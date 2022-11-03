ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philomath, OR

Veterans Day Community Celebration planned for Nov. 9

The history of the Triple Nickles, an all-Black parachute infantry battalion activated during World War II, will be featured at a Veterans Day Community Celebration on Wednesday, Nov. 9. The celebration will run from 6-8 p.m. at Philomath Scout Lodge. Admission is free, however, organizers are encouraging those who attend...
PHILOMATH, OR
Fire & Rescue Calls: Oct. 28-Nov. 3, 2022

Editor’s note: This log is based on information submitted to the newspaper by Philomath Fire & Rescue. Locations are approximate. Following is a rundown of all calls for the period of Oct. 28-Nov. 3:. FRIDAY, OCT. 28. • Burning complaint, 3:26 p.m., 33000 block of Marys River Estates Road.
PHILOMATH, OR
Emergency notification system test planned for Saturday

Public safety officials plan to test the Linn-Benton Alert System between 2 and 4 p.m. Saturday, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office announced. Officials said the test will cover all of Benton County with all traditional land phone lines in the region’s 911 database will receive the message. In addition, those who have registered other devices with Linn-Benton Alert will also receive the test message.
BENTON COUNTY, OR
Faulty wood-burning furnace suspected as cause of fire at Blodgett home

A fire that appears to have been ignited by a faulty home heating system damaged a Blodgett home on Monday, Philomath Fire & Rescue reported. Philomath firefighters responded to the fire at 12:09 p.m. in the 22400 block of Highway 20 and upon arrival found flames coming out of the rear of the single-story house, Deputy Fire Chief Rich Saalsaa said. An investigation determined that the fire originated in the furnace area of the home’s basement and spread to the first floor.
BLODGETT, OR
Slash burning now appearing around Benton County

Numerous slash pile burns related to logging operations have started to appear in the region, Philomath Fire & Rescue Deputy Fire Chief Rich Saalsaa reported. “This is the time of year where local forestry growers can burn large piles of leftover branches and roots of tree harvesting operations,” Saalsaa said. “Burn season closes Dec. 15 so there are numerous burns taking place in the Benton County area.”
BENTON COUNTY, OR
Philomath High girls place 2nd at state cross-country

EUGENE — Philomath High freshman Ana Candanoza got up on Saturday morning not knowing if she would be able to compete in Saturday’s state cross-country meet. A dual-sport athlete, Candanoza came out of a girls soccer game on Wednesday with muscles so sore that she found it a challenge to even move around the house.
PHILOMATH, OR
Law Enforcement Report: Oct. 28-Nov. 3, 2022

Editor’s note: The Law Enforcement report is based on information submitted by the Philomath Police Department and Benton County Sheriff’s Office. All calls for service may not be included. The status of incidents might change after further investigation. Locations are approximate. Individuals are identified in log only if arrested on felony charges. Juveniles are not identified. People arrested or suspected of crimes are considered innocent until proven otherwise.
Warrior boys miss 4A state title by 3 points

EUGENE — The little changes here and there over the length of a 5-kilometer race might seem inconsequential on the surface — a strong finish in the stretch run moves a runner up a couple of spots. Or, a runner finishes 30 seconds slower than expected while still recovering from a bad cold earlier in the week.
PHILOMATH, OR
No. 1 Marist able to advance past Warriors, 2-0

EUGENE — Playing on the road on a damp, cool evening at No. 1 Marist Catholic, the Philomath High girls would need to play almost perfect soccer to be able to advance out of the quarterfinals. The Spartans had defeated the Warriors, 2-0, in Philomath’s season opener on Sept....
PHILOMATH, OR

