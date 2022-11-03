ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, CT

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

NBC Connecticut

Police ID Woman Fatally Struck by Vehicle in New Haven

Police have identified the woman who was fatally struck by a vehicle in New Haven last week. Officers received a call about a collision involving a pedestrian on Whalley Avenue around 6 p.m. When police arrived to the scene, they said they found 27-year-old Shanice Reyes, of New Haven, in...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Daily Voice

Man Killed After Losing Control Of ATV On In Waterbury, Police Say

Police have released the identity of a man killed in an ATV crash. The incident took place in New Haven County around 9:45 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 4 in Waterbury. According to Lt. Ryan Bessette, of the Waterbury Police, Jose Albino-Mirabal, age 29, of Waterbury was driving an ATV in the area of 21 East Farms St., when he lost control of the vehicle and landed on his head in the roadway.
WATERBURY, CT
NBC Connecticut

Woman Fatally Struck After Crash on Route 15 North in Meriden

A woman who was involved in a crash on Route 15 north in Meriden early Sunday morning has died after she was struck by a passing vehicle. State police said two vehicles were involved in separate crashes on the highway around 1:30 a.m. and became disabled in the left and right lanes of travel.
MERIDEN, CT
sheltonherald.com

Southington woman killed on Rt. 15 in Meriden, police say

MERIDEN — A Southington woman was struck and killed on Route 15 following a multi-vehicle crash early Sunday, according to State Police. State Police said Breanna Rivera, 29, was heading northbound on Route 15 when she was involved in a two-car crash around 1 a.m. The crash, which happened in the left and right lanes near Exit 67 in Meriden, disabled both vehicles, according to police.
MERIDEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Newington auto parts store double shooting suspect arrested

NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Two people were hurt and one person was arrested following a shooting at an auto parts store in Newington over the weekend. The suspect was identified as 24-year-old Sherod Hackett, whose last known address was in Montville. State police said they responded to help Newington police...
NEWINGTON, CT
New Haven Independent

3 Hospitalized After Sunday Morning Gunfire

Three New Haveners ended up in the hospital Sunday following early morning gun violence. City police spokesperson Scott Shumway sent out an email press release Monday morning about those shootings. He wrote that, on Sunday at around 5:01 a.m., New Haven police received a Shotspotter alert about gunfire on Sherman...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Daily Voice

Duo Charged In Norwalk Overnight Burglaries, Police Say

Two Fairfield County men were charged in connection with two overnight burglaries. The incidents took place in Norwalk on Thursday, Nov. 3 in the area of Kermit Street and Rome Street. According to Lt. Joe Dinho, of the Norwalk Police, the department received a call around 7:15 a.m., Thursday, of...
NORWALK, CT
NBC Connecticut

Motorcyclist Killed in Head-On Crash in Mansfield

A man from Bloomfield has died after a vehicle collided with his motorcycle head-on in Mansfield on Saturday. State police said 60-year-old Roy Herzlich, of Bloomfield, was driving a motorcycle westbound on Route 44 in Mansfield around 4 p.m. when a vehicle traveling eastbound on the road hit him head-on.
BLOOMFIELD, CT
WTNH

Southington woman killed in crash on RT 15

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Southington woman who exited her vehicle after a prior motor vehicle accident on Route 15 was struck and killed by a car in the left lane, according to the Connecticut State Police. Alexandria Breanna Rivera, 29, was involved in an accident on Route 15 northbound in Meriden that left her […]
SOUTHINGTON, CT
Eyewitness News

Pedestrian struck, killed on Whalley Ave in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle on Whalley Avenue Friday night. According to police, the incident occurred around 6:09 pm near 1094 Walley Ave. Officials say the car that struck the pedestrian remained on scene. The family of the victim has identified...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Car crashes into building, building deemed unsafe

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WFSB) - The Manchester Fire Department responded to 213 Spencer Street today for a vehicle into the building. An SUV went through the front of the building, striking a support column inside, according to the Department. Two people sustained minor injuries, were evaluated by Fire Department Paramedics, and...
MANCHESTER, CT
Eyewitness News

Motorcycle accident closes road, New Milford

NEW MILFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The New Milford Mayor, Pete Bass, said route 7 south was closed due to a motorcycle accident. Both Brookfield Fire Company’s were on scene. The New Milford Mayor says the road has since reopened.
NEW MILFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Police Investigate Downtown Norwich Shooting

Police are investigating a shooting that happened in downtown Norwich Friday afternoon. Officers were called to the area of Ferry Street and Main Street at about 2:30 p.m. after getting a call from hospital officials saying a person with gunshot injuries had just arrived. At the same time, a business...
NORWICH, CT

