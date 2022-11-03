Police have released the identity of a man killed in an ATV crash. The incident took place in New Haven County around 9:45 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 4 in Waterbury. According to Lt. Ryan Bessette, of the Waterbury Police, Jose Albino-Mirabal, age 29, of Waterbury was driving an ATV in the area of 21 East Farms St., when he lost control of the vehicle and landed on his head in the roadway.

WATERBURY, CT ・ 18 HOURS AGO