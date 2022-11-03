Read full article on original website
Bridgeport News: Another Crash At Mt. Grove and Fairfield Avenue
2022-11-07@4:38pm– Another crash on Fairfield Avenue at Mountain Grove Street. This has been the sight of numerous crashes recently.
NBC Connecticut
Police ID Woman Fatally Struck by Vehicle in New Haven
Police have identified the woman who was fatally struck by a vehicle in New Haven last week. Officers received a call about a collision involving a pedestrian on Whalley Avenue around 6 p.m. When police arrived to the scene, they said they found 27-year-old Shanice Reyes, of New Haven, in...
Man Killed After Losing Control Of ATV On In Waterbury, Police Say
Police have released the identity of a man killed in an ATV crash. The incident took place in New Haven County around 9:45 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 4 in Waterbury. According to Lt. Ryan Bessette, of the Waterbury Police, Jose Albino-Mirabal, age 29, of Waterbury was driving an ATV in the area of 21 East Farms St., when he lost control of the vehicle and landed on his head in the roadway.
NBC Connecticut
Woman Fatally Struck After Crash on Route 15 North in Meriden
A woman who was involved in a crash on Route 15 north in Meriden early Sunday morning has died after she was struck by a passing vehicle. State police said two vehicles were involved in separate crashes on the highway around 1:30 a.m. and became disabled in the left and right lanes of travel.
sheltonherald.com
Southington woman killed on Rt. 15 in Meriden, police say
MERIDEN — A Southington woman was struck and killed on Route 15 following a multi-vehicle crash early Sunday, according to State Police. State Police said Breanna Rivera, 29, was heading northbound on Route 15 when she was involved in a two-car crash around 1 a.m. The crash, which happened in the left and right lanes near Exit 67 in Meriden, disabled both vehicles, according to police.
51-Year-Old Killed In Crash Between Pickup Truck, Car On I-91 In Middletown
One person was killed in an overnight crash on a busy Connecticut roadway. It happened around 10:05 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 15 on southbound I-91 in Middletown. A 2015 Volvo was traveling south of the Exit 21 on-ramp in the center lane of three lanes and a Ford F-350 was traveling adjacent to the Volvo, in the right lane, Connecticut State Police said.
81-year-old man alive after being dragged by van for 3 blocks
Police say an elderly Connecticut man is lucky to be alive after he was struck by a van and dragged for three blocks, apparently unbeknownst to the driver.
Eyewitness News
Newington auto parts store double shooting suspect arrested
NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Two people were hurt and one person was arrested following a shooting at an auto parts store in Newington over the weekend. The suspect was identified as 24-year-old Sherod Hackett, whose last known address was in Montville. State police said they responded to help Newington police...
3 Hospitalized After Sunday Morning Gunfire
Three New Haveners ended up in the hospital Sunday following early morning gun violence. City police spokesperson Scott Shumway sent out an email press release Monday morning about those shootings. He wrote that, on Sunday at around 5:01 a.m., New Haven police received a Shotspotter alert about gunfire on Sherman...
Duo Charged In Norwalk Overnight Burglaries, Police Say
Two Fairfield County men were charged in connection with two overnight burglaries. The incidents took place in Norwalk on Thursday, Nov. 3 in the area of Kermit Street and Rome Street. According to Lt. Joe Dinho, of the Norwalk Police, the department received a call around 7:15 a.m., Thursday, of...
NBC Connecticut
Motorcyclist Killed in Head-On Crash in Mansfield
A man from Bloomfield has died after a vehicle collided with his motorcycle head-on in Mansfield on Saturday. State police said 60-year-old Roy Herzlich, of Bloomfield, was driving a motorcycle westbound on Route 44 in Mansfield around 4 p.m. when a vehicle traveling eastbound on the road hit him head-on.
South Windsor Catalytic Converter Thieves Shoot At Victim Following Them, Police Say
Police in Connecticut are searching for two men who allegedly shot a person following them after being seen attempting to steal a catalytic converter. The incident took place in Hartford County around 10 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 2 on Chapel Road in South Windsor. According to Sgt. Mark Cleverdon, of the...
Southington woman killed in crash on RT 15
MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Southington woman who exited her vehicle after a prior motor vehicle accident on Route 15 was struck and killed by a car in the left lane, according to the Connecticut State Police. Alexandria Breanna Rivera, 29, was involved in an accident on Route 15 northbound in Meriden that left her […]
Eyewitness News
Pedestrian struck, killed on Whalley Ave in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle on Whalley Avenue Friday night. According to police, the incident occurred around 6:09 pm near 1094 Walley Ave. Officials say the car that struck the pedestrian remained on scene. The family of the victim has identified...
Eyewitness News
Car crashes into building, building deemed unsafe
MANCHESTER, Conn. (WFSB) - The Manchester Fire Department responded to 213 Spencer Street today for a vehicle into the building. An SUV went through the front of the building, striking a support column inside, according to the Department. Two people sustained minor injuries, were evaluated by Fire Department Paramedics, and...
Eyewitness News
Motorcycle accident closes road, New Milford
NEW MILFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The New Milford Mayor, Pete Bass, said route 7 south was closed due to a motorcycle accident. Both Brookfield Fire Company’s were on scene. The New Milford Mayor says the road has since reopened.
sheltonherald.com
New Haven firefighter killed in five-car crash on Interstate 91, police say
NEW HAVEN — While stopped on the highway due to a prior incident, a city firefighter was killed in a five-car crash on Interstate 91 Wednesday night, according to Connecticut State Police. Police identified the man as 27-year-old New Haven resident Thomas Mieles, a Wilbur Cross High School graduate....
sheltonherald.com
West Hartford Bartaco passes reinspection after roaches found during initial health check, report shows
WEST HARTFORD — A local Bartaco restaurant has passed a reinspection after failing an initial health check last month when live roaches, mold and "excessive food debris" were found on the floors and other surfaces, a report shows. Records from the West Hartford-Bloomfield Health district show Bartaco failed a...
New Haven Man Who Stepped Out Of Car After Crash Struck, Killed By SUV On I-91
Connecticut State Police are seeking witnesses to a five-car crash that killed a 27-year-old Connecticut man who was struck on I-91 after getting out of his Honda Accord when it became disabled. The crash occurred in New Haven around 9:40 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2 northbound on I-91. According to state...
NBC Connecticut
Police Investigate Downtown Norwich Shooting
Police are investigating a shooting that happened in downtown Norwich Friday afternoon. Officers were called to the area of Ferry Street and Main Street at about 2:30 p.m. after getting a call from hospital officials saying a person with gunshot injuries had just arrived. At the same time, a business...
