proposed subdivision in southwest Allen County to have lots ranging from 4.3 to 8 acres
A local developer is looking to rezone 38 acres into a six-lot housing subdivision near the intersection of Hamilton and Aboite roads in southwest Allen County. Lots in Pleasant Run, located in the 13000 block of West Hamilton, will range from 4.3 acres to eight acres with woods behind the homes, according to a blueprint on the Allen County Plan Commission’s website.
WIBC.com
Anderson Man Arrested for Indy Gas Station Shooting
ANDERSON, Ind.–There was a shooting at a gas station in Indianapolis Wednesday afternoon. Police say they have made an arrest. Bernard Stidhum, 33, of Anderson was taken into custody later. They say Stidhum walked into the gas station and started shooting at Maine Diamond. Diamond was hit by bullets and seriously injured.
WANE-TV
Traffic on I-69 flowing again after morning crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A crash that happened Tuesday morning temporarily closed the northbound lanes of I-69 in southern Allen County. It happened around 7 a.m. Dispatchers were unable to provide many details, however Google Maps showed traffic at a standstill from south of Airport Expressway until just south of the Yohne Road overpass south of the U.S. 24/Jefferson Boulevard interchange.
Brandi Bare gets 57 years in crash that killed Blackford County grandfather, grandson
BLACKFORD COUNTY, Ind. — A Blackford County woman will serve 57 years in prison for crashing through a home, hitting and killing a little boy and his great-grandfather. Brandi Bare was sentenced Friday after pleading guilty to causing death when driving while intoxicated, reckless homicide and causing serious bodily injury when driving while intoxicated. She also pleaded guilty to resisting law enforcement and to being a habitual vehicular substance offender.
Carmel poll worker removed from early voting site responds to GOP interference allegations, sheriff investigating
CARMEL, Ind. — A poll worker at an early voting site in Carmel, Indiana, was removed from their post on Thursday. County Republicans are alleging illegal activity and said the local sheriff has opened an investigation. Republican Party allegations The Hamilton County Republican Party released a statement on Sunday alleging that the poll worker, who […]
readthereporter.com
Get a sneak peek at Geist Waterfront Park in Fishers
Geist Waterfront Park isn’t set to open to the public until spring 2023, but as major construction on Phase 1 of the Fishers’ newest park wraps up for the year, Fishers Parks and the Fishers Parks Foundation will hold a Geist Waterfront Park Preview Night from 4 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19.
Clock ticking on Delphi suspect’s constitutional rights
DELPHI, Ind. — When troopers at the Indiana State Police post in Lafayette slapped handcuffs on Richard Allen and told him he was under arrest for the killings of two girls abducted from the Monon High Bridge east of Delphi in February of 2017, the clock started ticking on the Carroll County man’s constitutional rights […]
WLKY.com
Delphi murder suspect moved to state prison for security reasons
DELPHI, Ind. — The suspect arrested for the murders of two Indiana teens is now in a state prison. Richard Allen, 50, was moved from the Carroll County jail to an undisclosed Indiana Department of Corrections facility. The sheriff says the move was necessary because Allen's safety was at...
Cockfighting operation shut down in Indiana: Humane Society
At least 100 roosters, hens and chicks were found on a property in Ossian Thursday after a lengthy investigation.
3 Indiana teens found dead in car, police suspect issues with exhaust: ISP
Autopsies performed in Fort Wayne point to carbon monoxide poisoning as the cause of death, but toxicology results are pending.
millermedianow.org
Death of a small town: The small town we once knew is dying, one construction project at a time
First it was Firehouse Pizza. Then it was the beloved El Camino Real. And now the Dairy Queen. These weren’t just restaurants in Noblesville— they were places rich with community, where customers weren’t just customers, but family, and owners appreciated each customer like they were their first. Emphasis on the “were.” Now these places are going to be figments of history, faint memories of Noblesville’s past as new construction projects storm the streets of Noblesville. But is the cost of losing these places worth it in the end?
fortwaynesnbc.com
Four charged in death of Huntington County Jail inmate
HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Indiana State Police (ISP) say four people are now charged in connection with the October death of an inmate at the Huntington County Jail. ISP announced on Oct. 22 that they were investigating the death of a 42-year-old inmate at the jail....
Anderson man shot by crossbow during dispute
ANDERSON, Ind. — A dispute between two men in Anderson led to a 25-year-old being shot by a crossbow on Wednesday afternoon. According to the Anderson Police Department, the incident occurred at around 12:45 p.m. in the 2000 block of Fletcher Street. Officers reported arriving on scene and finding the 25-year-old suffering from a wound […]
